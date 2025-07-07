'I'm a Firm Believer In The Creative Process' - Pepsi Lipton's April Adams-Redmond

“Tea changes everything,” claims ice-tea brand Lipton in its most recent campaign, which is its biggest pivot in more than a decade. With a launch film that features the surprisingly playful side of a crew of pirates and what they would do instead of skulduggery, it’s an attempt by Lipton to grow its share of the beverage market and showcase its distinctiveness.

Evoking summer vibes, this strategy is being led by global chief marketing officer April Adams-Redmond, who tasked adam&eveDDB with developing a series of films that would showcase the sensory experience of drinking Lipton Ice Tea and how it could refresh any person’s mood. ‘Pirates’ is the first part of a campaign that aims to offer joy and positivity to consumers when they most need it.

Adams-Redmond has over 25 years of experience with blue chip brands, beginning as a marketing consultant to both Dell and Diageo before holding several roles across six years and Coca-Cola and then six-and-a-half years at Kerry Foods. Joining Unilever in 2017 as global brand vice president, the University of Adelaide Graduate spent nearly six years in the UK before relocating to the town of Zug in Switzerland in 2022 to work within another multinational consumer foods giant, PepsiCo.

But marketing wasn’t her initial plan, having set her sights on becoming a broadcast journalist before she realised it wasn’t quite as interesting a role as it seemed on TV. Then she stumbled into the world of marketing through an entry-level role where she quickly progressed up the career ladder from junior brand manager to CMO.

“It was around that knack of being able to spot an insight, sniff it out, and then figure out how to make magic around it and how to make money out of it. I’ve built a career on that really,” she explains.

Pepsi Lipton is a circa $4bn joint venture made up of a portfolio of three brands: leading ice tea Lipton; Pure Leaf – the number one ice tea brand in the US; and Brisk, which is also a significant ice tea player in the US. Despite being a global operation, she says the central marketing team is “really small and lean” predominantly based in the UK, with a European team and regional marketers located globally. There is also a central digital team as well as social hubs.

While admitting not to be a trained marketer, Adams-Redmond does describe herself as “a naturally curious person”, who likes to challenge herself and to stay on the cutting edge of communications by listening to what consumers have to say and taking those insights to translate into commercial opportunities. This is something she believes that makes her a bit different from her marketing peers.

She talks to Creative Salon about her experiences as a CMO as well as offering insights on plans for the brand currently under her charge.

Creative Salon: You've worked across several major food and drink companies. What's been the greatest shift that you've seen? In terms of marketing across that sector?

AAR: The consumer has changed quite a lot, the amount of fragmentation in the media landscape, the amount of fragmentation in competition, and different things vying for consumer attention. It's grown exponentially. And, the ability to cut through and land a message with people it's become increasingly difficult. I'm really depressed, and I'm sure a lot of other marketers are too when looking at the average viewability rate of some of the digital content, it's under a second. What hope do we have as marketeers to land a message, even if it is something consumers need and want, when your ability to land a message in a second is very challenged? And difficult for our agencies as well.

CS: Which is one of the reasons why the Creator Economy is booming and brands are flocking to them. What do you enjoy most about being a marketer right now?

AAR: I really like the process of unlocking an insight or an unmet consumer need and then working with creative agencies and teams find ways to make it magical. I like the challenge of it. I’m quite interested in the challenge of doing hard things. I've never been one to gravitate toward easier things. I like harder challenges; it’s intellectually stimulating, and I like the creative process. I'm a very firm believer that the creative process is never a straight line, and that my job is very often to protect that process from getting derailed by many different inputs and voices. It's a challenge, but I quite like doing that. It's fun and I like seeing the outputs of a creative process.

CS: And what was the insight that drove you to introduce a new brand platform for Lipton?

AAR: I think partly because the brand wasn't performing. So the brand was struggling with the fundamental drivers of quality growth; market share under pressure, penetration not growing, brand equity - flat. There’s nothing to create a burning platform a business challenge, right? So, the business challenge really set the context for us to reground the brand back in its roots around the goodness of tea and fruit.... there's a book by Sir Thomas Lipton called ‘Leaves From The Lipton Log’ that's all about excerpts from his life.

He's the founder of Lipton, and I was really curious about understanding where everything started, and then how do we reflect that playful, spontaneous, quite entrepreneurial approach of the founder of the brand much more in the modern day. So bringing the brand back into that playful space, but also rerouting it back in the goodness of tea and fruit, which is really our differentiator, and beverage.

There are a lot of drinks out there, right? And a lot of different types of drinks, but there are very few drinks that are really made from tea and that have as much tea heritage as a brand like Lipton does. So, it was all about just getting back to the brand roots and figuring out how to reframe the brand roots for a modern take.