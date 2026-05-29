Paddy Power Rob Lowe

Paddy Power invites England to take on America

'Nobody Does Football Better Than Us' is the bookmaker's new star-studded World Cup campaign by BBH London

By Creative Salon

29 May 2026

Ahead of the World Cup kicking off in the USA, Paddy Power and BBH London today release an iconic new campaign assembling a star-studded lineup to show that when it comes to football, nobody does it better than England. 

Because America tends to think it does everything better, particularly when it comes to sport. The glitz and the glamour; the excessive pyrotechnics. With the US hosting the vast majority of the 104 games, this World Cup is going to be a battle between sporting cultures for the true soul of football. 

Paddy Power’s new campaign is here to capture that soul, and act as a cheerleader for the passion and heart of England fans as they go up against their flashy American counterparts; to prove that England wins on (almost) every count. 

The campaign centres on a 60” TV slot that pits actor Rob Lowe as the face of America against Danny Dyer, actor, presenter and national icon. We see Lowe advocating for the excessiveness of America’s approach to football, featuring fireworks, cheerleaders and 4K Kiss Cams. 

Dyer, on the other hand, shows us how England does it, with pints flying, topless fans and a demonstration of what a real football chant entails. And, in true Paddy Power fashion there are a few noticeable cameos, including football legends Peter Crouch and Mick McCarthy. 

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, CCO at BBH London & Dublin, said: "A star-studded film worthy of a World Cup ad. What else would you expect from Paddy Power?” 

Leah Spears, Marketing Director at Paddy Power, said: “This World Cup is a huge cultural moment and we wanted to create a campaign that only Paddy would dare to make. Something provocative, entertaining and rooted in football culture. BBH found a brilliant

creative tension to play with, and underneath the mischief, there’s a fame-driving, relevant idea that will connect with fans and turn attention into long term growth for our brand." 

The ‘Nobody Does Football Better Than Us’ campaign launches with the hero 60” spot during the Champions League Final on 30 May across the UK and Ireland. It will then run across TV, digital, social and OOH, with 30-second edits set to run right through to the World Cup final in New Jersey on 19 July. 

Alongside the hero spot, a special build OOH will be going live in Hackney, London on 11 June as well as across standard OOH sites. Designed to be as provocative as it is eye-catching, the build brings the competitive Paddy Power mischief to the streets of London. 

The film was directed by Max Barden through Anonymous Content while US talent was secured by culture and entertainment agency Attachment. 

CREDITS 

Campaign title: Nobody Does Football Better Than US 

Advertising agency: BBH London 

Paddy Power 

Marketing Director: Leah Spears 

Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Paul Mallon 

Senior Brand Manager: Dan Oates 

Senior Brand Manager: Ashley Vann 

Brand Manager: Hannah Scott 

Senior Media Manager: Amanda Weir 

Advertising agency: BBH London 

CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães 

Creatives: Ed Ryder & Joe Craig 

Designer: Nawaraj Gurung 

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones 

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar 

Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon 

Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell 

Account manager: Georgia Hanscott

Agency film producer: Rory Reames 

Agency print producer: Matt Kitto 

Media agency: EssenceMediacom 

Production company: Anonymous Content 

Managing Director/ Executive Producer: Tor Fitzwilliams Head of Production: Sophie Hubble 

Director: Max Barden 

DOP: Christopher Sabogal 

Producer: Camilla Cullen 

Production Manager: Kelly Brown 

Production Co-Ordinators: Maisie Spratt & Bella Russell Flint Casting Director: Hammond & Cox Casting 

1st Assistant Director: Chris Mears 

DOP: Christopher Sabogal 

Production Designer: Olly Williams 

Costume Stylist: Lucy Hagan 

Hair and Make Up: Rachel Hearle 

Editor/s: Max Windows / Stitch Editing 

Edit assistant: Luke Anderson 

Edit Producer: Maggie McDermott 

Post-production company: Selected Works 

Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald 

Post-production Producer: Solomon Tiigah 

Lead Compositer: Wes 

CG Lead: Dave Hempstead 

Compositing: Eileen Chan, Jay Bandlish, Milo Patterson, Rocio Herrero DMP: Jordan Haynes 

CG Artist: Lee Boon Kai 

CG Artist: Francesco Bianco 

CG Artist: Sarah Hiley 

Production Assistant: Gabriel Plant 

Company: BaconX 

Colourist: Hannibal Lang 

Producer: Zara Bækkelund 

Audio Post Production: String and Tins 

Sound Design & Mix: Adam Smyth 

Sound Design: Jim Stewart

Audio Producer: Eimear Ní Ghuaire Foley: Cobblestone Foley 

Music company: Black Sheep Music US Casting & Talent Partner: Attachment

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