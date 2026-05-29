Paddy Power invites England to take on America

Ahead of the World Cup kicking off in the USA, Paddy Power and BBH London today release an iconic new campaign assembling a star-studded lineup to show that when it comes to football, nobody does it better than England.

Because America tends to think it does everything better, particularly when it comes to sport. The glitz and the glamour; the excessive pyrotechnics. With the US hosting the vast majority of the 104 games, this World Cup is going to be a battle between sporting cultures for the true soul of football.

Paddy Power’s new campaign is here to capture that soul, and act as a cheerleader for the passion and heart of England fans as they go up against their flashy American counterparts; to prove that England wins on (almost) every count.

The campaign centres on a 60” TV slot that pits actor Rob Lowe as the face of America against Danny Dyer, actor, presenter and national icon. We see Lowe advocating for the excessiveness of America’s approach to football, featuring fireworks, cheerleaders and 4K Kiss Cams.