Paddy Power invites England to take on America
'Nobody Does Football Better Than Us' is the bookmaker's new star-studded World Cup campaign by BBH London
29 May 2026
Ahead of the World Cup kicking off in the USA, Paddy Power and BBH London today release an iconic new campaign assembling a star-studded lineup to show that when it comes to football, nobody does it better than England.
Because America tends to think it does everything better, particularly when it comes to sport. The glitz and the glamour; the excessive pyrotechnics. With the US hosting the vast majority of the 104 games, this World Cup is going to be a battle between sporting cultures for the true soul of football.
Paddy Power’s new campaign is here to capture that soul, and act as a cheerleader for the passion and heart of England fans as they go up against their flashy American counterparts; to prove that England wins on (almost) every count.
The campaign centres on a 60” TV slot that pits actor Rob Lowe as the face of America against Danny Dyer, actor, presenter and national icon. We see Lowe advocating for the excessiveness of America’s approach to football, featuring fireworks, cheerleaders and 4K Kiss Cams.
Dyer, on the other hand, shows us how England does it, with pints flying, topless fans and a demonstration of what a real football chant entails. And, in true Paddy Power fashion there are a few noticeable cameos, including football legends Peter Crouch and Mick McCarthy.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, CCO at BBH London & Dublin, said: "A star-studded film worthy of a World Cup ad. What else would you expect from Paddy Power?”
Leah Spears, Marketing Director at Paddy Power, said: “This World Cup is a huge cultural moment and we wanted to create a campaign that only Paddy would dare to make. Something provocative, entertaining and rooted in football culture. BBH found a brilliant
creative tension to play with, and underneath the mischief, there’s a fame-driving, relevant idea that will connect with fans and turn attention into long term growth for our brand."
The ‘Nobody Does Football Better Than Us’ campaign launches with the hero 60” spot during the Champions League Final on 30 May across the UK and Ireland. It will then run across TV, digital, social and OOH, with 30-second edits set to run right through to the World Cup final in New Jersey on 19 July.
Alongside the hero spot, a special build OOH will be going live in Hackney, London on 11 June as well as across standard OOH sites. Designed to be as provocative as it is eye-catching, the build brings the competitive Paddy Power mischief to the streets of London.
The film was directed by Max Barden through Anonymous Content while US talent was secured by culture and entertainment agency Attachment.
CREDITS
Campaign title: Nobody Does Football Better Than US
Advertising agency: BBH London
Paddy Power
Marketing Director: Leah Spears
Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Paul Mallon
Senior Brand Manager: Dan Oates
Senior Brand Manager: Ashley Vann
Brand Manager: Hannah Scott
Senior Media Manager: Amanda Weir
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creatives: Ed Ryder & Joe Craig
Designer: Nawaraj Gurung
Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar
Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon
Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell
Account manager: Georgia Hanscott
Agency film producer: Rory Reames
Agency print producer: Matt Kitto
Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Production company: Anonymous Content
Managing Director/ Executive Producer: Tor Fitzwilliams Head of Production: Sophie Hubble
Director: Max Barden
DOP: Christopher Sabogal
Producer: Camilla Cullen
Production Manager: Kelly Brown
Production Co-Ordinators: Maisie Spratt & Bella Russell Flint Casting Director: Hammond & Cox Casting
1st Assistant Director: Chris Mears
DOP: Christopher Sabogal
Production Designer: Olly Williams
Costume Stylist: Lucy Hagan
Hair and Make Up: Rachel Hearle
Editor/s: Max Windows / Stitch Editing
Edit assistant: Luke Anderson
Edit Producer: Maggie McDermott
Post-production company: Selected Works
Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald
Post-production Producer: Solomon Tiigah
Lead Compositer: Wes
CG Lead: Dave Hempstead
Compositing: Eileen Chan, Jay Bandlish, Milo Patterson, Rocio Herrero DMP: Jordan Haynes
CG Artist: Lee Boon Kai
CG Artist: Francesco Bianco
CG Artist: Sarah Hiley
Production Assistant: Gabriel Plant
Company: BaconX
Colourist: Hannibal Lang
Producer: Zara Bækkelund
Audio Post Production: String and Tins
Sound Design & Mix: Adam Smyth
Sound Design: Jim Stewart
Audio Producer: Eimear Ní Ghuaire Foley: Cobblestone Foley
Music company: Black Sheep Music US Casting & Talent Partner: Attachment