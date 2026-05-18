style your way out bbh

Tesco's F&F Turns Lost Luggage Into A Fashion Statement

The 'Style Your Way Out' campaign by BBH London puts a fashionable spin on travel chaos

By Creative Salon

18 May 2026

Tesco’s fashion and homeware brand F&F is showcasing how it can help customers navigate summer travel in a new ad campaign created by BBH London.

The work marks the second year of F&F’s ‘Style It Out’ brand platform, demonstrating how the brand can help consumers navigate life whilst giving it a new richer meaning.

The campaign is built around the idea that while summer holidays are the stuff of dreams, getting there can be a nightmare. F&F saw a golden opportunity to spotlight the messier side of travel that is often ignored by other fashion brands, as millions of Brits prepare to go abroad this summer.

The brand continues to establish its style credentials this year by enlisting high-fashion director duo Julia & Vincent to shoot the campaign. They bring their distinct luxe cinematography to this season’s campaign.

The 30-second hero film follows the story of a woman whose luggage gets lost. It opens on our protagonist waiting at baggage claim, realising that her luggage is not going to turn up. She heads to the lost luggage counter where she sees her image reflected in the glass and regains her composure, secure in the knowledge that she can navigate the remainder of her holiday with that one versatile outfit from F&F.

The same narrative arc runs through all elements of the campaign - AV, OOH, social and digital channels - with the work charting a journey to the airport, navigating all the situations you find yourself in while on holiday, as well as what can happen if you lose your luggage. June will also see an activation in which F&F unite some lucky holidaymakers with emergency suitcases containing the brand’s summer collection.

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Rachel Nooney, Head of Brand and Marketing at F&F, said: “Summer holidays rarely go exactly to plan and we wanted to acknowledge the reality of travel in a way that feels relatable and entertaining. With F&F’s summer collection, we’re showing customers that versatile, stylish fashion can help them feel confident and prepared, whatever the journey throws at them.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, said: “We’re entering another year of ‘Style it Out’, with a more integrated campaign, not only in film but also as an activation, all with the single-minded insight of travel nightmares. Style out the chaos of summer. Hope your bags don't get lost.”

Launching on 16 May with a 30-second spot during Britain’s Got Talent on ITV, the campaign will run nationwide for six weeks from 18 May across TVC, sponsorship idents, print and social.

The campaign was directed by Paris-based artistic duo Julia & Vincent of DMB Production. Media planning and buying was handled by WPP Media.

CREDITS

Campaign title: Style your way out

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Creative Director: Zoë Stott

Creatives: The G/Jems; Gemina Gil Flores & Jemma Burgess

Senior Social Creative: Imii Mace

Design Director: Miguel Sousa

Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Tom Papaloizou

Business Lead: Sian Richards

Account Director: Megan Houghton-Brown

Account Manager: Holly Errington

Social Account Director: Cecily Parfitt

Agency Senior Film Producer: Kreepa Naisbitt

Agency Film Producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Agency Print Producer: Lauren Daniels

Agency Senior Social Producer: Taylor Guedes

Design: Sophie Harper, Lucy Russell-Bates, Keiti Collins

Media Planner: Luke Randall and Jaime Lewis

Media Agency: WPP Media

Production company: DMB Represents

Director: Julia et Vincent

DOP: Adrien Lallau

Producer: Carlota Ruiz de Velasco + Lexie Mullins

Editors: Alexis Benot & Eugène Signoret @ Paume

Assistant Editor: Léa Foubert

Post-production company: Paume Paris

Post-production producer: Julie Carvalho

Flame: Yann Masson

Colourist: Antoine Ravache

Sound Design: Kitchenette

Sound Mix: Léo Besset

UK Post House (final delivery): Creative Outpost

Music supervisor: Sean Hogan

Music company: The Hogan

Music track: Excusez Moi by Cobrah

Photographer: Julia et Vincent

Retouch: Kushtrim Kunushevcet / Tristan Zamula

Studio Artworker: Nigel Pullum

Social Shoot Production: Tiny Studios

F&F CREDITS

Head of Brand and Marketing: Rachel Nooney

Marketing Manager: Megan Middleton

Media & Effectiveness Manager: Oli Picken

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