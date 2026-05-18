Tesco's F&F Turns Lost Luggage Into A Fashion Statement

The campaign is built around the idea that while summer holidays are the stuff of dreams, getting there can be a nightmare. F&F saw a golden opportunity to spotlight the messier side of travel that is often ignored by other fashion brands, as millions of Brits prepare to go abroad this summer.

The brand continues to establish its style credentials this year by enlisting high-fashion director duo Julia & Vincent to shoot the campaign. They bring their distinct luxe cinematography to this season’s campaign.

The 30-second hero film follows the story of a woman whose luggage gets lost. It opens on our protagonist waiting at baggage claim, realising that her luggage is not going to turn up. She heads to the lost luggage counter where she sees her image reflected in the glass and regains her composure, secure in the knowledge that she can navigate the remainder of her holiday with that one versatile outfit from F&F.

The same narrative arc runs through all elements of the campaign - AV, OOH, social and digital channels - with the work charting a journey to the airport, navigating all the situations you find yourself in while on holiday, as well as what can happen if you lose your luggage. June will also see an activation in which F&F unite some lucky holidaymakers with emergency suitcases containing the brand’s summer collection.