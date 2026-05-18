Tesco's F&F Turns Lost Luggage Into A Fashion Statement
The 'Style Your Way Out' campaign by BBH London puts a fashionable spin on travel chaos
18 May 2026
Tesco’s fashion and homeware brand F&F is showcasing how it can help customers navigate summer travel in a new ad campaign created by BBH London.
The work marks the second year of F&F’s ‘Style It Out’ brand platform, demonstrating how the brand can help consumers navigate life whilst giving it a new richer meaning.
The campaign is built around the idea that while summer holidays are the stuff of dreams, getting there can be a nightmare. F&F saw a golden opportunity to spotlight the messier side of travel that is often ignored by other fashion brands, as millions of Brits prepare to go abroad this summer.
The brand continues to establish its style credentials this year by enlisting high-fashion director duo Julia & Vincent to shoot the campaign. They bring their distinct luxe cinematography to this season’s campaign.
The 30-second hero film follows the story of a woman whose luggage gets lost. It opens on our protagonist waiting at baggage claim, realising that her luggage is not going to turn up. She heads to the lost luggage counter where she sees her image reflected in the glass and regains her composure, secure in the knowledge that she can navigate the remainder of her holiday with that one versatile outfit from F&F.
The same narrative arc runs through all elements of the campaign - AV, OOH, social and digital channels - with the work charting a journey to the airport, navigating all the situations you find yourself in while on holiday, as well as what can happen if you lose your luggage. June will also see an activation in which F&F unite some lucky holidaymakers with emergency suitcases containing the brand’s summer collection.
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Rachel Nooney, Head of Brand and Marketing at F&F, said: “Summer holidays rarely go exactly to plan and we wanted to acknowledge the reality of travel in a way that feels relatable and entertaining. With F&F’s summer collection, we’re showing customers that versatile, stylish fashion can help them feel confident and prepared, whatever the journey throws at them.”
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, said: “We’re entering another year of ‘Style it Out’, with a more integrated campaign, not only in film but also as an activation, all with the single-minded insight of travel nightmares. Style out the chaos of summer. Hope your bags don't get lost.”
Launching on 16 May with a 30-second spot during Britain’s Got Talent on ITV, the campaign will run nationwide for six weeks from 18 May across TVC, sponsorship idents, print and social.
The campaign was directed by Paris-based artistic duo Julia & Vincent of DMB Production. Media planning and buying was handled by WPP Media.
CREDITS
Campaign title: Style your way out
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu
Creative Director: Zoë Stott
Creatives: The G/Jems; Gemina Gil Flores & Jemma Burgess
Senior Social Creative: Imii Mace
Design Director: Miguel Sousa
Deputy CSO: Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Tom Papaloizou
Business Lead: Sian Richards
Account Director: Megan Houghton-Brown
Account Manager: Holly Errington
Social Account Director: Cecily Parfitt
Agency Senior Film Producer: Kreepa Naisbitt
Agency Film Producer: Valentina Schwendinger
Agency Print Producer: Lauren Daniels
Agency Senior Social Producer: Taylor Guedes
Design: Sophie Harper, Lucy Russell-Bates, Keiti Collins
Media Planner: Luke Randall and Jaime Lewis
Media Agency: WPP Media
Production company: DMB Represents
Director: Julia et Vincent
DOP: Adrien Lallau
Producer: Carlota Ruiz de Velasco + Lexie Mullins
Editors: Alexis Benot & Eugène Signoret @ Paume
Assistant Editor: Léa Foubert
Post-production company: Paume Paris
Post-production producer: Julie Carvalho
Flame: Yann Masson
Colourist: Antoine Ravache
Sound Design: Kitchenette
Sound Mix: Léo Besset
UK Post House (final delivery): Creative Outpost
Music supervisor: Sean Hogan
Music company: The Hogan
Music track: Excusez Moi by Cobrah
Photographer: Julia et Vincent
Retouch: Kushtrim Kunushevcet / Tristan Zamula
Studio Artworker: Nigel Pullum
Social Shoot Production: Tiny Studios
F&F CREDITS
Head of Brand and Marketing: Rachel Nooney
Marketing Manager: Megan Middleton
Media & Effectiveness Manager: Oli Picken