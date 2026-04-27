Tesco doubles its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme

Tesco has unveiled a new marketing campaign as it announces that it is doubling its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme from September, increasing participation from 500 to over 1,000 schools, with the aim to double the programme again the following year. The work builds on Tesco’s recently launched brand platform, which reimagines its iconic “Every Little Helps” through the everyday question: “Need Anything From Tesco?” - a simple expression of how the brand continues to show up for customers’ and communities’ needs, in a meaningful way.

The Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, along with Fruit & Veg Grants and Free Fruit for Kids in Tesco stores, aims to support one million school children across the UK in getting more of the good stuff. Customers will be able to help grow the programme with Tesco donating every time customers buy fruit and veg at Tesco up until 24th May. Created by BBH, the film follows a joyful fruit giant on a journey across the UK, alongside his young companion, Theo. Set to Roger Hodgson’s Give a Little Bit, the story unfolds as the giant travels from school to school, gradually shrinking as he shares pieces of himself - a simple but powerful metaphor for giving. The film is directed by Nick Ball through MJZ, with post-production treatment by Untold Studios.

Bringing the giant to life was a feat of craft and scale. The giant was built over six months of post-production work, and at his biggest size, is made up of more than 105,000 individual pieces of photorealistic fruit and vegetables, spanning 86 different varieties.