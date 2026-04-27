Tesco doubles its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme
The work by BBH sees an increased participation of 500 to over 1,000 schools
27 April 2026
Tesco has unveiled a new marketing campaign as it announces that it is doubling its Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme from September, increasing participation from 500 to over 1,000 schools, with the aim to double the programme again the following year. The work builds on Tesco’s recently launched brand platform, which reimagines its iconic “Every Little Helps” through the everyday question: “Need Anything From Tesco?” - a simple expression of how the brand continues to show up for customers’ and communities’ needs, in a meaningful way.
The Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, along with Fruit & Veg Grants and Free Fruit for Kids in Tesco stores, aims to support one million school children across the UK in getting more of the good stuff. Customers will be able to help grow the programme with Tesco donating every time customers buy fruit and veg at Tesco up until 24th May. Created by BBH, the film follows a joyful fruit giant on a journey across the UK, alongside his young companion, Theo. Set to Roger Hodgson’s Give a Little Bit, the story unfolds as the giant travels from school to school, gradually shrinking as he shares pieces of himself - a simple but powerful metaphor for giving. The film is directed by Nick Ball through MJZ, with post-production treatment by Untold Studios.
Bringing the giant to life was a feat of craft and scale. The giant was built over six months of post-production work, and at his biggest size, is made up of more than 105,000 individual pieces of photorealistic fruit and vegetables, spanning 86 different varieties.
Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director, Tesco said: “Every day, children across the UK are missing out on the fruit and veg they need to thrive at school. That’s why our Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme is so important. We’re delighted that we have been able to bring the meaningful work to life in a way that feels very Tesco through the giant campaign.”
Felipe Guimaraes Serradourada, ECD at BBH London said: “A big initiative like this deserves a big idea and this is a huge one. Some would say it’s giant. Helping a million kids is no small feat, luckily we got some help.”
The campaign extends beyond film into a fully integrated rollout. Print and OOH executions show the giant appearing at schools, with impactful outdoor placements including the Piccadilly Lights and the Skylights at Manchester Printworks (the biggest LED screen in Europe). Combined with social activations and Tesco grocery home shopping vans, the campaign will bring the character’s journey to life in unexpected ways across the country.
Tesco will also launch a range of fruit and vegetable plush toys inspired by the giant (£3 each). The profits from every toy sold will support the Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme.
The campaign will run nationwide across TV, social, radio, print, OOH and DOOH, with media planning and buying handled by EssenceMediacom and WPP.
Credits:
Campaign title: Free Fruit & Veg For Schools
Client: Tesco
UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad
Group Managing Director, Customer: Becky Brock
UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop
Head of Marketing: Alicia Southgate
Lead Campaigns Manager: Catherine Benson
Campaign Manager: Nina Flood
Advertising agency: BBH London
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Associate Creative Directors: Holly Fallows, Charlotte Watmough
Creatives: Khushali Patel, Sarah Millyard
Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Senior Strategist: Alexi Hall
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Business Lead: Tori Meadows
Senior Account Director: Owen Keating
Account Manager: Imogen Brooks, Ollie Withell
Account Executive: Lula Horton, George Moody-Stuart
Senior Project Manager: Sophie Sanderson
Designer: Miguel Sousa, Keiti Collins, Lucia Volpe, Matthew Manlove
Retouching: BBH Studios - Connor Farrow Guy & Simon Goold
Studio: Toni Polain & Dave Walsh
Agency film producer: Nicole Southey
Assistant agency film producer: Pete Wiltshire
Agency Print Producer: Rachel Clarke
Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Production Company: MJZ London
Director: Nick Ball
Producer: Ewen Brown
Exec Producer: Dickie Jeffares
Production Manager : Daniel Gay
Production Assistant: Spike Elwood
Director of Photography: Ben Fordesman
1st Assistant Director: Ben Gill
Production Designer: Marco Puig
Casting Director: Hannah Birkett
Wardrobe Stylist: Ellie Walker
SFX: Machine shop
Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Leo King
Assistant Editor: Ruoyu Ou
VFX Studio: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden
Producer: Ella Glazer
Creative Director: Jonathan Wood
Animation Creative Director: Tim Van Hussen
Shoot Supervisor: Adam Grint
VFX Supervisor: Christian Baker
CG Supervisor: Hudson Martins Ribeiro
Character Supervisor: Chloe Dawe
Lead Artist: Alex Doyle, Bhaveesh PV, Cyriel Verkuijlen, Phillippe Moine, Sriram Namana
Production Coordinator: Natalie London
Production Assistant: Joseph Wolffe
Concept Artist: Therese Vildefall
VFX Artists: Alex Miller, Aswin Bal, Avinash Savant, Brad Willis, Carlo Carfora, Claudio Quarra Sacco, Deniz Cinar, Dinesh Reddy, Ed Turvey, Emre Samioglu, Faizal Tahir, Giacomo Cavalletti, Greta Kossowska, Henry Affonso, Jayadeep Chandran, Jessica Zanetti, Kanishk Chouhan, Kim Ranzani, Laurie Garnier, Manjunath R, Manoj Ravi, Marcel Ruegenberg, Marta Esteban-Infantes, Mary Doyle, Mohammad Azeem, Upasana Choudhary
Online: Richard Harris
Colour Grading: Time Based Arts
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Colour Assistant: Tom Matthews, Aiden Tobin
Datalab: Jameson White
Producer: Théa Dagnaud
EP: Dan Kreeger
Audio Post Production - Sine
Sound Supervisor/Designer/Mixer - Phil Bolland
Sound Designer - Frankie Beirne
Audio Producers - Beth Tomblin & Aishah Amodu
Music Composition - SAW Music
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans
Music company: Black Sheep Music
OOH Photographer: Pret-a- Portrait - Aaron Jacobsen & Ashley Wallace
Production Company - Black Sheep Studios