Burger King Gives A 'Whopper Of A Finish'
The work is the second instalment of its 'Foodfillment' brand platform by BBH
21 April 2026
Burger King UK is launching a campaign positioning the Whopper as the ultimate post-race meal, timed to coincide with the biggest UK marathons.
Created by BBH, “Burger King UK Whopper of a Finish” is the second instalment of the burger chain’s “Foodfillment” brand platform, which reaffirms the Whopper as the ultimate food satisfaction. Based on some key research insights, the first piece of work under the platform, “Bundles of Joy”, famously saw new mothers turn to Burger King UK for their first meal after giving birth.
The marathon campaign taps into a growing cultural behaviour, as the UK’s running boom sees marathon finishers increasingly take to social media to share their post-race meals - more often than not, a burger.
Nothing beats the finish line of a marathon. 26.2 miles of willpower, mental physical stamina, and then it’s over. The post-marathon feeling is one of the ultimate satisfactions. But there’s only one thing that beats it - the first meal you eat after. And what better meal than a Whopper? The new campaign features real runners who have taken part in previous marathons across the UK, indulging in their post-marathon food. The images were captured by the London-based documentary photographer Sophie Green, known for her vibrant, candid, and intimate portraits of overlooked British subcultures and communities.
We’re taking over hundreds of out of home sites that runners and commuters will be passing, to get them to claim their post-race Whopper. Running for one week, the campaign will appear across OOH, social and print ads. On Sunday 26th all race finishers with a medal can claim their free Whopper from The Burger King UK Strand or Leicester Square restaurants. Or buy-one-get-one-free from any other Central London Burger King UK restaurant excluding train station and airports (full terms). And to help those willing to go the extra mile for a Whopper, we will have designated Burger King UK pacemakers after the race guiding them to ‘Mile 27’ at Burger King Leicester Square.
The iconic flame-grilled burger is crafted with 100% British and Irish beef, layered with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, and finished in a soft, golden sesame seed bun.
Katie Evans, Burger King UK Chief Marketing Officer, said: At Burger King UK we seek out and celebrate genuine moments of true food satisfaction, and the people who experience them. We're rewarding the sheer mental strength and achievement of crossing a marathon finishing line, having run 26.2 miles, with a Whopper, the ultimate in post-marathon satisfaction.
Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough, Associate Creative Directors at BBH, added: “The running movement has taken over culture, and this campaign highlights that you can be healthy and still enjoy a tasty Whopper at the end of a race. Refuelling with food that really hits the right spot is a human necessity.”
Credits:
Campaign title: Burger King UK Whopper of a finish
Client: Burger King UK
Client (CMO): Katie Evans
Client (Head of Brand + Comms): Suzi Hoy
Client (Senior Brand Manager): Matthew Moran
Creative agency: BBH
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Deputy Executive Creative Director: Charlene Chandrasekaran
Associate Creative Directors: Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough
Design Director/Creative: Miguel Sousa
Artworker: Jon Ralphs
Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones
Strategist: Arabella Saunders
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell
Account Manager: Charlie Morgan
Account Manager: Seth Guy-Knapp
Agency print producer: Dan Moorey
Photographer: Sophie Green
Production Company: Twin Productions
Retoucher: Erica Coburn
Media agency: Walk-In-Media
Media planner : Gaby Lewis
PR Agency: The Academy
PR team: Ellie Sleep
Social Agency: Coolr
Social team: Alex Ayre