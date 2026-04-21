Burger King Gives A 'Whopper Of A Finish'

Nothing beats the finish line of a marathon. 26.2 miles of willpower, mental physical stamina, and then it’s over. The post-marathon feeling is one of the ultimate satisfactions. But there’s only one thing that beats it - the first meal you eat after. And what better meal than a Whopper? The new campaign features real runners who have taken part in previous marathons across the UK, indulging in their post-marathon food. The images were captured by the London-based documentary photographer Sophie Green, known for her vibrant, candid, and intimate portraits of overlooked British subcultures and communities.

We’re taking over hundreds of out of home sites that runners and commuters will be passing, to get them to claim their post-race Whopper. Running for one week, the campaign will appear across OOH, social and print ads. On Sunday 26th all race finishers with a medal can claim their free Whopper from The Burger King UK Strand or Leicester Square restaurants. Or buy-one-get-one-free from any other Central London Burger King UK restaurant excluding train station and airports (full terms). And to help those willing to go the extra mile for a Whopper, we will have designated Burger King UK pacemakers after the race guiding them to ‘Mile 27’ at Burger King Leicester Square.

The iconic flame-grilled burger is crafted with 100% British and Irish beef, layered with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, and finished in a soft, golden sesame seed bun.

Katie Evans, Burger King UK Chief Marketing Officer, said: At Burger King UK we seek out and celebrate genuine moments of true food satisfaction, and the people who experience them. We're rewarding the sheer mental strength and achievement of crossing a marathon finishing line, having run 26.2 miles, with a Whopper, the ultimate in post-marathon satisfaction.

Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough, Associate Creative Directors at BBH, added: “The running movement has taken over culture, and this campaign highlights that you can be healthy and still enjoy a tasty Whopper at the end of a race. Refuelling with food that really hits the right spot is a human necessity.”

Credits:

Campaign title: Burger King UK Whopper of a finish

Client: Burger King UK

Client (CMO): Katie Evans

Client (Head of Brand + Comms): Suzi Hoy

Client (Senior Brand Manager): Matthew Moran

Creative agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Deputy Executive Creative Director: Charlene Chandrasekaran

Associate Creative Directors: Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough

Design Director/Creative: Miguel Sousa

Artworker: Jon Ralphs

Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones

Strategist: Arabella Saunders

Client Managing Director: James Rice

Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell

Account Manager: Charlie Morgan

Account Manager: Seth Guy-Knapp

Agency print producer: Dan Moorey

Photographer: Sophie Green

Production Company: Twin Productions

Retoucher: Erica Coburn

Media agency: Walk-In-Media

Media planner : Gaby Lewis

PR Agency: The Academy

PR team: Ellie Sleep

Social Agency: Coolr

Social team: Alex Ayre