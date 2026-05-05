Genentech shines a light on 16 million caregivers

The film brings together leading talent across live action and animation. The brand and agency worked with award-winning filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green through The Sweetshop. He joined forces with BAFTA-winning stop-motion studio One6th, led by director Baz Sells and producer Ben Jackson, whose Two Black Boys in Paradise won the BAFTA for British Short Animation in 2026.

Working alongside Mackinnon & Saunders, the puppet makers behind Corpse Bride and Fantastic Mr Fox, the team created a stop-motion counterpart to the live-action caregiver to visualise her inner thoughts and private emotional world.

Through this blend of techniques, the film contrasts the visible pressures of caregiving with the unspoken turmoil beneath, revealing the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability that defines the experience of the sandwich generation.

“At Genentech, we see caregivers as an essential – and too often invisible – part of the healthcare journey,” said Erin Echter, Marketing Team Director. “I’ve experienced first hand how much is carried behind the scenes – supporting my own mom through vision loss. Caregivers are often the ones advocating, navigating care, and helping their loved ones stay on treatment to maintain their vision and independence. This campaign is about ensuring they feel seen, supported, and recognized for all they do.”

Alex Grieve, Global Chief Creative Officer BBH, said: "The very real truth is that Caring for others is largely unseen and by definition under-appreciated. We wanted to shine a light on what carers deal with day after day – the love and the sacrifice, the highs and the lows. And to tell that story with empathy, insight and truth we turned to one of the world's very best storytellers: Reinaldo Marcus Green. We are thrilled with the final film. It is a visual feast and an exercise in craft, but above all, it allows caregivers to, finally, be seen.

By spotlighting the caregivers who hold families together, the campaign reflects Genentech’s commitment to supporting those in the sandwich generation who give so much of themselves to others. It serves as both a tribute to their resilience and a reminder that care, in all its imperfection, is an expression of extraordinary love.

The campaign was informed by interviews with caregivers and designed to appear in places where this audience is already active and engaged. Reddit played an important role both in shaping the insights behind the work and in reaching the community it speaks to.

CREDITS

Client: Genentech

Campaign title: “Do I Look Like I Care?”

Creative agency: BBH London

Executive creative director: Jon Chapman

Creative director: Alistair Robertson

Medical writers: Rameez Pervaiz, Jonida Ramekaj

Design director: Olive Tebby

Senior motion designer: Seb Camilleri

Managing partner: Clementine Gait

Business lead: Dia Chilintan

Account director: Laura Walsh

Account manager: Kirsty Campbell-Birkett

Senior strategist: Mary Parker

Strategy director: Sabrina Anderson

SVP, Social Excellence: Brian Mook

Agency film producer: Lisa Nicholls

Production company: The Sweetshop

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

DOP: Stuart Bentley

EP: Morgan Whitlock

Producer: Theo Youngstein

Stop Motion Animation Studio: Baz & Ben @ One6th

Stop Motion Director: Baz Sells

Stop Motion Producer: Ben Jackson

Art Director: Sanna Räsänen

Editor/s: Billy Mead

Edit House: TenThree

Post-production company: Rascal

Post-production producer: Callum O’Brien

EP: Jenna Le Noury

Colourist: James Bamford

Sound studio: Rascal

Sound engineer: Izaak Buffin

Sound Producer: Clementine Beck

Music composer: Zebedee Budworth

Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa

Music company: Black Sheep Music