Tesco Makes Cooking Accessible For Everyone
'Now We're Cooking' created by BBH was the winner of this year's Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising award
21 May 2026
Tesco, with BBH London and WPP Media’s EssenceMediacom, has unveiled its winning campaign for Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award 2025/26.
The annual competition, which awards £1m worth of advertising space across Channel 4’s portfolio to the winning entry, encourages greater and more authentic representation within UK TV advertising. The theme for a consecutive year was ‘Inclusive by Design’, and Tesco’s entry responded not only with an accessible advertising campaign, but also with a plan to remove some of the barriers to cooking faced by disabled people.
Recognising that millions of disabled people are excluded by traditional online recipes, ‘Now We’re Cooking’ is designed to make cooking more accessible and inclusive, helping more of us cook with confidence, a meaningful embodiment of Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’ brand promise.
This is brought to life in BBH London’s 60-second launch film, which is set in a vast test kitchen TV studio and opens with a simple question: “Need anything from Tesco?”
The stars – a cast of cooks with a range of disabilities – don’t hold back. They call out ways that the world of cooking hasn’t been designed for them, and what would help make the experience better. As Tesco colleagues respond with British Sign Language (BSL) translation and audio description, the workstations come alive with the sights and sounds of food being prepared. Then to the audience in a voiceover and with captions, Tesco says: “We know cooking needs to be more accessible. So we created tesco.com/accessible-recipes.”
BBH London worked with The Diversity Standards Collective (DSC) and the disability-founded talent and production agency With Not For to ensure the film was built to be inclusive from the ground up. Directed by Alan Masferrer through ProdCo, it features 70-foot screens displaying open captions, entertaining audio description, clear typography and high-contrast visuals. Even the pace of the editing and sound design have been carefully considered to make a film that is both striking and accessible.
Channel 4 chose the ‘Inclusive by Design’ theme for 2025/26 to address a staggering gap in the market. According to the RNID (Royal National Institute for Deaf People) more than 18 million people are deaf, live with hearing loss or have tinnitus1, while the Royal National Institute of Blind People figures indicate that over two million people are living with sight loss2. That means nearly 20% of the population are currently not able to easily access or understand general ads.
In addition, research with The Diversity Standard Collective revealed that these communities often cook more intuitively with their senses or are forced to memorise recipes because current digital formats are inaccessible3. And while AI-generated captions are often available, these can scramble technical cooking instructions into frustrating nonsense.
The campaign for ‘Now We’re Cooking’ launches with 100 recipes all adapted to meet the latest inclusive standards, including measurements written in full, for e-reader legibility and specific timings rather than visual cues. The recipes were chosen because they are highly searched for and cover a variety of meals and dietary needs.
The recipes can be downloaded as an accessible ebook or an audio file or requested in Braille, all at Tesco’s Accessible Recipes, created by Cedar Communications. They are also available using Alexa, the Amazon digital assistant, with social versions in development. Tesco will also be supporting the initiative in its magazine, and a new range of adaptive cooking tools will be available to buy through Tesco Marketplace in partnership with Parkinson’s UK.
‘Now We’re Cooking’ makes its debut on Thursday 21 May during Taskmaster. It will also run exclusively on Channel 4 initially. In parallel, the campaign will be amplified via OOH. The media plan was developed by EssenceMediacom UK.
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Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director at Tesco, said: “We work hard to make Tesco a place where everyone is welcome. We are grateful to Channel 4 for their support and the opportunity for us to try and change the status quo. This campaign is about rethinking how we help people cook in ways that work for them, and shows how we can be inclusive by design, with recipes, adaptive cooking tools and a supportive shopping experience both in our stores and online.”
Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough, Associate Creative Directors at BBH, said: “The kitchen isn’t inclusive for everyone. We learnt that for those with sight or hearing loss, the ‘standard’ recipe format is a barrier, not a bridge. As one of the nation’s most visited recipe sites, Tesco Real Food, receiving over 1.6 million unique monthly visitors, Tesco had a responsibility to change the status quo. This isn’t just about an ad; it’s about redesigning the utility of cooking authentically and recognising the importance of detail.”
Amy Jenkins, Sales Leader at Channel 4, said: “Over the ten years we’ve been running the Diversity in Advertising Award we’ve seen some important strides forward to advertising becoming more inclusive, with clear evidence of its positive impact on both our clients’ business objectives and viewers, as well as some iconic and creative ads.
Tesco’s focus on the cooking experience and commitment to creating accessible recipes further emphasises that inclusive practices must be embedded from the outset, rather than considered as an afterthought. It showcases the impact of small adjustments in unifying the experience of cooking and also consuming the advert. Thanks to BBH London, EssenceMediacom and of course Tesco for a great partnership. We look forward to continuing to work with the industry to further champion inclusive and accessible advertising.”
Natalie Cummins, WPP Media President at EssenceMediacom said: "From the outset, this work was about making sure inclusion wasn’t something added on at the end, but considered at every stage of how the campaign would be experienced. ‘Now We’re Cooking’ challenged us to think not only about where the campaign ran but also how it could be genuinely usable and accessible for as many people as possible. It’s a brilliant example of what can happen when media, creativity and purpose are designed together.”
1 Prevalence of deafness and hearing loss - RNID
2 Key information and statistics on sight loss in the UK - RNIB
3 The Diversity Standards Collective and Tesco research, October 2025
CREDITS
Campaign title: ‘Now we’re cooking’
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Associate Creative Directors: Charlotte Watmough and Holly Fallows Creatives: Lucy Johnstone and Grace Chambers
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones
Business Lead: Tori Meadows
Account Director: Jenny McHale and Olivia Harte
Account Manager: Charlie Morgan and Ollie Withell
Account Executive: George Moody-Stuart
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Senior Strategist: Alexi Hall
Agency film producer: Charlotte Kirk
Agency assistant film producer: Peter Wiltshire
Agency Experience Producer: Lucy Budd, Tash Allen
Agency print producer: Rachel Clarke
Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle
Design Director: Miguel Sousa
Designer: Phoebe Kenny
Design Director: Oded Shein
Motion Designer: Lucy Russell-Bates
Design Director: Miriam Menendez
Production company: Prodco
Director: Alan Masferrer
DOP: Albert Salas
Producer: Tom Farley
Editor/s: Amanda James
Post-production company: Time Based Arts
Post-production producer: Jo Gutteridge
2D lead artist: André Bittencourt
Grade: Time Based Arts
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Sound studio: String & Tins
Sound engineer: Adam Smyth & Kaspar Broyd
Music company: Black Sheep Music
Music composer: The Elements
Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa and Hywel Evans
Studio Production Manager: Paul Floyd
Studio Artwork: Dave Walsh
Recipe Book Production: Royal National Institute of Blind People & Ink Print Solutions Ltd. Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Media planner: Lauren McGurran & Chandni Moda
Community research partners: The Diversity Standards Collective (DSC) Production disability consultants: With Not For
Content agency: Cedar Communications