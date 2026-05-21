Tesco Makes Cooking Accessible For Everyone

Recognising that millions of disabled people are excluded by traditional online recipes, ‘Now We’re Cooking’ is designed to make cooking more accessible and inclusive, helping more of us cook with confidence, a meaningful embodiment of Tesco’s ‘Every Little Helps’ brand promise.

This is brought to life in BBH London’s 60-second launch film, which is set in a vast test kitchen TV studio and opens with a simple question: “Need anything from Tesco?”

The stars – a cast of cooks with a range of disabilities – don’t hold back. They call out ways that the world of cooking hasn’t been designed for them, and what would help make the experience better. As Tesco colleagues respond with British Sign Language (BSL) translation and audio description, the workstations come alive with the sights and sounds of food being prepared. Then to the audience in a voiceover and with captions, Tesco says: “We know cooking needs to be more accessible. So we created tesco.com/accessible-recipes.”

BBH London worked with The Diversity Standards Collective (DSC) and the disability-founded talent and production agency With Not For to ensure the film was built to be inclusive from the ground up. Directed by Alan Masferrer through ProdCo, it features 70-foot screens displaying open captions, entertaining audio description, clear typography and high-contrast visuals. Even the pace of the editing and sound design have been carefully considered to make a film that is both striking and accessible.

Channel 4 chose the ‘Inclusive by Design’ theme for 2025/26 to address a staggering gap in the market. According to the RNID (Royal National Institute for Deaf People) more than 18 million people are deaf, live with hearing loss or have tinnitus1, while the Royal National Institute of Blind People figures indicate that over two million people are living with sight loss2. That means nearly 20% of the population are currently not able to easily access or understand general ads.

In addition, research with The Diversity Standard Collective revealed that these communities often cook more intuitively with their senses or are forced to memorise recipes because current digital formats are inaccessible3. And while AI-generated captions are often available, these can scramble technical cooking instructions into frustrating nonsense.

The campaign for ‘Now We’re Cooking’ launches with 100 recipes all adapted to meet the latest inclusive standards, including measurements written in full, for e-reader legibility and specific timings rather than visual cues. The recipes were chosen because they are highly searched for and cover a variety of meals and dietary needs.

The recipes can be downloaded as an accessible ebook or an audio file or requested in Braille, all at Tesco’s Accessible Recipes, created by Cedar Communications. They are also available using Alexa, the Amazon digital assistant, with social versions in development. Tesco will also be supporting the initiative in its magazine, and a new range of adaptive cooking tools will be available to buy through Tesco Marketplace in partnership with Parkinson’s UK.

‘Now We’re Cooking’ makes its debut on Thursday 21 May during Taskmaster. It will also run exclusively on Channel 4 initially. In parallel, the campaign will be amplified via OOH. The media plan was developed by EssenceMediacom UK.