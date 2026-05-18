World Cup 2026: Redefining Brand Partnerships

They think it's all over... the wait for the next World Cup almost is anyway, and it’s not just fans brimming at the possibility of ‘what could be’.

This year’s tournament, hosted across the Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is one that has stirred up controversy. That includes the extortionate ticket prices (the lowest-priced ticket for the final is nearly 500 per cent higher than Qatar 2022 at £3,000), controversial immigration enforcement practises, FIFA cutting its operating budget by over $100m and potentially putting host cities at further financial strain, and the potential involvement of the Iranian national team, whose country is currently as war with the hosts. There are already many issues for sponsors to navigate.

Despite those concerns, it's also the most anticipated World Cup yet, with a record 48 teams participating; the tournament isn’t only the world’s most popular sporting event, but it’s predicted to be the biggest with an estimated 5.8 billion viewers watching globally . That should offer a field day for FIFA’s partnering brands, including Coca-Cola, Unilever, Diageo, Visa, and McDonald’s.

“The geopolitical realities surrounding this World Cup are significant and will inevitably shape perceptions going into the tournament,” explains Will Butterworth, strategy director at Edelman. “Sponsors are operating in a more scrutinised environment, where association alone can invite criticism.

“That said, the World Cup remains one of the most powerful entertainment spectacles globally. History suggests that once the football starts, attention shifts, and for many fans, the emotional pull of the tournament outweighs broader concerns, at least in the moment.”

Modern day partnerships

Sporting partnerships is a model of influence that has changed overtime; gone are the days of just sticking a logo on a shirt. Now we are in the era of the neon boards, the limited-edition merch, the in-person activations.

As VML's Future 100 Report 2026 reveals: 'the definition of sports and sponsorship is undergoing a radical physiological and digital expansion'.

While being an Official Partner for the world’s most popular sporting tournament is a pinnacle for some brands, this year’s event will present many challenges.

One key hurdle for European advertisers is that of the time zones and how brands can activate globally when some markets are watching their teams kick-off in the wee small hours of the morning.

For England and Scotland fans, this will be the case if they reach the Quarter Finals . According to YouGov , this possibility alone is influencing viewing habits; just over 60 per cent of fans saying they intend to watch 9pm kick-offs, and just 13 per cent intending to watch a midnight kick-off.

However, brands aren’t planning to isolate audience watching outside of their traditional viewing habits.

Rick Pineda, VP of global sports partnerships at Diageo, explains that Diageo, the tournament’s Official Spirits Partner, will be leaning to different products globally. “In other markets, we lean into different products, including a lot of non-alcoholic options for people who want to engage with the tournament when they might not want full-strength products,” he begins. “The range of our portfolio allows that flexibility. We have non-alcoholic, full-strength and mid-strength options, so it gives us fluidity in how we respond to those time zone differences."

The tournament is the first since Brazil 2014 hosted in the Americas time zone - a "huge business opportunity" Pineda believes.

Despite challenges posed by the unpredictable nature of sporting events, brands partnering with FIFA are no stranger to adaptation - as learned from what some of its leading partners have in store.

A new sporting spirit

It's Diageo's first time as the Official Spirits Partner at the World Cup, and with Qatar 2022 being a dry tournament , the return to alcohol being sold in stadiums presents a new opportunity.

According to Pineda, the brand's wide-ranging experience within the field of sport places it in excellent stead to perform.

"We did it with the National Football League (NFL) as the first ever spirit sponsor there, so after some conversations, it just seemed like a great fit for us to step in as the official spirit supporter, with our rights focused in North and South America."

He continues: "It’s been really collaborative partnership with FIFA to get this up and running. There’s been a bit of education on both sides: for them on the spirits category, and for us on the World Cup ecosystem. But we’re really excited. North America is over 50 per cent of our business, so it’s a huge market for us.”

From Diageo’s portfolio it will be bringing five of its brands to the tournament: Don Julio [Mexico], Casamigos [US], Buchanan’s [Colombia], Johnnie Walker [Scotland], and Smirnoff [Britain], aiming to lean into what each brand means for the different countries in the tournament.