World Cup 2026: Redefining Brand Partnerships
FIFA's partner brands, including Diageo, Coca-Cola, and Rexona, reveal their plans for the upcoming tournament
18 May 2026
They think it's all over... the wait for the next World Cup almost is anyway, and it’s not just fans brimming at the possibility of ‘what could be’.
This year’s tournament, hosted across the Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is one that has stirred up controversy. That includes the extortionate ticket prices (the lowest-priced ticket for the final is nearly 500 per cent higher than Qatar 2022 at £3,000), controversial immigration enforcement practises, FIFA cutting its operating budget by over $100m and potentially putting host cities at further financial strain, and the potential involvement of the Iranian national team, whose country is currently as war with the hosts. There are already many issues for sponsors to navigate.
Despite those concerns, it's also the most anticipated World Cup yet, with a record 48 teams participating; the tournament isn’t only the world’s most popular sporting event, but it’s predicted to be the biggest with an estimated 5.8 billion viewers watching globally. That should offer a field day for FIFA’s partnering brands, including Coca-Cola, Unilever, Diageo, Visa, and McDonald’s.
“The geopolitical realities surrounding this World Cup are significant and will inevitably shape perceptions going into the tournament,” explains Will Butterworth, strategy director at Edelman. “Sponsors are operating in a more scrutinised environment, where association alone can invite criticism.
“That said, the World Cup remains one of the most powerful entertainment spectacles globally. History suggests that once the football starts, attention shifts, and for many fans, the emotional pull of the tournament outweighs broader concerns, at least in the moment.”
Modern day partnerships
Sporting partnerships is a model of influence that has changed overtime; gone are the days of just sticking a logo on a shirt. Now we are in the era of the neon boards, the limited-edition merch, the in-person activations.
As VML's Future 100 Report 2026 reveals: 'the definition of sports and sponsorship is undergoing a radical physiological and digital expansion'.
While being an Official Partner for the world’s most popular sporting tournament is a pinnacle for some brands, this year’s event will present many challenges.
One key hurdle for European advertisers is that of the time zones and how brands can activate globally when some markets are watching their teams kick-off in the wee small hours of the morning.
For England and Scotland fans, this will be the case if they reach the Quarter Finals. According to YouGov, this possibility alone is influencing viewing habits; just over 60 per cent of fans saying they intend to watch 9pm kick-offs, and just 13 per cent intending to watch a midnight kick-off.
However, brands aren’t planning to isolate audience watching outside of their traditional viewing habits.
Rick Pineda, VP of global sports partnerships at Diageo, explains that Diageo, the tournament’s Official Spirits Partner, will be leaning to different products globally. “In other markets, we lean into different products, including a lot of non-alcoholic options for people who want to engage with the tournament when they might not want full-strength products,” he begins. “The range of our portfolio allows that flexibility. We have non-alcoholic, full-strength and mid-strength options, so it gives us fluidity in how we respond to those time zone differences."
The tournament is the first since Brazil 2014 hosted in the Americas time zone - a "huge business opportunity" Pineda believes.
Despite challenges posed by the unpredictable nature of sporting events, brands partnering with FIFA are no stranger to adaptation - as learned from what some of its leading partners have in store.
A new sporting spirit
It's Diageo's first time as the Official Spirits Partner at the World Cup, and with Qatar 2022 being a dry tournament, the return to alcohol being sold in stadiums presents a new opportunity.
According to Pineda, the brand's wide-ranging experience within the field of sport places it in excellent stead to perform.
"We did it with the National Football League (NFL) as the first ever spirit sponsor there, so after some conversations, it just seemed like a great fit for us to step in as the official spirit supporter, with our rights focused in North and South America."
He continues: "It’s been really collaborative partnership with FIFA to get this up and running. There’s been a bit of education on both sides: for them on the spirits category, and for us on the World Cup ecosystem. But we’re really excited. North America is over 50 per cent of our business, so it’s a huge market for us.”
From Diageo’s portfolio it will be bringing five of its brands to the tournament: Don Julio [Mexico], Casamigos [US], Buchanan’s [Colombia], Johnnie Walker [Scotland], and Smirnoff [Britain], aiming to lean into what each brand means for the different countries in the tournament.
“You’ll see iconic limited-time bottles; we’re doing it with Don Julio and our 1942 World Cup edition, Buchanan’s, and Johnnie Walker. There’s some really cool work, like the Striding Man on the Johnnie Walker bottle doing a bicycle kick," he reveals.
“In Brazil, vodka is a huge category, and consumers really value the choice and flexibility it provides so we’ll be activating in a big way with Smirnoff. We’re creating caipiroska cocktails for all the countries participating, with different flavours and twists to give a sense of choice, flexibility and discovery.
“In Colombia, Buchanan’s is a huge brand, with a consumer base rooted in Latin culture and the theme of family, bringing people together to watch the game. In the US, Casamigos is a massive tequila brand for us. It’s really about friendship - Casamigos means ‘house of friends’ - so it taps into that communal feeling around the sport.”
Across all World Cup stadiums, however, consumers will be able to purchase any drink from the Diageo portfolio.
And with the brand having worked across a range of sports, it aims to continue maintaining another effective partnership with FIFA.
“Historically, we’ve done some really great work in sports, both at a local level in our markets and in a more global space,” Pineda outlines. “We had a strong relationship with Formula One for a number of years. We’re the official beer of the Premier League with Guinness; With the NFL, we’ve been able to activate not just in the US, but also in the UK, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.”
He also highlights that such a partnership has been a global effort involving “hundreds of team members” making sure that creativity and passion come through.
“We’re also staying curious about how people are watching sport. We know there’s a rise in second screens, people watching on mobile, and much more fluid consumption. We want to be where they are. So this is the next step: learning, trying and growing.”
Personal care in and out of the dressing room
Unilever-owned Rexona [Sure in the UK] is a branch of the company’s Personal Care Official Partnership, and is certainly no stranger to working with major sporting tournaments, having held partnership roles for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, UEFA Women's EURO 2025, and UEFA EURO 2024.
It’s latest campaign focuses around its long-standing strapline ‘Rexona Won’t Let You Down’, and is built around the emotional rollercoaster of the World Cup.
“Fans live for those emotional highs and lows. We’re there to be the constant that doesn’t let them down,” explains Em Heath, global brand director at Rexona. “The campaign is massive in terms of our media ecosystem, the number of people we’re working with, the activations we’re doing, and the products we’ve created.
“We started back in Q4 last year, beginning with gifting limited editions and ticket promotions, especially in markets that needed longer lead times for visa applications to attend the games.”
Rexona’s approach is certainly a multi-layered one; Unilever signed its partnership contract back in 2023, and Rexona began its work in 2024.
The work, Heath says, focuses on the moments of intensity, pressure and sweat, which will come to life in various forms, from ticketing to activations. And throughout, it’s joined forces with various media partners, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Twitch, and TikTok, to ensure key local markets are seeing content before, during and after matches.
Players will receive Rexona products in the changing rooms well as wash bags in training camps, while spectators can expect to see advertising in stadiums.
Although part of the Unilever-wide partnership, Rexona itself will have its ads on LED screens pitch-side, is the official extra-time partner, and, rather amusingly, is the official armpit partner for the fourth official.
“Additional rights like these really drive media value,” Heath continues. “But what we really hope is that fans will feel Rexona more through their interactions with us in activation areas, FIFA Fan Fest, stadium activations, in-store experiences, and social media.”
These will range across three to four activations which will be hosted across the three host nations.
A stadium forecourt experience will be available at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium which will home an unmissable, giant deodorant can, alongside a VR-style photo experience; Miami FIFA Fan Fest will over 20 days throughout June and July; and from the 13 - 16 June in New York, it’s hosting ‘Rexona’s New York Sweat Club’.
“It’s a pop-up creator event that will include an LED pitch where people can play five-a-side,” she continues. “There will also be spaces for creators to make content, record podcasts, do interviews, lounge around, and even get their nails done.
“That’s what we’re doing at a global level. At a local level, markets are doing as many, if not more, activations themselves across each territory, so there will be a huge amount of activity overall.”
Bottling up fandom
While Diageo is rolling out the spirits, Coca-Cola is rolling out the soft drinks. ‘Uncanned Emotions’ in work with WPP Open X, brings to life fan passion for football.
“We’re celebrating those authentic fan experiences and the role Coca-Cola plays in bringing people together,” said Javier Meza, president, marketing and Europe CMO at Coca-Cola in its media release. “Coca-Cola has always been part of those shared moments, and this campaign brings that connection to life in a fresh and authentic way.”
Alongside its main hero campaign, the brand is branching out with a range of activations and opportunities; in collaboration with Panini, 12 special Coca-Cola stickers of football stars will be available to collect - and will be hidden behind the peel-back label on its drink bottles; fans have the chance to win a watch party kit that comes with spending money; and even offering a ticketed World Cup trophy tour experience.
In a time that cost globally is so high — Coca-Cola is priming that fans can engage with their brand several ways.
“Affordability will also be a defining narrative of this tournament, explains Butterworth. “Sponsors who can ease the cost burden, whether through access, rewards or added value, have a chance to connect in a way that feels both timely and tangible.
“The brands that win will be those that move beyond visibility and focus on contribution, enhancing the fan experience rather than simply attaching themselves to it," he continues.
Other brands with World Cup fever
While FIFA's partner brands have shown up in various ways, looking to grab attention, a host of other brands have World Cup fever. Here are some of the standouts so far.
Adidas
Adidas has yet again got the industry talking with its campaign ‘Backyard Legends’ - a five-minute cinematic experience that leans into football being a shared cultural experience, not just elite sport. The work features actor Timothée Chalamet, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, and rapper Bad Bunny - to name a few.
Unilever
Unilever's Dove Men+Care's campaign 'Care for Your Skin Like You Care for the Game' taps into the game’s fan rituals - from body paint to post-match recovery. The hero film is accompanied by ticket giveaways and immersive activations across host states.
Powerade
The official sports drink of the tournament, unveiled ‘Power Your Fate’ — Powerade's new platform aims to inspire athletes to take control of their destiny and performance through hydration, featuring Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes. Alongside the film, the brand will have a prominent in-stadium branding, fan activations, and limited-time product innovations.
AB Inbev
Budweiser, celebrating 40-years as the tournament’s Official Beer Sponsor, has revealed its star-studded brand platform ‘Let It Pour’ by Grey, featuring Jürgen Klopp and Errling Haaland. Alongside, it’s rolling out its largest-ever limited-edition collectable pack to celebrate the milestone.
Partnerships Redefined
The World Federation of Advertisers is predicting the World Cup is set to influence global media price inflation’s rise to 4.4 per cent — a 4 per cent rise from 2025. And while it’s not unusual to see a major global tournament spike the demand for ad slots, rising global inflation alongside media spend could present further challenge for brands across the globe - not just host nations.
In the UK alone, it’s linear TV inflation nearly quintuples from 2.3 per cent to 11.3 per cent during the World Cup’s quarter.
While cost pressures in order to show up in the first place are present, that doesn’t hide that, more than ever, consumers are expecting brand sponsors to show up, according to Edelman Sport’s ‘Pushed To The Limit’ study.
“Brands need to show up in genuinely additive ways within the environments they sponsor. Often, the simplest interventions can have the greatest impact,” explains Butterworth.
“Passive visibility or overt commercialism will likely be judged more harshly; in contrast, brands that demonstrate tangible value, cultural sensitivity and a degree of humility in how they show up are more likely to maintain, or even build, trust.”
As the model of sports partnerships continues to shift, FIFA’s partner brands have the opportunity to set the bar. They’ll have the industry’s attention throughout summer; while players show-up for 90-or-so- minutes at a time, brands can’t afford to take eye off the ball.