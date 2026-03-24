Rewriting The Script For Sports Brand Building

The global sporting economy is worth $2.3tn - and is projected to rise to $8.8tn by 2050. An astonishing number, but with the growth in audience numbers and fandom, it’s hardly surprising. Earlier this year the BBC achieved its largest overall audience consumption for the Winter Olympic Games, with over 83 million streams and 235 million views across socials.

Sport remains one of the most powerful cultural forces on the planet, but when AI is changing consumer expectations and fragmentation, its collective popularity doesn't shield it from the need to evolve.

“Brands are built through many voices,” explains Jessica Tamsedge, UK CEO, Dentsu Creative. “The athletes, the fans, the sports organisations, the creators. It is disparate, it’s complex, but it’s a massive space.”

But how do brands compete with the changing tides of sport while keeping it at the centre of culture?

The National Football League (NFL) and Adobe are two brands that are trying to answer that question as sport, technology, and data continue to intertwine.

The Era Of Co-Created Fandom

More than ever — in sport — fandom is king. The traditional model of sports marketing across broadcast and sponsorship is no longer sustainable for audience growth and brand building alone.

In sport, audiences no longer want to be told what a brand is — they want to help shape it.

“This notion of the brand being something that you protect, control or enforce is kind of out the window,” explains Simon Morris, Adobe International’s chief marketing officer. “It’s much more about how you co-create, how you collaborate, how you bring your community in and make them feel part of your brand.”

Dentsu research has found that over 60 per cent of fans believe emerging technology is making sport more engaging and personal; for Adobe a key part of achieving this is understanding audiences to begin with.

“Brands like the NFL, the Premier League, and Real Madrid recognise that to deliver personalised experiences, they need a deep understanding of their data,” continues Morris. “Then comes the content challenge and bringing data and content together to deliver seamless, personalised journeys.

“For us, change is about how we go into markets where we are a challenger brand and create momentum behind fandom.”

In 2024, in the UK alone, sports fandom generated near $13bn for the econom y; rising $3bn a year through to 2034.

“ This is a space where attention is still hard, like any other brand playground,” details Tamsedge. “Algorithms are still dominating, and brands are built through many voices: the athletes, the fans, the sports organisations, the creators. It is disparate, it's complex, but it's a massive space.”

The Next Generation Of Culture

Culture is at the heart of sport, and for brands, showing up beyond the game is an effective measure of ensuring that’s maintained.