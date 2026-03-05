CMO Spotlight
A Wee Bit of Scotland, a Big Impact
Bryony Walker, fourth-generation family member and commercial director at Walker’s Shortbread, on how the brand is blending Scottish heritage and humour to reach a new generation
05 March 2026
For many heritage brands, tradition can be both a badge of honour and a creative straightjacket. Walker’s Shortbread, a family‑owned business founded in the Scottish Highlands in 1898, knows this tension all too well. Its buttery all‑butter shortbread has been a fixture of festive occasions, teatimes, and export markets for 127 years. But as consumer habits evolve and younger audiences demand digital‑native campaigns, Walker’s has set out to modernise without losing its soul.
Steering that evolution is commercial director Bryony Walker, a fourth‑generation family member whose roots in the business run deep. She joined the brand in 2013 and now oversees commercial strategy at a moment of renewed ambition. Under her stewardship, Walker’s has leaned into creativity that extends beyond product to cultural relevance and humour.
Last summer marked a significant milestone: Walker’s announced tennis champion and Scottish legend Andy Murray as its first‑ever brand ambassador. For a company with such a long lineage, it was a deliberate choice — one that signaled an intent to honour heritage while looking forward.
The partnership goes beyond a familiar face. Walker’s and Murray, both products of small Scottish towns, share a narrative of progression rooted in hard work and authenticity. That shared story: “a wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way” — is at the heart of the brand’s refreshed positioning.
“Walker’s and Andy share a similar story: starting small in a little Scottish town and, through years of hard work and dedication, going on to achieve international recognition. This shared journey of ‘A wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way’ forms the core of our partnership. It represents how tradition and heritage can stand the test of time while continuing to evolve and remain relevant.”
To engage younger audiences, Walker’s recognised it needed a fresh, more playful voice — one that could bring its heritage to life while feeling approachable and shareable. Murray’s involvement offered just that: his humour and relatability allowed the brand to modernise its tone without compromising its Scottish roots.
This approach was central to last season’s Christmas campaign, developed by NCA and Weber Shandwick.
The campaign blended classic Walker’s cues - the iconic shortbread, a nod to Scottish tradition - with contemporary storytelling, centred on Murray in a bespoke shortbread-themed Christmas jumper. Beyond the ad, the campaign extended into experiential moments, from social-first activations to Murray making surprise appearances in retail spaces, all designed to create shareable, memorable experiences.
Walker’s also explored how the campaign could connect with audiences in meaningful ways. The Christmas jumper became a charity initiative, auctioned to raise funds for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas, with limited-edition replicas sold to further support the cause. By combining humour, heritage, and purpose, Walker’s found a way to engage a new generation while staying true to the values that have defined the brand for over a century, says Walker.
That heritage, she adds, remains the brand’s heartbeat - measured not just in years but in the way Walker’s sees itself in culture and category."A key measure of success was whether the campaign resonated emotionally with people. Our aim was to spread the joy of shortbread while reinforcing Walker’s as a core part of Christmas traditions."
Strategic placement reinforced this duality. London offered a cosmopolitan platform to reach a wider audience, while Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen kept the brand firmly anchored in Scotland. The campaign demonstrated that Walker’s could balance expansion and tradition, speaking to audiences far beyond its Highland roots without losing its identity.
Looking ahead, Walker’s continues to balance heritage with evolution - introducing new products, expanding its reach, and exploring ways to make its long‑loved shortbread relevant to a new generation without losing the values that built the brand.
Bryony Walker goes deeper into the thinking behind the partnership, the role of Scottish heritage, campaign strategy and success metrics, and how Walker’s plans to build from this moment.
Creative Salon: Could you talk through the thinking behind working with Andy Murray, and why he's been such an integral part of the campaign?
As a brand, we feel it’s really important to modernise and adapt to connect with younger demographics while staying true to our roots. Andy helps us on this mission in an authentic way. He appeals to younger audiences through his humour and relatable personality, while remaining true to his heritage - qualities that align perfectly with our efforts to evolve as a brand. So, for our Christmas campaign, Andy brought this balance to life perfectly. His pride in his Scottish roots, his iconic dry humour, and his authenticity captured the warmth, wit, and tradition we wanted the campaign to reflect, while also adding a fresh and contemporary feel which is quite different to how we have brought our brand to life before. His involvement allows us to engage with a younger demographic through a more playful tone.
We’re also modernising through our campaign strategies. This partnership gave us the opportunity to create digital-first, shareable content that builds on the interests of younger audiences. From Andy’s fun, light-hearted role in the advert to creative activations like the auction of his shortbread Christmas jumper, we’re blending tradition with humour and innovation to create a sense of fun and connect with a new generation of consumers.
On top of everything else, Andy has been an absolute pleasure to work with, making this partnership even more memorable and special for us at Walker’s — absolutely reinforcing all the reasons we felt that he would be a great fit for our brand
And what about the role of Walkers' Scottish heritage, and how you'll consider celebrating it?
We are incredibly proud to be a 127-year-old family-owned business, dedicated to producing shortbread, biscuits, and cakes of unmatched quality. By using the finest ingredients and staying true to our original recipes, we continue to deliver products that truly bring 'Scotland at its Finest to our consumers.'
Our much-loved shortbread recipe has been passed through generations in our family bakery since 1898, which we have been baking in the Highlands ever since. This connection to our roots is at the core of our business and something we remain deeply committed to.
Also, Walker’s has always been embedded within our local community, with generations of families working alongside one another. This strong sense of community and family reflects our values and is an intrinsic part of our identity. Over the years, our heritage has been defined by an unwavering commitment to tradition and quality. ‘Never take shortcuts, never compromise’ — this philosophy has been passed down through the generations and remains at the core of everything we do. It’s this dedication to our roots and values that ensures we continue to celebrate and honour our Scottish heritage every day.
Why did you choose London locations as well as Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow? Would you consider placing similar work in other cities?
We chose London as a key location to extend our reach to a broader and more diverse consumer base beyond Scotland. London’s large cosmopolitan audience means we can connect with new consumers, while continuing to celebrate and represent our heritage.
At the same time, keeping Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow in focus helps us to stay anchored to our roots in Scotland. We’re proud of where we’re from and want to continue strengthening our deep connection with our heritage and brand identity.
As for expanding to other cities, it’s definitely something we would love to do. We’re always looking to bring a wee bit of Scotland to the far corners of the world. But as a family-run business based in the Scottish Highlands, it’s not always possible for us to be everywhere all at once.
Bryony Walker, commercial director, Walker's Shortbread
Tell us about the brief for this campaign. And what were your metrics for success?
The goal of this campaign was to celebrate everything Walker’s represents: bringing people together and spreading joy, especially during cherished moments like Christmas. At the same time, we wanted to honour our Scottish heritage, a core part of who we are as a brand, and share this story in a way that felt authentic, warm, and true to our tradition.
For the Christmas ad, directed by NCA, we focused on simplicity, timelessness, and a sleek black-and-white style. Andy Murray, with his wit, charm, and unique woolly jumper, was the centrepiece of the story, perfectly embodying the warmth and traditions of Christmas in a way that felt relatable and memorable. Adding to the ad’s sense of heritage, the voiceover was expertly delivered by Robbie Jack, hailing from Speyside — a further nod to Walker’s Scottish brand identity.
Beyond the ad, we wanted to amplify the spirit of giving which is so central to our brand at this time of year — this inspired the idea of auctioning Andy’s Christmas jumper. This fun and meaningful activation not only brought joy but also helped us engage with our audience in a deeper way during the festive season, all while supporting an incredible worthwhile charity.
A key measure of success was whether the campaign resonated emotionally with people. Our aim was to spread the joy of shortbread while reinforcing Walker’s as a core part of Christmas traditions. We also prioritised consumer engagement, whether through the jumper auction, which raised funds for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas, or through experiential activations. These included global travel retail pop-ups and a surprise appearance by Andy at the flagship Whole Foods store in London’s Kensington, where he delighted shoppers by sitting in a Walker’s Shortbread window display eating shortbread. These moments added surprise, humour, and joy to customer experiences, creating authentic opportunities for fans to connect with both Andy and the brand.
In every element, we worked to ensure the campaign brought a sense of tradition, warmth, and delight to customers, making Walker’s synonymous with the joy of Christmas.
Can you talk about Walker’s place within the biscuit category and how you are looking to develop and build on this?
Competition is always healthy — what sets Walker’s apart is our strong sense of heritage and of course, our focus on quality. There’s something timeless about a product that has stayed true to its roots for over 127 years, and this authenticity continues to be at the heart of our brand. As a family-run business, we deeply care about our consumers and the environment, prioritising high-quality ingredients, sustainable practices, and responsibly crafted products that honour our tradition while meeting modern expectations.
While our legacy provides a solid foundation, we are focused on continuing to grow and evolve without losing the values that have defined Walker’s for over a century. We’re committed to innovation and adapting to consumer needs to ensure we remain relevant in a competitive market. We regularly introduce new products, formats, and partnerships to keep the brand fresh and exciting. For example, last year we launched our Wee Shorties range, and this year we expanded it further with Mini Chocolate Chip Wee Shorties and Mini Oat Shortbread Wee Shorties. We’ve also embraced new opportunities to connect with younger audiences, such as partnering with Andy Murray as our first-ever brand ambassador.
By striking a balance between honouring our tradition and embracing innovation, we’re building on the legacy of shortbread and pioneering new ways to engage with audiences, reinforcing Walker’s as a key brand in the biscuit category.
What do you look for in a good agency partnership?
When selecting agency partners, we prioritise a shared sense of purpose and the ability to deeply understand our brand’s mission, values, and audiences.
From our first meeting with NCA, it was clear they understood Walker’s, our identity as a family-owned Scottish brand and the goals behind our partnership with Andy Murray. The campaign captures the understated charm shared by both Walker’s and Andy, and we’re delighted with the response it has received.