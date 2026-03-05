A Wee Bit of Scotland, a Big Impact

Bryony Walker goes deeper into the thinking behind the partnership, the role of Scottish heritage, campaign strategy and success metrics, and how Walker’s plans to build from this moment.

Creative Salon: Could you talk through the thinking behind working with Andy Murray, and why he's been such an integral part of the campaign?

Bryony Walker: Andy Murray, our first-ever brand ambassador, felt like the perfect partner for Walker’s. As a proud Scotsman and a global icon, Andy embodies the same sense of national heritage, pride, and humble charm that’s at the heart of the Walker’s brand.

Walker’s and Andy share a similar story: starting small in a little Scottish town and, through years of hard work and dedication, going on to achieve international recognition. This shared journey of ‘A wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way’ forms the core of our partnership. It represents how tradition and heritage can stand the test of time while continuing to evolve and remain relevant.”

As a brand, we feel it’s really important to modernise and adapt to connect with younger demographics while staying true to our roots. Andy helps us on this mission in an authentic way. He appeals to younger audiences through his humour and relatable personality, while remaining true to his heritage - qualities that align perfectly with our efforts to evolve as a brand. So, for our Christmas campaign, Andy brought this balance to life perfectly. His pride in his Scottish roots, his iconic dry humour, and his authenticity captured the warmth, wit, and tradition we wanted the campaign to reflect, while also adding a fresh and contemporary feel which is quite different to how we have brought our brand to life before. His involvement allows us to engage with a younger demographic through a more playful tone.

We’re also modernising through our campaign strategies. This partnership gave us the opportunity to create digital-first, shareable content that builds on the interests of younger audiences. From Andy’s fun, light-hearted role in the advert to creative activations like the auction of his shortbread Christmas jumper, we’re blending tradition with humour and innovation to create a sense of fun and connect with a new generation of consumers.

On top of everything else, Andy has been an absolute pleasure to work with, making this partnership even more memorable and special for us at Walker’s — absolutely reinforcing all the reasons we felt that he would be a great fit for our brand

And what about the role of Walkers' Scottish heritage, and how you'll consider celebrating it?

We are incredibly proud to be a 127-year-old family-owned business, dedicated to producing shortbread, biscuits, and cakes of unmatched quality. By using the finest ingredients and staying true to our original recipes, we continue to deliver products that truly bring 'Scotland at its Finest to our consumers.'

Our much-loved shortbread recipe has been passed through generations in our family bakery since 1898, which we have been baking in the Highlands ever since. This connection to our roots is at the core of our business and something we remain deeply committed to.

Also, Walker’s has always been embedded within our local community, with generations of families working alongside one another. This strong sense of community and family reflects our values and is an intrinsic part of our identity. Over the years, our heritage has been defined by an unwavering commitment to tradition and quality. ‘Never take shortcuts, never compromise’ — this philosophy has been passed down through the generations and remains at the core of everything we do. It’s this dedication to our roots and values that ensures we continue to celebrate and honour our Scottish heritage every day.

Why did you choose London locations as well as Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow? Would you consider placing similar work in other cities?

We chose London as a key location to extend our reach to a broader and more diverse consumer base beyond Scotland. London’s large cosmopolitan audience means we can connect with new consumers, while continuing to celebrate and represent our heritage.

At the same time, keeping Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow in focus helps us to stay anchored to our roots in Scotland. We’re proud of where we’re from and want to continue strengthening our deep connection with our heritage and brand identity.

As for expanding to other cities, it’s definitely something we would love to do. We’re always looking to bring a wee bit of Scotland to the far corners of the world. But as a family-run business based in the Scottish Highlands, it’s not always possible for us to be everywhere all at once.