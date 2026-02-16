Kim Kadlec: Making Visa's Marketing bold, modern, and culturally relevant

Visa’s European chief marketing office Kimberly Kadlec wants the brand to be seen as more than a payments company. She aims to frame it as a tech company with the ability to power commerce and economic progress at scale. In the age of AI this move away from being seen as “a credit card company” is an essential ambition.

Kadlec believes that by shifting this perception, the brand has both its biggest challenge and its greatest opportunity.

“We want every touchpoint – from our campaigns to our partnerships and sponsorships – to showcase how innovation and trust work together at Visa. That means creating bold, modern, culturally relevant marketing while continually reinforcing Visa’s role as the safest, most reliable payments network,” she explains.

Marketing motivations

Now in her tenth year at the business after joining from a near two-year stint as president of Publicis Groupe in December 2016, Kadlec is motivated by the insights that connect consumers to brands in a cultural manner.

She believes that marketing as a career choice attracted her as it allowed her to lean into her fascination of “what makes people tick” - from their choices, to what inspires them, and where they choose to place their trust. Kadlec has come to see marketing as being a form of storytelling that shapes culture and creates value.

“Over the years, I’ve become increasingly motivated by work that connects brands with culture in a way that moves industries forward. That’s ultimately what led me to Visa – a brand that sits at the nerve centre of global commerce and shapes how people and businesses transact every single day,” she explains.

A major supporter of sport

To ensure its connection with people all around the world, Visa has recognized the power of sport to bring people together all around the world, from the FIFA Women's World Cup to the NFL. There are arguably no bigger events globally than the Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games and the Winter Olympics, which the brand has been a key partner for 40 years, making it one of the longest continuous sponsors running through until 2032.