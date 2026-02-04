From Snickers To Skittles: Fabio Ruffet’s Rules for Iconic Brands

Snickers has spent more than a decade refining the now-iconic 'You’re Not You When You’re Hungry' into one of advertising’s most consistent and elastic platforms, using humour and celebrity transformations. Skittles’ 'Taste the Rainbow' world remains defiantly weird but instantly recognisable that could only belong to that one brand. Meanwhile, M&M’S and Twix have built brand equity through persistent, distinctive assets: like the 'Spokescandies' for M&M's and the inseparable pairing of two bars in one as Twix' primary functional asset.

At Mars, consistency is not a constraint - it’s a competitive advantage, according to Ruffet. “Our assets are among the most distinctive in any category,” he explains. “The exciting challenge is keeping them relevant as consumer behaviour, media, and technology continue to shift.”

From agency to client

This emphasis on consistency and craft is not accidental. Ruffet’s creative sensibility is rooted in a childhood steeped in cinema and the kind of advertising that treated commercials like mini-films. Growing up in Argentina, he was surrounded by cinema and advertising at a time when commercials were treated as cultural events. “In the 1980s, cinema commercials were often exceptional. Sometimes even more engaging than the films themselves.”

Argentina’s prime-time television programme dedicated to showcasing the best advertising from around the world would become a formative influence for this marketer. Ruffet started agency-side, drawn to work like Dove’s 'Campaign for Real Beauty'.

"The one constant in my career is change. Moving abroad, switching categories, transitioning between client and agency roles — each shift offered new perspectives. I learned early on that curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to acquire new skills are essential to succeed.

"I first wanted to work in advertising being in awe of Dove’s 'Campaign for Real Beauty'. Agencies were doubtful without agency experience in my CV, but eventually Euro RSCG gave me a chance. I started on small accounts and ended up doing a bit of everything: recording voiceovers, editing, overseeing animation, writing scripts—work outside my official remit, but that I enjoyed the most."

He eventually did move to Ogilvy, and realised his dream of working on Dove — which he calls his "long term goal" - and then Ford, collaborating with some of the best directors, cinematographers and photographers. Bacardi followed, giving him a client-side perspective into strategy and innovation, while staying creatively involved. “Today at Mars, I feel privileged to work for a company that values its associates in the way it does and supports them to realise their potential."

All these experiences, he says, have shaped how he judges work today. “I’m drawn to work that is simple, tells a clear story, and has a distinctive point of view. My response is instinctive. I either feel it or I don’t, and only then does the rational analysis follow.”

However creative the work, the objective is always clear. “Our campaigns may sometimes earn a place beyond advertising,” he says. “But their true purpose is to build brands and fuel quality growth.”