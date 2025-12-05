Andy Murray Surprises Fans for Walker's Shortbread

While enjoying Walkers’ world-renowned all-butter shortbread in the display, Andy spread smiles and festive cheer to onlookers who gathered outside the store. Following his window performance, the tennis star stepped into the store to meet fans, signing Walker’s Shortbread tins and chatting about holiday traditions with Whole Foods Market customers.

“I love Christmas, and this was a fun way to spread a bit of light-hearted, festive joy and raise awareness for the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas initiative. I think I made a few people jump when they realised it was actually me in the window but I think they saw the funny side!” said tennis champion, Andy Murray.

Fans can still bid on Andy’s one-of-a-kind Shortbread Christmas Jumper, with all proceeds benefitting disadvantaged children across the UK.

In addition, Walker’s has released a limited-edition run of replica jumpers, available exclusively online via the Walker’s Shortbread website. All profits from these sales will also go to the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas initiative, helping to ensure every child has something special to open on Christmas Day.

Nicky Walker, Managing Director at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “At Walker’s Shortbread, we are always looking to create immersive experiences that bring the joy of shortbread to life.”

“This Christmas event was about bringing festive cheer to consumers through elements of surprise and humour. Seeing the delight on people’s faces when Andy appeared is a great reminder of the magic of shared festive moments.”

Earlier this year, Walker’s Shortbread appointed Andy Murray as its first-ever brand ambassador. The partnership celebrates ‘Scotland at its Finest’, highlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland’s most famous exports. Both the shortbread maker and the tennis star began their journeys in small Scottish towns and, through years of dedication and hard work honing their craft, have gone on to achieve international recognition.