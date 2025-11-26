Andy Murray Sports Walkers Shortbread Jumper For Christmas

Walker’s Shortbread, the iconic Scottish shortbread manufacturer, has launched its festive campaign, featuring tennis champion Andy Murray in a bespoke woolly shortbread Christmas jumper.

It is designed to inspire holiday cheer, the integrated campaign combines creativity, tradition, and purpose, engaging audiences across TV, out-of-home (OOH), social media, and PR.

The work has already gone live in OOH and YouTube, before running on TV from 1 December.

New Commercial Arts was the agency behind the campaign idea and execution, with Weber Shandwick handling the PR activation.

Known for his quick wit and fondness for Christmas jumpers, Andy Murray is taking festive fashion to new heights with his custom woolly design, inspired by Walker’s signature shortbread fingers and triangles. This centrepiece of the campaign appears in Walker’s latest Christmas advert, created in collaboration with New Commercial Arts. Featuring Murray’s inimitable charm, the advert celebrates the timeless joy of shortbread and Walker’s role in holiday traditions, offering a heartfelt nod to the season’s magic.

Taking the campaign beyond screens, Walker’s has crafted delightful in-person experiences to further engage consumers and spread the joy of shortbread. Festive pop-up stations will be unveiled at London Heathrow, Stansted, Gatwick South, Glasgow, and Edinburgh airports. Travellers can delight in sampling Walker’s all-butter shortbread amidst a wintery wonderland adorned with tartan, snowflakes, and visual imagery of Andy proudly wearing his Walker’s Christmas jumper.

These immersive experiences allow travellers and shoppers alike to connect with the brand and its products while soaking up the festive atmosphere.