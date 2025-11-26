Andy Murray Sports Walkers Shortbread Jumper For Christmas
The festive campaign has been devised by New Commercial Arts and Weber Shandwick, with sales of the bespoke jumper going to charity
26 November 2025
Walker’s Shortbread, the iconic Scottish shortbread manufacturer, has launched its festive campaign, featuring tennis champion Andy Murray in a bespoke woolly shortbread Christmas jumper.
It is designed to inspire holiday cheer, the integrated campaign combines creativity, tradition, and purpose, engaging audiences across TV, out-of-home (OOH), social media, and PR.
The work has already gone live in OOH and YouTube, before running on TV from 1 December.
New Commercial Arts was the agency behind the campaign idea and execution, with Weber Shandwick handling the PR activation.
Known for his quick wit and fondness for Christmas jumpers, Andy Murray is taking festive fashion to new heights with his custom woolly design, inspired by Walker’s signature shortbread fingers and triangles. This centrepiece of the campaign appears in Walker’s latest Christmas advert, created in collaboration with New Commercial Arts. Featuring Murray’s inimitable charm, the advert celebrates the timeless joy of shortbread and Walker’s role in holiday traditions, offering a heartfelt nod to the season’s magic.
Taking the campaign beyond screens, Walker’s has crafted delightful in-person experiences to further engage consumers and spread the joy of shortbread. Festive pop-up stations will be unveiled at London Heathrow, Stansted, Gatwick South, Glasgow, and Edinburgh airports. Travellers can delight in sampling Walker’s all-butter shortbread amidst a wintery wonderland adorned with tartan, snowflakes, and visual imagery of Andy proudly wearing his Walker’s Christmas jumper.
These immersive experiences allow travellers and shoppers alike to connect with the brand and its products while soaking up the festive atmosphere.
The Christmas campaign will air its advert on STV and STV On-Demand from 1st December to 31st December. OOH activations include an Edinburgh tram wrapped in tartan and imagery of Murray enjoying a Walker’s Shortbread Christmas Tree in his bespoke jumper, as well as additional creative placements across the UK.
Content will also go live across Walker’s own social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, to engage consumers and create touchpoints to rediscover the ‘joy of shortbread’ this Christmas season.
Spreading the Joy of Shortbread and Connection
In the spirit of giving, Andy Murray’s bespoke shortbread-themed Christmas jumper will be auctioned to raise funds for Cash for Kids’ ‘Mission Christmas,’ the UK’s largest Christmas gift appeal. Proceeds from the initiative will help ensure children and young people across the country wake up to a special gift on Christmas morning.
Adding to the festive magic, Walker’s Shortbread has released a small number of limited-edition replica jumpers, giving fans the opportunity to own their own piece of the campaign. Every penny raised from jumper sales will go directly to the charity, spreading joy, warmth, and kindness to families in need.
Nicky Walker, Managing Director at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “Walker’s Shortbread has always been about sharing and bringing people together, whether it’s through life’s simple pleasures or the cherished traditions of Christmas. This year, we wanted to celebrate the emotional connection between our brand and the Festive season by embracing humour, heritage, and the true spirit of giving.
We hope Andy’s involvement adds authentic Scottish charm, appealing not only to our existing extremely loyal consumer base but also helping us attract a new demographic of Shortbread lovers. to make this Christmas even more special by spreading the joy of shortbread to people across the UK and further afield.”
Earlier this year, Andy Murray became the first-ever brand ambassador for Walker’s Shortbread. This partnership celebrates ‘Scotland at its Finest,’ showcasing the shared national pride, heritage, and understated charm between two of Scotland’s most beloved exports. Both Walker’s Shortbread and Andy Murray embarked on their journeys from small Scottish towns and, through hard work, dedication and passion, have achieved international acclaim.
