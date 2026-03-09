There Be Dragons: Behind Great Western Railway's Famous Five Adventures

“I think there’s a genuine, nationwide interest in myths and legends. Even among Gen Z and millennials, there’s been a notable rise in searches for mythology and folklore. It feels like a brilliant moment to tap into that,” explains Burns.

GWR’s Famous Adventures

GWR initially launched its ‘Adventure Starts Here’ platform and the association with Blyton’s creations — Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog Timmy — in 2017. Featuring vibrant imagery that harkens back to the cover illustrations by Eileen Soper from the many books, the animated ads have now reached their fifth instalment, and the first in nearly three years.

“We are incredibly commercial in our approach, so I do believe that we've got a really strong, unique, creative vehicle” says Burns, who explains the original brief nine years ago was to be as distinctive and appealing as possible.

“I’ve always said, ‘I don't want to be the best in the rail industry. I want to be the best in travel category’. At the time, there was a lot of very similar rail type travel advertising, and I strongly believe you've got to have something that stands out from the crowd. It’s distinctive. It's got to be effective, of course. But when the Famous Five were presented to me as a concept, I just knew instinctively that this was right.”

She saw a connection with the traditional heritage brand that has been operating for nearly two centuries and a much-loved children’s favourite series of stories that have been around for decades in various forms. She says: “It was synonymous with adventure. So, they were perfect to come on board and promote our destinations and on our network. There's that strong association there. It just felt like the natural fit for GWR.”

Burns continues: “When it was presented to me — there were people of different ages there as well — we all got it, although we weren't talking about children here [the target audience is aged 45+] we did a lot of creative testing and a lot of research, It's really important to make sure that what we're putting out is representative for our customer base.”

Describing developing and maintaining the eye-catching look of the series, as “a balancing act,” adam&eve\TBWA’s group ECD, Ben Tollett says that the hand-drawn illustrations from the original stories remain key, while aiming to make them as appealing as possible to modern audiences.

“We use a ‘floating timeline’ to ensure the children never age and are forever stuck in a time warp of knitted tank tops, neckerchiefs and swing skirts, while the world around them is bang up to date with super-fast trains, smartphones and tablets,” he continues of the strategy to engage modern viewers.