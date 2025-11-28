Deutsche Telekom Teams Up With Stranger Things
The campaign, from adam&eveDDB London, collaborates with the fan favourite show to promote streaming platform MagentaTV
28 November 2025
Deutsche Telekom has united all four of the lead boys from the original Stranger Things cast for a new campaign promoting streaming platform MagentaTV.
The campaign sees Finn Wolfhard as Mike; Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin; Noah Schnapp as Will; and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas back together at Mike’s house in a film that authentically recreates the look and feel of the iconic show.
Running across TV, VOD, radio, outdoor and social, the ‘Everything In One Place’ campaign, created with adam&eveDDB London and Berlin, reminds audiences that all their favourite worlds - from Hawkins to Hollywood - are united in one place, through MagentaTV.
The TV commercial opens in Mike’s basement, a familiar setting for fans of the show, as the boys create a machine to watch “infinite hours” of fight scenes from classic ‘80s movies to try and prepare themselves for a final battle in the Upside Down.
The campaign borrows the instantly recognisable Stranger Things universe and its nostalgic ‘80s look and feel to dramatise the challenge of finding everything back then versus the simplicity of having it all now with MagentaTV.
Production design for the film was led by Sean Brennan, the show’s original set designer, who helped recreate four iconic rooms with meticulous accuracy - even revealing a previously unseen corner of Mike’s basement.
The film was lensed by Lachlan Milne, the cinematographer for key episodes of Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things. His involvement ensured the spot captured the show’s unmistakable visual magic - from its nostalgic lighting to its cinematic framing.
The “machine” in the film was actually built entirely over several weeks and was fully functional right up until its on-screen meltdown. The art department designed more than 300 bespoke VHS titles and ‘80s movie artworks. Interspersed with these, Deutsche Telekom licensed five key films to maintain a level of authenticity to the period: E.T., Back to the Future, Alien, Commando, and The Empire Strikes Back.
Post-production house Katalyst collaborated with the Netflix production team to bring to life the Upside Down vines in the ad.
The spot is soundtracked by Billy Squier’s “Lonely Is the Night”, an epic track of the era that perfectly captures the spirit of the ‘80s, woven together with original score elements from the series to maintain the show’s iconic soundscape.
To mark the partnership, Telekom will flip its iconic ‘T’ logo upside down across TV, social and retail in Germany. The brand has also created a treatment for its sound logo, reimagining the mnemonic with a familiar Stranger Things synth effect added.
Michael Falkensteiner, Head of Marketing Communications and Devices at Deutsche Telekom, said: "We want to bring people together through great content and emotional experiences and create moments that inspire and connect in the long term. MagentaTV stands for Entertainment at its best and is the gateway to their favourite worlds of entertainment - all from a single source and in one place. This campaign boldly celebrates the Stranger Things universe, with a unique brand twist.”
Paul Knott, Creative Director, adam&eveDDB London, added: "Being entrusted with the Stranger Things world for this Telekom campaign, as the series approaches its epic finale, is a profound honour. The show has been a cultural touchstone, and we are keenly aware of the weight and excitement surrounding its conclusion.
“Our goal was to craft a campaign that captivates audiences, while respectfully celebrating the incredible legacy the Duffer Brothers created. With the help of our amazing clients and production teams, we hope we have done them proud."
The campaign will run until December 31st across TV, VOD, DOOH, radio, social, online and POS in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, and Greece.
Credits:
Client: Deutsche Telekom
Brand: MagentaTV
Project/Campaign Name: Everything in One Place
Client names and Job Titles:
Michael Falkensteiner | Senior Vice President Marketing Communications & Devices at Deutsche
Telekom
Ulrich Klenke | Chief of Brand
Arnim Butzen / Vice President of Marketing in Commercial Management TV & Entertainment
Philipp Friedel | Head of Market Communications at Telekom
Olga Bade | Head of TTL campaigns
Wolfgang Thomas | Marketing manager communications
Silke Ploetz | Marketing manager communications
Dr. Jörg Richartz | Vice President of Product & TV
Mirjam Clever | Product Lead
Gaby Linsenmaier | Head of Marketing in Commercial Management TV at Deutsche Telekom
Agency: adam&eveDDB (London & Berlin)
Creative:
Ant Nelson | Chief Creative Officer
Mike Sutherland | Chief Creative Officer
Paul Knott | Creative Director
Pauline Ashford | Creative Director
Mike Kennedy | Creative Director
René Herder | adam&eveBerlin | Creative Director
Dominique Winkel | adam&eveBerlin | Senior Art Director
Daniel Deckarm | adam&eveBerlin | Senior Art Director
Production:
Meike van Meegan | adam&eveBerlin | Head of Production
Sally Patterson | Producer
Planning:
Zayem McTear | Senior Planner
Gem Kaya | Planner
Chief Executive Officer:
Miranda Hipwell
Account Management:
Stephanie Taylor | Business Director
Skye Gay | Business Director
Sophie Eyre | Account Director
Lauren Dixon | Account Manager
Martha Rzeppa | adam&eveBerlin | Managing Director
Simon Hanson | adam&eveBerlin | Executive Client Director
Marina Wert | adam&eveBerlin | Account Manager
Mariana Solis Haro | adam&eveBerlin | Account Manager
Project Management:
Vidya Varsani | Senior Project Manager
Legal:
Tom Campbell
Business affairs:
N/A
Design:
Carl Warren | adam&eveDesign
Production Company:
Anorak x MJZ
Nick Ball | Director
Lachlan Milne | Director of Photography
Christiane Dressler | Executive Producer
Birgit Damen | Producer
Production Designer:
Sean Brennen
Service company:
OPC
Editing company:
Stitch
Leo King | Editor
VFX (if applicable):
Katalyst Berlin
VFX production (if applicable):
Steffen Rothinger | VFX Coordinator
VFX Artists (if applicable):
Online (if applicable):
Colour Grading Company (if applicable):
Colour Collective
Colourist (if applicable):
Alex Bickel
Soundtrack name:
Lonely is the Night | Billy Squire
Music:
Telekom x Live Nation partnership
Audio postproduction (if applicable):
Sine studios
Phil Bolland | Lead Engineer
Caroline Jemirifo | Head of Production