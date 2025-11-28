Deutsche Telekom Teams Up With Stranger Things

Deutsche Telekom has united all four of the lead boys from the original Stranger Things cast for a new campaign promoting streaming platform MagentaTV.

T he campaign sees Finn Wolfhard as Mike; Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin; Noah Schnapp as Will; and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas back together at Mike’s house in a film that authentically recreates the look and feel of the iconic show.

Running across TV, VOD, radio, outdoor and social, the ‘Everything In One Place’ campaign, created with adam&eveDDB London and Berlin, reminds audiences that all their favourite worlds - from Hawkins to Hollywood - are united in one place, through MagentaTV.

The TV commercial opens in Mike’s basement, a familiar setting for fans of the show, as the boys create a machine to watch “infinite hours” of fight scenes from classic ‘80s movies to try and prepare themselves for a final battle in the Upside Down.

The campaign borrows the instantly recognisable Stranger Things universe and its nostalgic ‘80s look and feel to dramatise the challenge of finding everything back then versus the simplicity of having it all now with MagentaTV.