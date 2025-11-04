Playstation 5 Ads Showcase Unforgettable Moments

This holiday season, Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation brand, is going big with a global brand campaign that’s as bold as it is fun. “It Happens on PlayStation 5” kicks off with the goal to excite and delight its global community of gamers.

Whether it’s a truck that somehow landed on a skyscraper or escaping from a monstrous creature, “It Happens on PlayStation 5” is the kind of campaign that reminds us: unforgettable things are happening now on PlayStation 5.

The ads were created by adam&eveDDB.