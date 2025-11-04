An oil tanker balances on top of the Empire State Building

Playstation 5 Ads Showcase Unforgettable Moments

'It Happens On PS5', by adam&eveDDB marks five years since the launch of the gaming console

By Creative Salon

04 November 2025

This holiday season, Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation brand, is going big with a global brand campaign that’s as bold as it is fun. “It Happens on PlayStation 5” kicks off with the goal to excite and delight its global community of gamers.

Whether it’s a truck that somehow landed on a skyscraper or escaping from a monstrous creature, “It Happens on PlayStation 5” is the kind of campaign that reminds us: unforgettable things are happening now on PlayStation 5.

The ads were created by adam&eveDDB.

With a global media plan spanning more than 20 markets, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia - audiences can expect to see the campaign placements across premium TV and cinema, high-impact out-of-home, digital and social platforms, as well as bespoke local activations designed to drive regional buzz and attention.

There are so many thrilling ways to experience the unexpected, from one of the best libraries of games available including titles like Battlefield 6, Ghost of Yōtei, NBA 2K26, Astro Bot, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, with so much more to come. 

In addition to the ad spot, Sony is also bringing some of these unexpected moments into the real world, physically. From November to December, players may come across some of these themes inspired by the campaign in various locations around the world – such as UFOs landing in Australia, Spain & Germany or mysterious creatures found in Mexico, Italy & the UK. 

CREDITS

Client: PlayStation

Brand: PS5

Project/Campaign Name: PS5 Holiday Campaign: It Happens on PS5

First Air Date: 3

rd November

Client names and Job Titles:

• Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing: Eric Lempel

• Vice President, Global Marketing: Isabelle Tomatis

• Director of Brand Marketing: Adam Grant

• Senior Manager, brand Marketing: Dianne Segovia

• Senior Manager, brand Marketing: Jayne Murphy

• Manager, Brand Marketing: Melanie Kwan

• Manager, Brand Marketing: Juhie Rathor

• Manager, Brand Marketing: Mattia Maccario

• Senior Manager: Gustavo Alvarado

• Senior Lead, Creative Agency and Localisation Management: Renee Holt

• Director of Brand Creative: Sugai Seigo

• Senior Lead, Global connective strategy: Liam Hannan

• Sony Music: Codie Childs

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Creative:

- COO: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

- CD: Paula Hochberg

- CD: Richard Gayton & Darren Beresford

- Social Creative: Molly Johnstone

Production:

- Head of Production: Nikki Cramphorn

- Integrated Producer: Olly Ravaux

- Production Assistant: Amy Galvin

Planning:

- Planning Director: David Mortimer

- Planner: Gem Kaya

Chief Executive Officer: Miri Hipwell

Account Management:

- Managing Partner: Fay Taylor

- Business Director: Nick Wilkie

- Account Director: Merlin Harrowes

- Account Manager: Tatty Milliken & Phil Griffiths

Project Management: Linda MacFarlane & Jade Rossouw

Legal: Candice Macleod & Tom Campbell

Business affairs: Dolores King

Design:

- Head of Design: Scott Silvey

- Designer: Karl Bewick

- Designer Oliver Watts

AV

Production Company: MJZ

• Director: Nicolai Fuglsig

• MD/Executive Producer: Lindsay Turnham

• Head of Production: Lucy Jones

• Producer: Tim Wild

• 1st AD: Anthony Dimino

• DOP: Phedon Papamichael

• VFX Supervisor: Bill McNamara

• Production Designer: Simon Bowles

• Production Manager: Michelle Kirkman

Service company:

• Thailand Service Company - Living Films

• Executive Producer – Fred Turchetti

• Production Manager – Suwimon Keisker (Mon)

• Art Director – Phoobes Sitthirak (Whay)

• Casting Director – Chatcha Patumthip (Kwan)

• Costume Designer – Preeyanan Suwannathada (Lin)

• Gaffer – Maitree Wannachot (Tumb)

• Key Grip – Pichet Surasanwan (Chet)

• SFX Rigging Supervisor – Suthep Chobsri

Editing company:

Edit House - Final Cut

• Editor : Rick Russell - rickrussell_editor

• Assistant Editor : Ruby Browne

• Socials Editor : Claire McGonigal - claire_mcgonigal_

• Senior Edit Producer : Nikki Porter - nikkiporter76

• Edit House : Final Cut Ltd. - finalcutedit

VFX (if applicable): 1920

• Joint head of production - David Keegan

• Creative Director – Bill McNamara

• Creative Director – Rod Norman

• Head of 3D – Chris King

• VFX co-ordinator- Melissa Carr

CATCH

• Creative Directors: Bill McNamara, Rod Norman, Chris King

• Producer: David Keegan

• 3D Supervisor: Ben Revens, Rüdiger Kaltenhäuser

• VFX Coordinator: Melissa Anne Carr

• Head of Grade: Kai Van Beers

• 3D Artists: Stefan Brown, David Rencsenyi, Victoria Stuart & Ville Nevalainen.

• FX Artists: Joe Baker, Marcelo Sousa, Thomas James.

• 2D Artists: Loredana Gangemi, Pavan Gurhalkar, Alejandro Marzo, Matilda Craig, Kai Davies, Tony Wells,

Ryan Hadfield, Adam McHale & Chrys Aldred.

• Concept: Jordan Haynes, Winnie Choudhary, Emilis Baltrusaitis

———

TRUCK

• Creative Directors: Bill McNamara, Rod Norman, Chris King

• Producer: David Keegan

• 3D Supervisor: Oliver Cubbage

• VFX Coordinator: Melissa Anne Carr

• Head of Grade: Kai Van Beers

• 3D Artists: Adam Gramlick, David Rencsenyi, Darryl White, Monika Lesiecka, Victoria Stuart, Ales Mav,

Miles Tomalin, Lewis Parker, Tom Cowlishaw & Haydn McGaw.

• FX Artists: Caleb Marett, Andreas Georgiou & Baptiste Jaquemet.

• 2D Artists: Rob Liley, Tony Wells, Rakhahari Ghosh, Taylor Webber, Matilda Craig, Kai Davies, Ryan

Hadfield, Adam McHale & Alejandro Marzo

• DMP: Emilis Baltrusaitis, Rakesh Lad, Premanand Naik, Winnie Choudhary & Jordan Haynes.

———

HH

• Creative Directors: Bill McNamara, Rod Norman, Chris King

• Producer: David Keegan

• 2D Supervisor: Vivek Tekale

• VFX Coordinator: Melissa Anne Carr

• Head of Grade: Kai Van Beers

• 3D Artists: Ivaylo Yanev, Adrian Russell, Monika Lesiecka, Ville Nevalainen, Victoria Stuart & Haydn

McGaw

• FX Artists: Andreas Georgiou, Arda Sernaz, Baptiste Jaquemet & Marion Evan.

• 2D Artists: Ragesh R, Amresh Kumar, Aasheesh Singh, Matilda Craig, Rachel Wright, Rob Liley, Karthikeyan

Dhayalan, Ryan Hadfield, Adam McHale & Reynold Rodrigues.

• DMP Artists: Winnie Choudhary & Jordan Haynes.

Audio postproduction (if applicable): 750mph

• Producer - Olivia Ray and Carla Thomas

• Sound Engineer – Sam Ashwell

• Sound Design: Sam Ashwell, Giselle Hall & Marcin Pawlik

Key Visual & Social

Production Company

Making Picture

• Production Company - Making Pictures

• Photographer + Director's - The Wade Brothers

• Head of Production - Coco Catty-Wolf

• Executive Producer - Jesse Stagg

Service company:

Living films

• Thailand Service Company - Living Films

• Executive Producer - Fred Turchetti

• Producer - Apiradee Thongprachan

• Production Manager - Suwimon (Mon) Keisker

Postproduction Company

1920

• CG supervisor - Ivaylo Yanev

• VFX coordinator- Melissa Carr

• Joint head of production - David Keegan

Postproduction Company

Omicom Productions

• Artworker - Dave Callow

• Digital - Matt Walker and Darron Barker

Postproduction Company (retouchers)

Recom Farmhouse

• Head of post-production - Kate Brown

• MD- Martha Tsvyatlov

Sound

750mph

• Producer - Carla Thomas

• Sound Engineer - Marcin Pawlik

Postproduction Company

Omnicom Productions

• Ludovica Melica – Head of Adaptation

• Dylan Pugh - Producer

• Can Yagan - Editor

• Stuart Moore – Head of QC

• Chloe Maudsley – Senior QC Operator

• Alysha Adekeye – Junior QC Operator

• Mauricio Brandt - Design Director

• Sophie Duncan – Global Delivery Director

• Pablo Luna De La Torre - Senior Post Producer

• Danielle Parsons – Post Production

• Emma Wolford – Production Coordinator

• Adrian Baker - Design director

• Darron Barker - Senior Producer

• James Brown - Head of Digital

Account Team -

• Sybille Chrissoveloni - Global Business Director

• Theo Tsangarides - Senior Account Director

• Alistair Eglinton - Client Director

• Marco Muscolino - Senior Account Manager

• Honey Srisam-ang - Account Manager

• Isabell Terry - Delivery Manager

• Josh French – Global Project Manager

