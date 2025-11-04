Playstation 5 Ads Showcase Unforgettable Moments
'It Happens On PS5', by adam&eveDDB marks five years since the launch of the gaming console
04 November 2025
This holiday season, Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company behind the PlayStation brand, is going big with a global brand campaign that’s as bold as it is fun. “It Happens on PlayStation 5” kicks off with the goal to excite and delight its global community of gamers.
Whether it’s a truck that somehow landed on a skyscraper or escaping from a monstrous creature, “It Happens on PlayStation 5” is the kind of campaign that reminds us: unforgettable things are happening now on PlayStation 5.
The ads were created by adam&eveDDB.
With a global media plan spanning more than 20 markets, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia - audiences can expect to see the campaign placements across premium TV and cinema, high-impact out-of-home, digital and social platforms, as well as bespoke local activations designed to drive regional buzz and attention.
There are so many thrilling ways to experience the unexpected, from one of the best libraries of games available including titles like Battlefield 6, Ghost of Yōtei, NBA 2K26, Astro Bot, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, with so much more to come.
In addition to the ad spot, Sony is also bringing some of these unexpected moments into the real world, physically. From November to December, players may come across some of these themes inspired by the campaign in various locations around the world – such as UFOs landing in Australia, Spain & Germany or mysterious creatures found in Mexico, Italy & the UK.
