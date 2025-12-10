Dr Oetker Celebrates Christmas With Gingerbread
The festive campaign shows the magic of baking over the season, by adam&eveDDB London
10 December 2025
Christmas is the most magical time of year for baking – a season where kitchens come alive with the scent of spices, the joy of decorating, and the warmth of shared moments. Dr. Oetker is celebrating this spirit with a festive campaign that brings a little joy to homes everywhere, introducing the charming gingerbread character Ginger in a handcrafted stop-motion film that blends cozy nostalgia with a playful surprise.
Created in partnership with adam&eveDDB London, the campaign positions Dr. Oetker as a key player in seasonal baking through playful storytelling and emotional resonance. “Christmas is the most important time of year for baking. We wanted a big idea with emotion that cuts through the festive noise while celebrating the moments of connection we share through baking,” said Dr. Pascal Kottemann, Senior Masterbrand Manager, Dr. Oetker. “The humour and handcrafted world make this campaign truly stand out and strengthen Dr. Oetker’s place at the heart of the season.”
Directed by Tobias Fouracre of Partizan, the stop-motion film invites consumers into a world that looks almost edible. The sets were designed around different Dr. Oetker products and recipes, from cake-pop trees to a chocolate-carrot snowman nose. Each detail was meticulously iced and styled to look good enough to eat.
Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB London, said: “Dr. Oetker gave us the perfect opportunity to build a beautifully designed, misleadingly saccharine world... all in service of subverting the classic Christmas ad. What more could you want other than craft and dark humour?” Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB.
The hero film follows Ginger and his tiny friends as they explore a fantastical baked world - until reality returns with a surprising twist. The campaign is supported by a suite of assets including social media cutdowns, point-of-sale and digital, alongside bespoke social content that extend Ginger’s story and deepen engagement.
Running from through December, the campaign will be live across Europe and Canada – spreading festive cheer and reinforcing Dr. Oetker’s role as the joyful heart of holiday baking.
