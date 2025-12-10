Dr Oetker Celebrates Christmas With Gingerbread

Directed by Tobias Fouracre of Partizan, the stop-motion film invites consumers into a world that looks almost edible. The sets were designed around different Dr. Oetker products and recipes, from cake-pop trees to a chocolate-carrot snowman nose. Each detail was meticulously iced and styled to look good enough to eat.

Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB London, said: “Dr. Oetker gave us the perfect opportunity to build a beautifully designed, misleadingly saccharine world... all in service of subverting the classic Christmas ad. What more could you want other than craft and dark humour?” Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB.

The hero film follows Ginger and his tiny friends as they explore a fantastical baked world - until reality returns with a surprising twist. The campaign is supported by a suite of assets including social media cutdowns, point-of-sale and digital, alongside bespoke social content that extend Ginger’s story and deepen engagement.

Running from through December, the campaign will be live across Europe and Canada – spreading festive cheer and reinforcing Dr. Oetker’s role as the joyful heart of holiday baking.

