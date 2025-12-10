Dr Oetker Ginger's Christmas adam&eve

Dr Oetker Celebrates Christmas With Gingerbread

The festive campaign shows the magic of baking over the season, by adam&eveDDB London

By Creative Salon

10 December 2025

Christmas is the most magical time of year for baking – a season where kitchens come alive with the scent of spices, the joy of decorating, and the warmth of shared moments. Dr. Oetker is celebrating this spirit with a festive campaign that brings a little joy to homes everywhere, introducing the charming gingerbread character Ginger in a handcrafted stop-motion film that blends cozy nostalgia with a playful surprise.

Created in partnership with adam&eveDDB London, the campaign positions Dr. Oetker as a key player in seasonal baking through playful storytelling and emotional resonance. “Christmas is the most important time of year for baking. We wanted a big idea with emotion that cuts through the festive noise while celebrating the moments of connection we share through baking,” said Dr. Pascal Kottemann, Senior Masterbrand Manager, Dr. Oetker. “The humour and handcrafted world make this campaign truly stand out and strengthen Dr. Oetker’s place at the heart of the season.”

Directed by Tobias Fouracre of Partizan, the stop-motion film invites consumers into a world that looks almost edible. The sets were designed around different Dr. Oetker products and recipes, from cake-pop trees to a chocolate-carrot snowman nose. Each detail was meticulously iced and styled to look good enough to eat.

Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB London, said: “Dr. Oetker gave us the perfect opportunity to build a beautifully designed, misleadingly saccharine world... all in service of subverting the classic Christmas ad. What more could you want other than craft and dark humour?” Zoe Nash, Senior Creative, adam&eveDDB.

The hero film follows Ginger and his tiny friends as they explore a fantastical baked world - until reality returns with a surprising twist. The campaign is supported by a suite of assets including social media cutdowns, point-of-sale and digital, alongside bespoke social content that extend Ginger’s story and deepen engagement.

Running from through December, the campaign will be live across Europe and Canada – spreading festive cheer and reinforcing Dr. Oetker’s role as the joyful heart of holiday baking.

Credits:

Client: Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittle KG (Dr. Oetker)

Client names and Job Titles: 

Executive Board member: Claudia Willvonseder 

Senior Executive marketing Manager: Margit Gamper 

Senior Masterbrand Manager: Dr. Pascal Kottemann 

International Senior brand Manager: Julia Klückmann 

Masterbrand Specialist: Lara Horsmann

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors: Amber Casey and Nicola Wood

Creatives: Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey 

Social Creative: Matt Osborne 

Production: Sally Pritchett, Kurt Bailey, Jess Middleton, Carrie Moores 

Planning: Heather Alderson, Frederica Procope

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Business Director: Tara Beckefeld, Georgia Roca 

Account Manager: Livia von Tucher 

Project Management: Linda-Aileen Macfarlane

Legal: Tom Campbell 

Business affairs: Dolores King 

Production Company: Partizan Studio

Director: Tobias Fouracre

Producer: James Youngs 

Executive Producer: Duncan Gaman 

Production Manager: Sandy Liddle 

Production Assistant: Sharlene Oola

Character Design & Set Dress: Claudia Brugnaletti 

DOP: Malcolm Hadley 

Food Stylist: John Bentham 

Offline Editor: Ben Harrex

Online Post-Production: 1920

2D Supervisor: Weronika Holak

2D artists: Adam McHale, Chrys Aldred, Dean Adjeikum, Jamie Stitson, Loredana Gangemi, Matilda Craig, Taylor Webber

3D artists: Ben Thomas, Caleb Marrett, Charlie Wilson

DMP Artist: Gowri Shankar

Colourist: Kai van Beers

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

Music and Sound Design: Major Tom

Sound Engineer: Graham Norman

Music Producer: Marina Guy

Photographer: Myles New

Photographers Representation: You Are Here

Photographers Executive Producer: Jeremy Goold

Photographers Producer: Hannah Malpas 

 

Design: King Henry

Designer: Roberto Celantano

Artworker: Dave Callow

