Columbia Sportswear Challenges Flat Earthers
The tongue-in-cheek work by adam&eveDDB invites Flat Earth conspiracists to find the earth's edge while wearing its gear
03 December 2025
Columbia Sportswear is launching “Expedition Impossible", a tongue-in-cheek challenge inviting outdoor adventurers to go find the edge of the Earth. And anyone who can prove the planet is flat will get everything owned by the company.*
The “Expedition Impossible” challenge launches with an open letter by Columbia Sportswear Company CEO Tim Boyle in The New York Times and across its social channels, throwing down the gauntlet to tinfoil-hatted Flat Earther conspiracy theorists everywhere.
The playful outreach to the Flat Earth community is a reminder that Columbia builds gear tough enough for any journey, even one aimed at the world’s imaginary edge.
In his letter, Boyle explains: “This is a message to Flat Earthers. I’ve seen your manifestos, admired your diagrams, watched you stand proudly on your, well, flat ground. So here’s the deal: it’s time to put your map where your mouth is.
“Introducing Expedition Impossible, our boldest challenge yet. Our gear is built to handle anything. So I’m inviting you to do what no one in history has ever done: find the edge of the Earth.
“If you actually find it, snap a photo, send it to us and you won’t just have bragging rights. You’ll have everything owned by the company.* All of it. The mannequins, coffee machines, snowshoes, toboggans, office plants, even the taxidermy beaver in the cafeteria. All yours."
And the challenge comes with a final bit of advice: “Just one thing, wear Columbia gear. It’s warm, waterproof, and tough enough for pretty much anything, except maybe falling into the abyss. Consider this your disclaimer. I will not be liable for sunburn, dizziness, existential crises, or unplanned meetings with the edge of existence. Good luck out there. I'll be right here, keys in hand, waiting. Flatly yours, Tim Boyle.”
In describing this new campaign, Boyle shares that, “This is another example of Columbia’s mission to channel the bold, irreverent energy that has long defined the brand, while illustrating our legacy of durability and innovation - highlighting the extremes our gear can go through, even to the ends of the Earth. Which don’t actually exist, but try telling Flat Earthers that.”
In addition to the film starring Boyle himself explaining the challenge (here) there will be plenty of fun poked at celebrity Flat Earthers and conspiracy communities online, as Columbia joins the conversations on Reddit posts and comments sections on YouTube and social media.
The campaign builds on Columbia Sportwear’s ‘Engineered for Whatever’ brand platform, created with adam&eveDDB, and is part of Columbia’s first major repositioning in more than 10 years. Media can access images and assets at this link.
Credits:
Client: Columbia
Brand: Engineered for whatever
Project/Campaign Name: Expedition Impossible
First Air Date: 2
nd December 2025
Client names and Job Titles:
Joe Boyle – Columbia Brand President
Matt Sutton – Head of Marketing
Jeramy Sewer – Principal Media Specialist
Chris Araujo – Snr Director Global Brand Lead
Cerissa McFarlane – Creative Agency Project Manager
Andy Nordhoff – Director of Communications
Caroline Digilio – Social and Influencer Lead
Taylor Doane – Senior Brand Manager
Vladimiri Popov – Social Media Manager
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creative:
Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer
James Crosby – Creative Director
Will Cottom – Creative Director
Jeppe Vidstrup – Creative
John Trainor-Tobin – Creative
Production:
Sally Pritchett – Head of Production
Kurt Bailey – Producer
Account Management:
Miranda Hipwell – Chief Executive Officer
Fraser Thomson – Managing Partner
Freya Schofield – Account Director
Sarah Hill – Account Director
Amy Holden – Account Manager
Planning:
Alex Scott-Malden – Planning Partner
Oscar Beach – Senior Planner
Legal:
Candice Mcleoud – Legal Council
Tom Cambel – Legal Council
Project Management:
Andrea Kenyon – Project Director
Business affairs:
Danni Rouse – Business Affairs Manager
Production Company: Smuggler
Benji Weinstein – Director
Daisy Mostyn – Head Of Production
Manny Caston – Producer
Joe Meade – Director Of Photography
Editing company: Cut & Run USA
Sean Stender – Editor
Ivy O'Mahony – Producer
Online & Grade: 1920
Weronika Holak – VFX Supervisor
Oliver Banks Thompson – Colourist
Molly Russell – Producer
Brooke Mowat – Coordinator
Audio Post-Production: Factory Studios
Andy Isaias – Sound Design & Mix
Olivia Endersby – Senior Audio Producer
Music Company: Siren
Sian Rogers – Music Supervisor
Design: adamandeveDDB
Scott Silvey – Head of Design
Rob Wallis – Design Studio Manager
Artworking: OMC
Dave Callow – Senior Creative Artworker