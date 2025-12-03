Columbia Sportswear Challenges Flat Earthers

In his letter, Boyle explains: “This is a message to Flat Earthers. I’ve seen your manifestos, admired your diagrams, watched you stand proudly on your, well, flat ground. So here’s the deal: it’s time to put your map where your mouth is.

“Introducing Expedition Impossible, our boldest challenge yet. Our gear is built to handle anything. So I’m inviting you to do what no one in history has ever done: find the edge of the Earth.

“If you actually find it, snap a photo, send it to us and you won’t just have bragging rights. You’ll have everything owned by the company.* All of it. The mannequins, coffee machines, snowshoes, toboggans, office plants, even the taxidermy beaver in the cafeteria. All yours."

And the challenge comes with a final bit of advice: “Just one thing, wear Columbia gear. It’s warm, waterproof, and tough enough for pretty much anything, except maybe falling into the abyss. Consider this your disclaimer. I will not be liable for sunburn, dizziness, existential crises, or unplanned meetings with the edge of existence. Good luck out there. I'll be right here, keys in hand, waiting. Flatly yours, Tim Boyle.”

In describing this new campaign, Boyle shares that, “This is another example of Columbia’s mission to channel the bold, irreverent energy that has long defined the brand, while illustrating our legacy of durability and innovation - highlighting the extremes our gear can go through, even to the ends of the Earth. Which don’t actually exist, but try telling Flat Earthers that.”

In addition to the film starring Boyle himself explaining the challenge (here) there will be plenty of fun poked at celebrity Flat Earthers and conspiracy communities online, as Columbia joins the conversations on Reddit posts and comments sections on YouTube and social media.

The campaign builds on Columbia Sportwear’s ‘Engineered for Whatever’ brand platform, created with adam&eveDDB, and is part of Columbia’s first major repositioning in more than 10 years. Media can access images and assets at this link.

