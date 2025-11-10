Disney Brings A Magical Drawing To Life For Christmas

In a new work created by adam&EveDDB, Disney invites audiences into a heartwarming new original story with A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, directed by Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi. Premiering today on Disney+ and online, and featuring the voice of Disney Legend John Goodman as Doodle, the short serves as the creative centerpiece of Disney’s “Make Someone’s Holiday Magic” campaign, also launching today.

“Disney stories have always been a source of togetherness, wonder, and joy, especially during the holidays,” said Disney’s Joanna Balikian, Senior Vice President, Brand Management. “With A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, we sought to capture that timeless spirit of friendship, family, and imagination that brings generations together and makes the holidays magical.”

At the center of the story is a little girl and her doodle who comes to life on Christmas Day after Santa mistakes the drawing for a holiday wish. The short follows the charming story of the friendship between the girl and the animated product of her imagination during this magical season in a uniquely Disney way.

The film ends with a call to action for viewers, “Make Someone’s Holiday Magic,” which serves as the tagline for Disney’s holiday campaign this year. Renowned Walt Disney Animation Studios animator Eric Goldberg, the creator of beloved Disney characters such as Genie from Aladdin (1992), acted as an advisor on the animation of the short in collaboration with Untold Studios, producer hungryman, and creative agency adam&eveDDB.