Columbia Sportswear Makes Beer From Bear Crap

On the one day a year where much of the country is guaranteed to be indoors watching the Big Game, Columbia Sportswear, in collaboration with Breakside Brewery, is sharing a real taste of the outdoors to sports fans with “Nature Calls” – beer infused with real bear poop in the water used in the brewing process.

Mother Nature throws plenty at outdoor adventurers – from icy sleet to biting bugs – and Columbia doesn’t just embrace that; it engineers for it. Columbia doesn’t just embrace that, it actively engineers for it to make the worst parts of nature palatable and easier to enjoy. What better way to bring the “Engineered for Whatever” brand platform to life than “Nature Calls,” a tasty beer from Breakside Brewery.

For the first time in company history, Columbia will be taking part in the Big Game as “Nature Calls” will be available at Columbia’s booth during The Players Tailgate in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8th. The beer, conceived by adam&eve\TBWA will also be available at Breakside Brewery’s locations.