adam&eveDDB 2025: A Creative Force Of Reckoning

It's been another year of creative excellence for adam&eveDDB, showing yet again the agency knows the spells to cast for creative effectiveness.

Its future, however, is set to be entering new exciting waters as, after the dissolvement of DDB, it has been backed by the Omnicom-IPG’s merger in the UK . From 2026, the agency will absorb TBWA\London, and will continue to be a force to be reckoned with as a part of Omnicom UK’s creative ammunition - still under the leadership of CEO Miranda Hipwell.

Its year of change also consisted of building upon pre-existing foundations in which Hipwell led the charge of hiring and promoting some fine talent - starting with her arsenal of leadership.

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland were promoted to chief creative officers from executive creative directors, and Will Grundy was promoted to chief strategy officer from head of planning, after the departure of Rick Brim and Martin Beverley last year.

Stuart Williams was then promoted to head of planning from planning director, and Mark Shanley and Matt Gay were promoted from creative directors to ECDs.

This shake-up didn’t just end with top-bench leadership promotions: Katherine O’Brien joined as an ECD from the US (teaming-up with Shanley and Gay); Amber Casey and Nicola Wood teamed up as creative directors; Mike Kennedy and Pauline Ashford joined as creative directors; and Lori Meakin joined as planning partner. Also, Tom Ghiden joined as managing director from JOAN London; Martin Bassot joined as strategy partner; Rani Patel joined as brand and business partner; and Britt Iversen joined as executive strategy director.

Hipwell spoke to Creative Salon about the agency’s year.

Miranda Hipwell, CEO, on adam&eveDDB's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Feeling First momentum.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year.

It’s been a year of change, but also one of momentum. We kicked off 2025 with a new leadership team, promoting Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland to CCOs and Will Grundy to CSO.

Being able to fill these crucial leadership roles from within the walls at 12 Bishops Bridge Road felt pretty special. Between us, we have more than 44 years of experience within the agency. That combined experience for a “new” leadership team is invaluable and it has been hugely exciting working with Ant, Mike and Will to shape a new era for the agency.

The promotions continued, with Mark Shanley and Matt Gay deservedly stepping up to ECD roles, joined by the brilliant Katherine O’Brien, joining us from GUT.

If a creative agency is judged on its output, then we’ve had a pretty stellar year, with a continuous stream of effective and award-winning work across a wide range of clients.

I’ve loved the range and diversity of work: Columbia’s global platform that marries technical credibility with a unique irreverence; CALM’s powerful creativity that really hits you in the feels and gets people to talk and act; Disney’s enchanting storytelling; PUMA’s high-velocity, culturally tuned brand positioning that travels globally and lands locally; and Mars’ TWIX 'Two Is More Than One' platform which has already been awarded by the likes of Cannes Lions, D&AD and Campaign BIG Awards - and is just incredibly fun for the creatives to write to.

Recognition matters because it mirrors results for our clients. We were the most awarded UK agency at Cannes Lions, the Effies and D&AD (with 12 Pencils, including the Yellow for TWIX), picked up 15 Clios across seven clients and were named Campaign BIG Agency of the Year - so a year full of highlights on that front.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The depth, breath and diversity of work coming out of the agency feels stronger than ever. But I’m also incredibly proud of the talent that we’ve welcomed into the agency.

Our strategic hires have been one of the most consistent industry stories of the year.

We’ve invested significantly in talent acquisition, development and retention, because building a Feeling First agency where exceptional people want to work is our foundation.

Our recruitment strategy has deliberately emphasised diversity of background, experience, perspective and demographic profile. The 2025 appointments, which included the likes of Tom Ghiden, Lori Meakin, Britt Iversen, Martin Bassot, Rani Patel and Nicola Wood and Amber Casey, sent a clear message internally: we value difference, and we believe inclusive teams make better work. The energy that’s created in the building is palpable.

And what's been your biggest challenge?

Change is crucial for growth, momentum and building an agency fit for the future. But it can also feel unsettling and, at times, painful. We’ve parted ways with some clients and colleagues, which is never easy, but is the nature of agency life and has made space for some very exciting people and accounts to join adam&eve, including the brilliant talent and opportunities from TBWA\London.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Building on the momentum. Growth is change, so I’m looking forward to the brilliant opportunities 2026 will hold. From the energy of joining forces with TBWA\London; to the fresh and evolving capabilities we will offer clients such as our Creator Lab.

We’re poised and ready to seize 2026 with full throttled feeling!

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I’d like to see us back our own industry with more conviction. When we collectively believe in the power of what we do, incredible things can happen.