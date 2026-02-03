Pot Noodle Horror

Pot Noodle Presents The Horror Of The Slurp

Created by adam&eve\TBWA, the campaign leans into the noise of people enjoying 'The King of Snacks'

By Creative Salon

03 February 2026

Pot Noodle’s infamous ‘slurp’ is back in a new tongue in cheek campaign that reaffirms the ‘King of Snacks’ brand platform, ‘Nothing Satisfies Like Pot Noodle’.

Created with adam&eve\TBWA, the new work builds on the brand’s award-winning 2024 campaign, which originally featured an epic 12-second slurp before being re-edited with softer sounds following a widespread outcry.

The new campaign makes the most of Pot Noodle’s divisive sonic brand asset with a 30-second film set in a cinema packed with horror movie fans. They’re expecting the scares to come from the big screen, but a Pot Noodle-loving moviegoer proves far more terrifying.

The film launches alongside a series of out of home ads which lean into Pot Noodle’s reputation for cheeky advertising while reinforcing the satisfaction message. Featuring extreme close-ups of ecstatic faces, the suggestion, however, is that a rather different spot is being hit.

Madeleine Boulton, Pot Noodle Brand Marketing Manager, said: “Before the internet comes at us, we're not advocating for people to eat noisy snacks in the cinema. However, our Pot Noodle fans appreciate a no‑nonsense, deeply satisfying way to tackle hunger whenever it strikes. This campaign is our tribute to that love, by celebrating our fans, their favourite flavours, and the unapologetic ways they choose to enjoy Pot Noodle, no matter what others might think.” 

  • Pot Noodle OOH Horror

Mark Shanley, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “Have you bought food at the cinema lately? Wow! Expensive and not even very satisfying. Pot Noodle on the other hand is both cheap and satisfying. So we’ve had a lot of fun with that.”

The work breaks on February 2 and runs until the end of April across cinemas, OOH video on demand and social channels.

Credits

Client: Unilever

Brand: Pot Noodle

Project/Campaign Name: Nothing hits the spot like Pot Noodle

First Air Date: 2 nd February

Client: Unilever

Christina Dunn: Category Director Mini Meals UKI and Europe

Madeleine Boulton: Brand Marketing Manager

Reece Newby: Brand Manager

Agency: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland

Executive Creative Director: Mark Shanley

Creatives: Walaa Ellabib &amp; Tomi Loye

Executive Producer Integrated Production: France Nguyen

Production assistant: Cat Van Leuven

Planning Director: Liora Ingram

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Business Director: Flemming Lerche

Account Director: Merlin Harrowes

Project Management: Jake Paterson

Legal: Tom Campbell, Florence Chui, Candice Macleod

Business affairs: Edan Cummins

Head of Design: Paul Knowles

Production Company: Stink Production

Production company producer: Paz Parasmand

Director: Morten Borgestad

Director of Photography: Ben Smithard

Editing company: Stitch Editing

Editor: Jack Singer

Post-production: Absolute

Post-production producer: Lisa Vaughan

Vfx Supervisor: Keiran Baxter

Colour Grading Company: Absolute

Colourist: Peter Oppersdorff

Sound House: 750mph

Sound engineer: Mark Hellaby

Audio producer: Aishah Amodu

Audio post-production: 750mph

