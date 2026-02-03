Pot Noodle Presents The Horror Of The Slurp
Created by adam&eve\TBWA, the campaign leans into the noise of people enjoying 'The King of Snacks'
03 February 2026
Pot Noodle’s infamous ‘slurp’ is back in a new tongue in cheek campaign that reaffirms the ‘King of Snacks’ brand platform, ‘Nothing Satisfies Like Pot Noodle’.
Created with adam&eve\TBWA, the new work builds on the brand’s award-winning 2024 campaign, which originally featured an epic 12-second slurp before being re-edited with softer sounds following a widespread outcry.
The new campaign makes the most of Pot Noodle’s divisive sonic brand asset with a 30-second film set in a cinema packed with horror movie fans. They’re expecting the scares to come from the big screen, but a Pot Noodle-loving moviegoer proves far more terrifying.
The film launches alongside a series of out of home ads which lean into Pot Noodle’s reputation for cheeky advertising while reinforcing the satisfaction message. Featuring extreme close-ups of ecstatic faces, the suggestion, however, is that a rather different spot is being hit.
Madeleine Boulton, Pot Noodle Brand Marketing Manager, said: “Before the internet comes at us, we're not advocating for people to eat noisy snacks in the cinema. However, our Pot Noodle fans appreciate a no‑nonsense, deeply satisfying way to tackle hunger whenever it strikes. This campaign is our tribute to that love, by celebrating our fans, their favourite flavours, and the unapologetic ways they choose to enjoy Pot Noodle, no matter what others might think.”
Mark Shanley, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “Have you bought food at the cinema lately? Wow! Expensive and not even very satisfying. Pot Noodle on the other hand is both cheap and satisfying. So we’ve had a lot of fun with that.”
The work breaks on February 2 and runs until the end of April across cinemas, OOH video on demand and social channels.
Credits
Client: Unilever
Brand: Pot Noodle
Project/Campaign Name: Nothing hits the spot like Pot Noodle
First Air Date: 2 nd February
Client: Unilever
Christina Dunn: Category Director Mini Meals UKI and Europe
Madeleine Boulton: Brand Marketing Manager
Reece Newby: Brand Manager
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland
Executive Creative Director: Mark Shanley
Creatives: Walaa Ellabib & Tomi Loye
Executive Producer Integrated Production: France Nguyen
Production assistant: Cat Van Leuven
Planning Director: Liora Ingram
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Business Director: Flemming Lerche
Account Director: Merlin Harrowes
Project Management: Jake Paterson
Legal: Tom Campbell, Florence Chui, Candice Macleod
Business affairs: Edan Cummins
Head of Design: Paul Knowles
Production Company: Stink Production
Production company producer: Paz Parasmand
Director: Morten Borgestad
Director of Photography: Ben Smithard
Editing company: Stitch Editing
Editor: Jack Singer
Post-production: Absolute
Post-production producer: Lisa Vaughan
Vfx Supervisor: Keiran Baxter
Colour Grading Company: Absolute
Colourist: Peter Oppersdorff
Sound House: 750mph
Sound engineer: Mark Hellaby
Audio producer: Aishah Amodu
Audio post-production: 750mph