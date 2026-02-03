Pot Noodle Presents The Horror Of The Slurp

Pot Noodle’s infamous ‘slurp’ is back in a new tongue in cheek campaign that reaffirms the ‘King of Snacks’ brand platform, ‘Nothing Satisfies Like Pot Noodle’.

Created with adam&eve\TBWA, the new work builds on the brand’s award-winning 2024 campaign, which originally featured an epic 12-second slurp before being re-edited with softer sounds following a widespread outcry.

The new campaign makes the most of Pot Noodle’s divisive sonic brand asset with a 30-second film set in a cinema packed with horror movie fans. They’re expecting the scares to come from the big screen, but a Pot Noodle-loving moviegoer proves far more terrifying.