A few of Dougal Wilson's top spots ahead of Paddington 3

Advertising director Dougal Wilson will direct the newest iteration in the Paddington film franchise, officially titled Paddington in Peru.

His role on the title will mark his first foray into feature film, following the departure of director Paul King from the franchise. King was behind the first two successful installations in the series, created in collaboration between StudioCanal and Heyday Films. It's based on the classic character Paddington Bear, conceived by British author Michael Bond who wrote more than 20 books featuring adventures with the little bear.

Of being brought onto the job, Blink and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates-repped director Wilson told Hollywood Reporter: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington.

"It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear."

Paddington in Peru will begin filming on location in both London and Peru next year.

While many of us may know Wilson as a DGA and Grammy Award-nominated director of commercials and music videos, all eyes are on his feature directorial debut to see how he interprets the bear on-screen.

To commemorate Wilson's contribution across advertising and music videos, Creative Salon takes a look back at some of his most iconic work to date.