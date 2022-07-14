A few of Dougal Wilson's top spots ahead of Paddington 3
The Blink-repped director is set to helm his first feature and the third instalment of Paddington
Advertising director Dougal Wilson will direct the newest iteration in the Paddington film franchise, officially titled Paddington in Peru.
His role on the title will mark his first foray into feature film, following the departure of director Paul King from the franchise. King was behind the first two successful installations in the series, created in collaboration between StudioCanal and Heyday Films. It's based on the classic character Paddington Bear, conceived by British author Michael Bond who wrote more than 20 books featuring adventures with the little bear.
Of being brought onto the job, Blink and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates-repped director Wilson told Hollywood Reporter: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington.
"It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear."
Paddington in Peru will begin filming on location in both London and Peru next year.
While many of us may know Wilson as a DGA and Grammy Award-nominated director of commercials and music videos, all eyes are on his feature directorial debut to see how he interprets the bear on-screen.
To commemorate Wilson's contribution across advertising and music videos, Creative Salon takes a look back at some of his most iconic work to date.
Channel 4 - "We're The SuperHumans"
Wilson's work with the UK broadcaster Channel 4 continued its coverage of the Paralympic Games in another brilliant trailer.
Following on from the original "Meet the Superhumans", the spot, again conceived by the broadcaster's in-house creative unit 4Creative, features a cast of more than 140 people across 10 different countries all with varying disabilities.
Produced by Blink and helmed by Wilson, the film is set to the iconic Sammy Davis Jr track, Yes I Can, which was re-recorded by the specially assembled band of disabled musicians drawn from around the world with lead vocalist Tony Dee.
John Lewis "Monty the Penguin"
As far as UK Christmas campaigns go, being asked to helm the John Lewis seasonal spot is one of the biggest accolades an advertising director can receive.
And Wilson's work for John Lewis' commercial did a good job of lighting up Christmas.
Created through adam&eveDDB, the spot focuses on the friendship between a CG penguin called Monty - created by MPC - and a small boy called Sam. It's sweet, soppy and a guaranteed tear-jerker.
The Streets - Fit But You Know It
Alongside his success in advertising, Wilson also cut his name shooting a number of iconic music videos for the likes of The Streets, Dizzee Rascal, Bat for Lashes and Coldplay - to drop but a few names.
The relatively low-fi spot for The Streets humorously captures the anecdotes of a lad's holiday - retold through the pictures developed on a disposable camera. It's a promo rooted in nostalgia that still stands today and depicts the early prowess of Wilson's artistry.
Three - "The Pony"
Wilson directed this spot to mark the importance of browsing silly things online. Conceived by Wieden+Kennedy, this campaign sees a moonwalking pony frolic in the fields only to disguise its zest for dancing when a farmer trails by.
Basement Jaxx - Take Me Back to Your House
This music video for Basement Jaxx is one of Wilson's finest, capturing the song's energy and pace and using surrealist storytelling to offer a panoramic peek at life inside a mountain cabin.
Released in the early '00s, the promo signposted the way forward for Wilson and gave rise to his later success.
Lurpak - "Adventure Awaits"
To launch UK butter brand Lurpak's new Cook’s Range - aimed at those who are ambitious in the kitchen - Wilson was brought on to bring the campaign to life.
In the spot from Wieden+Kennedy London, foodies have the choice of four different types of butter for their mealtime adventures, something Wilson reimagined through the presentation of new worlds and exotic meal set-ups.
St John Ambulance - "Save The Boy"
This campaign from BBH London for St John Ambulance charity focusses on the fact that, although there are thousands of life-saving St John Ambulance volunteers, they can’t always be there when we need them. It promotes the idea that we should all learn first aid.
The film shows a boy and his father playing, but when the boy falls from a tree, first aid is desperately needed, highlighting the severity of learning the skill.
Apple - "Unlock"
This eye-popping spot for Apple promotes the iPhone X's facial recognition tech.
In the minute-long film, a schoolgirl discovers her power to unlock her phone with a glance - before realising these abilities extend way past her device. It's not long before she's wrecking havoc at the school popping open lockers, cans of paint, jars containing frogs and even car boots in the parking lot.
Looking back at this short selection of Wilson's advertising and music video work, it's with eager anticipation that we await to see what he does with Paddington.