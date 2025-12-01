Farewell to FCB

Once upon a time, FCB London - or FCB Inferno, Draft FCB (the several monikers it has had over time) - was one of the bright lights of UK advertising.

A scrappy, clever, culturally attuned agency that could mix wit with purpose, and occasionally knock the air out of a category with ideas that made people stop scrolling and start thinking. Most recently, under the leadership of CEO Katy Wright, CCO Owen Lee, and CSO Ben Jaffé, the London agency had a sense of identity, a clear point of view, and, crucially, a streak of mischief that made it exciting to watch.

Post the takeover of IPG by Omnicom, the network has quietly ceased to exist. Still, let’s not linger solely on its disappearance. Because in its decade of brilliance, the London agency produced some of the most memorable, human, and award-winning work the UK has seen.

FCB, the network, traces its roots back to 1873, when a Chicago-based ad agency called Lord & Thomas was founded, making FCB one of the oldest advertising agencies in the world. Over time, the business evolved under the leadership of Albert Lasker, who helped shape the notion of modern advertising. In 1942, Lord & Thomas was sold to its three senior managers - Emerson H. Foote, Fairfax Cone and Don Belding - and was rebranded as Foote, Cone & Belding (FCB). FCB then expanded globally. After merging with Draft Worldwide in 2006 (becoming Draftfcb), the agency in 2014 renamed itself as FCB.

To honour its legacy, we’re highlighting a selection of standout projects of the London agency over the past 25 years. Capturing the full breadth of five decades of work would demand far more than a single webpage, but this snapshot offers a sense of the range and spirit of the London shop. It’s not a complete or definitive catalogue - simply a glimpse, and perhaps a gentle reminder of the passage of time.

Here’s a look back at some of the campaigns that remind us what it could do at its best.

FCB’s 'This Girl Can' campaign stands as one of the most celebrated pieces of modern UK advertising, widely praised for its courage, creativity, and cultural impact. Launched to inspire women to embrace physical activity without fear of judgment, the campaign combined real, unretouched imagery with an unapologetically honest voice, challenging stereotypes and normalizing imperfection.

Its striking blend of empathy and empowerment resonated nationally, earning numerous industry awards and widespread public acclaim. Beyond the accolades, 'This Girl Can' left a lasting legacy: it didn’t just sell a message - it sparked a movement, showing how advertising can be both socially meaningful and creatively outstanding.

In 2015, it took home the Grand Prix for Good at Lions Health.