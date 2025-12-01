Five Reasons Why… Omnicom Is Backing BBDO

With the Omnicom-IPG merger now complete, the shape of the post-deal creative network is becoming clearer. Alongside TBWA and McCann globally, BBDO is emerging as one of the core creative pillars of the newly enlarged holding company. It is a network that will not only survive the restructuring but is expanding through the absorption of FCB into BBDO’s global footprint.

For decades, the network has built a reputation for consistent creative standards, operational rigour, and global effectiveness. Now that Omnicom, under the continued guidance of global president and CEO Nancy Reyes (above), is absorbing IPG’s capabilities and client rosters, BBDO is poised to become the group’s most scaled global creative platform.

In the UK, AMV BBDO remains the anchor - one of London’s most decorated creative agencies and a crucial asset as Omnicom consolidates overlapping capabilities post-merger; CEO Xavier Rees is one of the most respected operators in the business.

Here’s why Omnicom is doubling down on BBDO.