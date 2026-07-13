Why Giffgaff Went Guerrilla At Wimbledon

At Giffgaff, we set out to help our members get more from their lives, through fairer connectivity, where unfair rules get in the way. And we applied that same principle to Arthur. Instead of sponsoring the infrastructure. We backed a person.

A 23-year-old local wildcard, ranked outside the top 100, fighting his way onto the world stage with pure grit, heart, and determination. But without the backing of a big sponsor.

We spotted that underdog spirit, took a chance and backed him.

To say the gamble paid off is an understatement. As the country caught "Fery-tale" fever, Arthur became the absolute beating heart of the tournament. By leaning into a genuine, human narrative we became part of that journey and achieved incredible brand presence along the way.

For me, this reinforces three core beliefs about great marketing:

Stories beat structures: People connect deeply with human journeys, emotion, and unpredictability — not static corporate presence.

Authenticity is everything: We didn't pretend to be the biggest network on the grass. By partnering with a fellow underdog, our message felt completely real to our community.

Agility is a superpower: While traditional sponsorships require months of rigid corporate sign-offs, a nimble team can pivot instantly to ride the wave of public euphoria in real-time.

Being the underdog isn't a disadvantage — it’s an invitation to change the game

Georgina Bramall is the chief marketing officer for Giffgaff