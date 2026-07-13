Why Giffgaff Went Guerrilla At Wimbledon
The brand's CMO outlines her thinking behind backing the British tennis player Arthur Fery over the sponsoring the tournament itself
13 July 2026
Watching Arthur Fery’s incredible run to the Wimbledon semi-finals was nothing short of magical. But as a marketer, it’s also been a powerful reminder of what it truly means to be a challenger brand.
Wimbledon is the pinnacle of the tennis calendar — but also now a highlight of the calendar for marketeers — more brands, more noise, more money.
When you’re up against competitors with multi-million-pound budgets, the traditional playbook tells you to outspend. At Giffgaff, we knew we couldn’t — and shouldn’t — play that game. So we decided to do things differently - and in turn, create the conditions for underdogs to have a fair shot at success.
At Giffgaff, we set out to help our members get more from their lives, through fairer connectivity, where unfair rules get in the way. And we applied that same principle to Arthur. Instead of sponsoring the infrastructure. We backed a person.
A 23-year-old local wildcard, ranked outside the top 100, fighting his way onto the world stage with pure grit, heart, and determination. But without the backing of a big sponsor.
We spotted that underdog spirit, took a chance and backed him.
To say the gamble paid off is an understatement. As the country caught "Fery-tale" fever, Arthur became the absolute beating heart of the tournament. By leaning into a genuine, human narrative we became part of that journey and achieved incredible brand presence along the way.
For me, this reinforces three core beliefs about great marketing:
Stories beat structures: People connect deeply with human journeys, emotion, and unpredictability — not static corporate presence.
Authenticity is everything: We didn't pretend to be the biggest network on the grass. By partnering with a fellow underdog, our message felt completely real to our community.
Agility is a superpower: While traditional sponsorships require months of rigid corporate sign-offs, a nimble team can pivot instantly to ride the wave of public euphoria in real-time.
Being the underdog isn't a disadvantage — it’s an invitation to change the game
Georgina Bramall is the chief marketing officer for Giffgaff