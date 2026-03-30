giff gaff huggable poster pablo

giffgaff Gives Out Furry Hugs On London Streets

The 'Huggable Poster' by Pablo brings the warm and comforting feeling that reflects its no-cost data boots for its customers

By Creative Salon

30 March 2026

In the lead up to ‘Price Hike Day’ (1st April), giffgaff, which is one of the only mobile providers not to inflict mid-contract price rises on its members, is giving data boosts of up to 200% more for no extra cost.To bring the feeling of this to life, it partnered with independent creative agency Pablo, to transform a billboard into a giant, furry, memory-foam embrace - giving warm and fuzzy feels to people when they need it the most.

  • giff gaff huggable poster pablo

The interactive OOH activation, ‘Huggable poster’ which features a bespoke 6-sheet billboard made with memory foam and furry arms, offering a human-sized space for a literal hug, took to the streets of Covent Garden last week. It will also be dishing outembraces in Kings Cross St Pancras on 1st April, reminding people that being treated fairly by your mobile provider doesn't have to feel out of reach.

It follows news that from April 2026, many UK mobile networks are implementing annual mid-contract price rises, with customers facing increases of up to £48/yr from April 2026, as reported by Money Saving Expert.

Nerissa Abrahams, Head of Advertising, giffgaff said: “At giffgaff we were born to do things differently. Treating people fairly is at the core of our DNA. While many other mobile providers are inflicting price rises on their customers, at giffgaff we’re taking a different path. We’re dishing out data boosts of up to 200%, delivering more value to our members with no added expense. And what does that feel like? Like a big hug. A warm embrace from us to you to show you that you are truly valued.”

Dan Watts, Chief Creative Officer at Pablo said: “The last time I got a proper hug was probably when my daughter was 8. That was 10 years ago. Luckily just one second with a giffgaff billboard makes up for everything. We hope others enjoy the joyful benefit of everything giffgaff has to offer when it comes to making people feel better about their mobile provider.”

Credits

giffgaff:

Chief Marketing Officer: Georgina Bramall

Head of Communications: Dave Killick

Head of Advertising: Nerissa Abrahams

Brand Manager: Issy Thomas

Pablo:

Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Alex Bingham and Conrad Swanston

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Managing Director: Harriet Knight

Client Partner: Tim Rogowski

Account Manager: Alice Hyde

Project Director: Demi Osman

Producer: Emily Rutledge

Music

Theodore music with the Music Supervision

Media Partner:

AKA

PR Partner:

Splendid

Production Partners:

We Make Stuff Happen

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