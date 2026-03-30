giffgaff Gives Out Furry Hugs On London Streets

The interactive OOH activation, ‘Huggable poster’ which features a bespoke 6-sheet billboard made with memory foam and furry arms, offering a human-sized space for a literal hug, took to the streets of Covent Garden last week. It will also be dishing outembraces in Kings Cross St Pancras on 1st April, reminding people that being treated fairly by your mobile provider doesn't have to feel out of reach.

It follows news that from April 2026, many UK mobile networks are implementing annual mid-contract price rises, with customers facing increases of up to £48/yr from April 2026, as reported by Money Saving Expert.

Nerissa Abrahams, Head of Advertising, giffgaff said: “At giffgaff we were born to do things differently. Treating people fairly is at the core of our DNA. While many other mobile providers are inflicting price rises on their customers, at giffgaff we’re taking a different path. We’re dishing out data boosts of up to 200%, delivering more value to our members with no added expense. And what does that feel like? Like a big hug. A warm embrace from us to you to show you that you are truly valued.”

Dan Watts, Chief Creative Officer at Pablo said: “The last time I got a proper hug was probably when my daughter was 8. That was 10 years ago. Luckily just one second with a giffgaff billboard makes up for everything. We hope others enjoy the joyful benefit of everything giffgaff has to offer when it comes to making people feel better about their mobile provider.”