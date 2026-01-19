ALDI Ireland makes the good life less complicated with Pablo
Pablo has unveiled a major new brand platform and launch campaign for ALDI Ireland
19 January 2026
As part of their new platform launch, Pablo and ALDI has just dropped its first TV advert that parodies the mental gymnastics that often define the modern grocery shopping experience.
The advert highlights the hidden costs to everyday items such as a simple tin of tomatoes, driven by unnecessary complications, baffling presentation and needless packaging. The wider ‘It’s Not Complicated’ campaign will also roll out across radio [Radio 1 & Radio 2], out-of-home and digital channels from 19 January.
The new brand platform and campaign is the first piece of work from Pablo since winning the account in June 2025.
The launch TVC was Directed by Oli Beale and produced by Drool.
Gareth Mercer, CEO at Pablo said: “This is the first moment for Aldi’s new brand platform. The brand is intoxicating, our partners are amazing, and I hope that shines through in the work. In a world of constant change, being able to retreat home and enjoy the good life means an extraordinary amount. Aldi are experts at simplifying retail and passing those benefits onto their customers to make the good life affordable. After all, when it comes to priorities, is all the rest really what we need, especially if it drives the price up? We believe Aldi stands alone in this space and look forward to revealing more exciting surprises on how.”
Niall O’Connor, Country Managing Director at ALDI Ireland, said: “The ALDI model has always been simple: great quality food at the lowest possible prices.
"We have always been a customer champion, committed to delivering for our customers every single day. Ofcourse, the market we operate in has changed. Retail has become louder, more complicated, and increasingly cluttered. Our response is not to add to that complexity, but to strip it away. That’s why we’re launching our new brand and marketing campaign – ALDI. It’s Not Complicated.
“To all our customers, we invite you to join us in this journey back to simplicity. Experience shopping the ALDI way—uncomplicated, straightforward, affordable, and focused on what really matters. We look forward to welcoming you in-store and making your shopping experience easier than ever before."
CREDITS
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy
Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game
Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch
Advertising Manager: John Anslow
Creative Agency: Pablo
Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale
Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Junior Planner: Liam Brazier
Managing Director: Hannah Penn
Client Partner: Tim Rogowski
Account Director: Lucy Machin
TV Producer: Lucy Edwards
Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS
Production Company: DROOL
Director: Oli Beale
Executive Producer: Genevieve Sheppard
Producer: Jess Wylie
Casting: Claire Catterson
Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell
Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley
Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson
Service Company: Tartan Door
Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas
Offline Editors: The Quarry
Editor: Ben Campbell
Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan
Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred
VFX Artist: Taylor Webber
DMP Artist: Winnie Choudhary
3D: Adam Gramlick
Colourist: Kai van Beers
Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith
Audio Post Production: Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: James Utting & Anthony Moore
Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby
Music: KOM
Composer: Phil Kay