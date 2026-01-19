ALDI Ireland makes the good life less complicated with Pablo

The advert highlights the hidden costs to everyday items such as a simple tin of tomatoes, driven by unnecessary complications, baffling presentation and needless packaging. The wider ‘It’s Not Complicated’ campaign will also roll out across radio [Radio 1 & Radio 2], out-of-home and digital channels from 19 January.

The new brand platform and campaign is the first piece of work from Pablo since winning the account in June 2025.

The launch TVC was Directed by Oli Beale and produced by Drool.

Gareth Mercer, CEO at Pablo said: “This is the first moment for Aldi’s new brand platform. The brand is intoxicating, our partners are amazing, and I hope that shines through in the work. In a world of constant change, being able to retreat home and enjoy the good life means an extraordinary amount. Aldi are experts at simplifying retail and passing those benefits onto their customers to make the good life affordable. After all, when it comes to priorities, is all the rest really what we need, especially if it drives the price up? We believe Aldi stands alone in this space and look forward to revealing more exciting surprises on how.”

Niall O’Connor, Country Managing Director at ALDI Ireland, said: “The ALDI model has always been simple: great quality food at the lowest possible prices.

"We have always been a customer champion, committed to delivering for our customers every single day. Ofcourse, the market we operate in has changed. Retail has become louder, more complicated, and increasingly cluttered. Our response is not to add to that complexity, but to strip it away. That’s why we’re launching our new brand and marketing campaign – ALDI. It’s Not Complicated.

“To all our customers, we invite you to join us in this journey back to simplicity. Experience shopping the ALDI way—uncomplicated, straightforward, affordable, and focused on what really matters. We look forward to welcoming you in-store and making your shopping experience easier than ever before."

CREDITS

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game

Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Creative Agency: Pablo

Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Junior Planner: Liam Brazier

Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Client Partner: Tim Rogowski

Account Director: Lucy Machin

TV Producer: Lucy Edwards

Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS

Director: Oli Beale

Executive Producer: Genevieve Sheppard

Producer: Jess Wylie

Casting: Claire Catterson

Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell

Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley

Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson

Service Company: Tartan Door

Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas

Offline Editors: The Quarry

Editor: Ben Campbell

Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan

Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

VFX Artist: Taylor Webber

DMP Artist: Winnie Choudhary

3D: Adam Gramlick

Colourist: Kai van Beers

Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: James Utting & Anthony Moore

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Music: KOM

Composer: Phil Kay