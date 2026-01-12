deliveroo in the cave

Deliveroo Celebrates Its Evolution

Created by Pablo, the second installment of 'Now Jut Got Even Better' tells the story of the brand’s journey from startup to global platform

By Creative Salon

12 January 2026

Deliveroo has launched its latest campaign under its global brand platform ‘Now Just Got Even Better’, building on the company’s strategy to expand the role it plays in consumers’ lives, to become more meaningful in more of life’s moments. 

Developed with Pablo London, the work speaks to Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to making life better in the now, whether that’s food from your favourite restaurant to enjoy with friends, a last-minute gift or a top-up shop to prepare for a family visit. 

Rolling out from January into February across the UK, Ireland, France, Italy and UAE, this campaign spans OOH, TVC, radio and social, digital and performance marketing, with later editions planned to go live at key moments throughout the year. 

The campaign follows Deliveroo's evolution from restaurant delivery into grocery and retail - with several major retailers joining the platform across electronics, DIY, health and wellness, beauty, floristry, fashion and more. 

Mirroring Deliveroo’s evolution into the broader world of on-demand delivery, the campaign aims to demonstrate the now endless ways Deliveroo can make everyday moments better, no matter what life throws at you. 

Across all communications, the latest campaign plays into life's beautiful unpredictability. Unexpected guests? Special occasions? Running short on time? Whether unexpected (or expected!),  the campaign celebrates how Deliveroo can support you in any moment, delivering what you want, when you want it.

  • bear deliveroo

The new TVC was developed in partnership with Pablo London and production house MindsEye, with Director Carl Sundemo bringing his distinctive visual style and off beat storytelling to the script. It will run across TV (Sky Media, ITV, Channel 4…) and BVOD (Netflix, Prime Video, Sky Go…).

In this chapter Deliveroo brings to life the relatable moment of finding yourself hosting unexpected guests, through a fantastical story of hikers happening upon a grizzly bear in its cave. At first, we see our two protagonists cold and wet, sheltering from the storm outside, only to be confronted by a rather hangry grizzly. Yet, Deliveroo helps to save the day and the three characters become fast friends. A plate of the bear's favourite salmon sushi dish, a bottle of honey and even a bluetooth speaker are delivered to a now cosy-looking cave. The new friends dance the night away, accompanied by a remix of the Vengaboys classic ‘We Like To Party’. Each delivery made throughout, reminding consumers of Deliveroo’s ever-increasing relevance to their lives. 

The campaign will be followed up with radio, online video and influencer content, which show multiple moments, seasonal and beyond, in which the full gamut of Deliveroo products and services ensure that every now can be made even better with Deliveroo.  

Caroline Harris, VP of Marketing at Deliveroo, comments: “Our latest global campaign demonstrates the endless ways Deliveroo can save the day in life’s unexpected and expected moments. Through a playful and fantastical creative, we bring to life a completely relatable and familiar scenario: catering for unexpected guests. 

“As we continue to expand our range across restaurant, grocery and retail, this campaign captures the many moments Deliveroo can make better. Whether it’s a tasty meal or last-minute shop - we can deliver it on-demand, directly to your doorstep.”


Dan Norris and Ray Shaughnessy , ECD’s at Pablo said: "All aboard the Venga bus for the next chapter of Now Just Got Even Better. We love how this next playful installment continues to broaden consumers' understanding of Deliveroo's impressive cross-vertical offer, accompanied by an iconic earworm to help them remember it."

Credits

Client - Deliveroo 

VP of Marketing, Global & UKI - Caroline Harris

Director of Global Brand Marketing - Lisa Nash

Head of Global Brand Campaigns - Fadia Al Dandachi

Senior Global Campaign Manager - Lance Kowlessar 

Creative Studio - Deliveroo

Media Agency - Initiative 

Creator Agency - Vidsy 

Lead Creative Agency - Pablo London

CCO - Dan Watts

Executive Creative Directors - Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris 

Creative Directors - Charlie Gee and David Shirley

Senior Creative - Adam Reincke 

Deputy Chief Strategy Officer - Lisa Stoney

Senior Planner - Eliza Millett

Managing Director - Hannah Penn

Senior Account Director - Ravina Raju

Senior Account Manager - Selen Demirel

Head of Production - Tom Moxham

Senior Producer - Michelle Prinsloo

Junior Producer  - Amelia Rose

Production Company - Mindseye 

Director - Carl Sundemo

MD - Hughie Phillips 

Executive Producer - Debbie Ninnis

Producer - Giordi Caputo

PM - Ben Preston

Service Production Co - Solent Film

Solent Film MD - Alex Momchev

Solent Film MP - Magdalena Staneva

Service Producer - Elena Doroshenko

Production Manager - Teodora Naydenova

DOP - Joao Padua

Gaffer - Aleksandar Trenev

Grip - Edi Moskalenko

Prod. Design - Ivan Trivino Martinez

1st AD - Kristina Sakizli

Sound Playback - Velizar Bagarov

Sfx Supervisor - Nikolay Fartunkov

VFX - Jim Radford

Costume - Ina Damyanova

Hair & MUA - Gergana Batanova

Food Stylist - Elaine Hart

Bear c/o - Fixas

Puppeteer No.1 - Niklas Hermansson

Puppeteer No.2 - Jonas Frykberg

Edit House - The Quarry

Editor - Ben Campbell

Assistant Editor - Lawrence Lakshmanan

Producer - Dilia Knobel-Winterstein

Post Production - 1920
VFX Supervisor 2D - Jamie Stitson
VFX Supervisor 3D - Mike Farrar
VFX Artists - Alejandro Marzo, Caleb Marrett, David Rencsenyi, Lewis Parker
VFX Producer - Molly Russell
VFX Co-Ordinator - Brooke Mowat
Colour - Kai van Beers 

Audio Post Production - String and Tins 

Sound Design & Mix - Adam Smyth 

Additional Sound Design - Kaspar Broyd, Jim Stewart 

Audio Producers - Esi Jonuzi & Hetti Cook 

Music House - The Hogan

Music Supervisors - Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker, Isa Rehman

