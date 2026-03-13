Aldi Ireland Eggs

Aldi Ireland Reminds Shoppers Of Its Prices

'Eggs', by Pablo, is the latest instalment of the 'It's Not Complicated' platform

By Creative Salon

13 March 2026

This week, Pablo released the next chapter for ALDI’s new brand platform ‘It’s Not Complicated” with a TV spot dedicated to pointing out the absurdity of going to another supermarket to get ALDI prices.

Pablo and ALDI have released the latest chapter of work under their new platform ‘It’s Not Complicated', championing the value and simplicity of Aldi prices and posing the question of why other supermarkets take a rather more convoluted approach to their pricing strategies. This could be considered a rather dry topic but it’s delivered with an appetising dollop of the charm and humour people love and expect from ALDI.

The new execution ‘Eggs’ points out that Tesco match Aldi prices on selected products - but if customers want low prices across all of their shopping, shouldn’t they just go to Aldi? The TV spot is accompanied by radio, OOH, social and digital which will be rolling out across the following weeks.

The TVC was Directed by Oli Beale and produced by DROOL.

Credits:

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game

Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Creative Agency: Pablo

Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer

Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Client Partner: Tim Rogowski

Account Director: Lucy Machin

TV Producer: Lucy Edwards

Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS

Production Company: DROOL

Director: Oli Beale

EP / Co-Founder: Genevieve Sheppard

Co-Founder: Freddie Powell

Producer: Jess Wylie

Casting: Claire Catterson

Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell

Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley

Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson

Production Assistant: Zara Trott

Service Company: Tartan Door

Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas

Offline Editors: The Quarry

Editor: Ben Campbell

Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan

Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams

Post Production: 1920

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

VFX Supervisor: Ryan Hadfield/Chrys Aldred

VFX Artist: Taylor Webber, Weronika Holak, Rod Norman, Brad Cocksedge

Colourist: Kai van Beers

Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Sound Design &amp; Mix: James Utting &amp; Anthony Moore

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.