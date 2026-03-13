Aldi Ireland Reminds Shoppers Of Its Prices

This week, Pablo released the next chapter for ALDI’s new brand platform ‘It’s Not Complicated” with a TV spot dedicated to pointing out the absurdity of going to another supermarket to get ALDI prices.

Pablo and ALDI have released the latest chapter of work under their new platform ‘It’s Not Complicated', championing the value and simplicity of Aldi prices and posing the question of why other supermarkets take a rather more convoluted approach to their pricing strategies. This could be considered a rather dry topic but it’s delivered with an appetising dollop of the charm and humour people love and expect from ALDI.