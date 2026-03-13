Aldi Ireland Reminds Shoppers Of Its Prices
'Eggs', by Pablo, is the latest instalment of the 'It's Not Complicated' platform
13 March 2026
This week, Pablo released the next chapter for ALDI’s new brand platform ‘It’s Not Complicated” with a TV spot dedicated to pointing out the absurdity of going to another supermarket to get ALDI prices.
Pablo and ALDI have released the latest chapter of work under their new platform ‘It’s Not Complicated', championing the value and simplicity of Aldi prices and posing the question of why other supermarkets take a rather more convoluted approach to their pricing strategies. This could be considered a rather dry topic but it’s delivered with an appetising dollop of the charm and humour people love and expect from ALDI.
The new execution ‘Eggs’ points out that Tesco match Aldi prices on selected products - but if customers want low prices across all of their shopping, shouldn’t they just go to Aldi? The TV spot is accompanied by radio, OOH, social and digital which will be rolling out across the following weeks.
The TVC was Directed by Oli Beale and produced by DROOL.
Credits:
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy
Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game
Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch
Advertising Manager: John Anslow
Creative Agency: Pablo
Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer
Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale
Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Managing Director: Hannah Penn
Client Partner: Tim Rogowski
Account Director: Lucy Machin
TV Producer: Lucy Edwards
Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS
Production Company: DROOL
Director: Oli Beale
EP / Co-Founder: Genevieve Sheppard
Co-Founder: Freddie Powell
Producer: Jess Wylie
Casting: Claire Catterson
Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell
Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley
Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson
Production Assistant: Zara Trott
Service Company: Tartan Door
Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas
Offline Editors: The Quarry
Editor: Ben Campbell
Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan
Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams
Post Production: 1920
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
VFX Supervisor: Ryan Hadfield/Chrys Aldred
VFX Artist: Taylor Webber, Weronika Holak, Rod Norman, Brad Cocksedge
Colourist: Kai van Beers
Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith
Audio Post Production: Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: James Utting & Anthony Moore
Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby