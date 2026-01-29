Aldi Ireland launches tactical OOH campaign
Following the launch of Pablo’s new brand platform for ALDI Ireland, the cheeky tone of voice is brought to life with some punchy OOH
29 January 2026
Building on the initial launch on 19th of January, the 'It’s Not Complicated' campaign moves into its next phase with bold, punchy out-of-home that brings the brand’s cheeky tone of voice to life.
Pablo and ALDI have deployed tactically placed OOH that confidently underlines ALDI’s belief that getting great quality at great value really isn’t complicated.
Gareth Mercer, CEO at Pablo, said: "This is the second wave of examples of how Aldi is laser focused on how they help us all achieve the good life. Stripping back the things that add cost and complications to give us the very best value."
Louise Cassidy, Customer Interaction Director at ALDI Ireland, said: "At ALDI, simplicity is at the heart of our model: offering high-quality food at the most affordable prices. In a retail landscape that’s becoming louder, more complex, and overcrowded, we respond by cutting through the clutter. This commitment is reflected in our new brand campaign—ALDI. It’s Not Complicated."
