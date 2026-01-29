aldi resized

Aldi Ireland launches tactical OOH campaign

Following the launch of Pablo’s new brand platform for ALDI Ireland, the cheeky tone of voice is brought to life with some punchy OOH

By Creative Salon

29 January 2026

Building on the initial launch on 19th of January, the 'It’s Not Complicated' campaign moves into its next phase with bold, punchy out-of-home that brings the brand’s cheeky tone of voice to life.

Pablo and ALDI have deployed tactically placed OOH that confidently underlines ALDI’s belief that getting great quality at great value really isn’t complicated.

Gareth Mercer, CEO at Pablo, said: "This is the second wave of examples of how Aldi is laser focused on how they help us all achieve the good life. Stripping back the things that add cost and complications to give us the very best value."

  • ALD6195_Aldi_Brand Campaign_Digivan_CHEESEMONGER

    1/4

  • ALD6195_Aldi_Brand Campaign_Digivan_PRICE MATCH - MONEY BACK

    2/4

  • ALD6195_Aldi_Brand Campaign_OOH_CHEESEMONGER

    3/4

  • ALD6195_Aldi_Brand Campaign_OOH_PRICE MATCH-MONEYBACK

    4/4

Louise Cassidy, Customer Interaction Director at ALDI Ireland, said: "At ALDI, simplicity is at the heart of our model: offering high-quality food at the most affordable prices. In a retail landscape that’s becoming louder, more complex, and overcrowded, we respond by cutting through the clutter. This commitment is reflected in our new brand campaign—ALDI. It’s Not Complicated."

CREDITS

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game

Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Creative Agency: Pablo

Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Junior Planner: Liam Brazier

Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Client Partner: Tim Rogowski

Account Director: Lucy Machin

TV Producer: Lucy Edwards

Agency Partners:

Media Agency: Core

PR Agency: Legacy

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.