Will Kevin And Katie Say 'I Do' In Aldi's Christmas Finale?
The conclusion to the three-part saga was devised by McCann's
27 November 2025
Following romantic Christmas cliffhangers and stag do adventures, one final question remains: will Kevin and Katie the Carrot make it down the aisle for the most highly anticipated wedding of the year?
Developed by McCann in Manchester, in a whirlwind of festive heroism, best man Kelvin the Carrot succeeds in bringing Kevin back just in time for the wedding. But, like all the great Christmas stories, there is one final twist that might threaten Kevin and Katie’s chance of saying “I do”.
As Katie makes her magical walk down the aisle, reunited, Kevin and Katie are brimming with love and anticipation. With bridesmaids and groomsmen in tow, including the couple’s famous Cauli Dog and their three children, Jasper, Chantenay, and Baby Carrot, all is set for the wedding of the year. Until best man Kelvin receives a shocking phone call from the ‘veg-istrar’ after he is found in ‘a bit of a pickle’ that could uproot the whole thing.
Whilst Katie starts to spiral into despair, it’s up to her beloved Kevin to declare that all is not lost. In a fantastical musical performance fit for London’s West End, Kevin serenades his wife-to-be with a personalised song proving that love really is all around.
Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Kevin and Katie's journey has truly captured the hearts of the nation. From their first connection 10 years ago to this unforgettable walk down the aisle, we’re excited to welcome viewers to celebrate this milestone with them and witness the twists, turns, and triumphs of their final challenge on the path to their happily ever after."
Dave Price, Chief Creative Officer at McCann, said: "We’ve loved working on this year's Christmas campaign. Chickens playing in a rock band and Kevin singing Love Is All Around. What more could you ask Santa for? Hang on a minute... ‘Please Santa, could I have a Christmas number 1?’.”
A range of activations have been developed to amplify the campaign. These include McCann Content Studios running an exclusive competition hosted by Kevin himself across Aldi’s social channels, as well as producing a content series where Kevin will also ask real life couples for their advice on having a long-lasting relationship.
In addition, Starcom has developed various media activations and partnerships. The final instalment extends the partnership with ITV with another exclusive and bespoke breaking-news-style Tasty Gossip TV ad conceived with ITV Creative. Television personality Scarlett Moffatt returned as the news anchor for Tasty Gossip to create further buzz around Kevin and Katie’s highly anticipated wedding. Additional print placements including a four-page pullout in the Daily Mirror and an advertorial in the Daily Star, breaking news trails on Magic Radio, and digital activations on TikTok, Meta, and online media, will also unite audiences for the final chapter in Kevin and Katie’s Christmas love story.
The third and final episodic advert launches on Thursday 27th November, with the advert hitting TV screens for the first time at 6am. Watch here: https://youtu.be/4xZrvF8gRvI
