Kevin and Katie Wedding

Will Kevin And Katie Say 'I Do' In Aldi's Christmas Finale?

The conclusion to the three-part saga was devised by McCann's

By Creative Salon

27 November 2025

Following romantic Christmas cliffhangers and stag do adventures, one final question remains: will Kevin and Katie the Carrot make it down the aisle for the most highly anticipated wedding of the year?

Developed by McCann in Manchester, in a whirlwind of festive heroism, best man Kelvin the Carrot succeeds in bringing Kevin back just in time for the wedding. But, like all the great Christmas stories, there is one final twist that might threaten Kevin and Katie’s chance of saying “I do”.

As Katie makes her magical walk down the aisle, reunited, Kevin and Katie are brimming with love and anticipation. With bridesmaids and groomsmen in tow, including the couple’s famous Cauli Dog and their three children, Jasper, Chantenay, and Baby Carrot, all is set for the wedding of the year. Until best man Kelvin receives a shocking phone call from the ‘veg-istrar’ after he is found in ‘a bit of a pickle’ that could uproot the whole thing.

Whilst Katie starts to spiral into despair, it’s up to her beloved Kevin to declare that all is not lost. In a fantastical musical performance fit for London’s West End, Kevin serenades his wife-to-be with a personalised song proving that love really is all around.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Kevin and Katie's journey has truly captured the hearts of the nation. From their first connection 10 years ago to this unforgettable walk down the aisle, we’re excited to welcome viewers to celebrate this milestone with them and witness the twists, turns, and triumphs of their final challenge on the path to their happily ever after."

Dave Price, Chief Creative Officer at McCann, said: "We’ve loved working on this year's Christmas campaign. Chickens playing in a rock band and Kevin singing Love Is All Around. What more could you ask Santa for? Hang on a minute... ‘Please Santa, could I have a Christmas number 1?’.”

A range of activations have been developed to amplify the campaign. These include McCann Content Studios running an exclusive competition hosted by Kevin himself across Aldi’s social channels, as well as producing a content series where Kevin will also ask real life couples for their advice on having a long-lasting relationship.

In addition, Starcom has developed various media activations and partnerships. The final instalment extends the partnership with ITV with another exclusive and bespoke breaking-news-style Tasty Gossip TV ad conceived with ITV Creative. Television personality Scarlett Moffatt returned as the news anchor for Tasty Gossip to create further buzz around Kevin and Katie’s highly anticipated wedding. Additional print placements including a four-page pullout in the Daily Mirror and an advertorial in the Daily Star, breaking news trails on Magic Radio, and digital activations on TikTok, Meta, and online media, will also unite audiences for the final chapter in Kevin and Katie’s Christmas love story.

The third and final episodic advert launches on Thursday 27th November, with the advert hitting TV screens for the first time at 6am. Watch here: https://youtu.be/4xZrvF8gRvI

CREDITS:

Aldi

Marketing Director: Kyrsten Halley

Marketing Director: Laura Conlon

Customer Interaction Manager: Michelle Haden

Customer Interaction Manager: Jake Garner

Customer Interaction Manager: Chloe Markham

Customer Interaction Associate Team Leader: Nieve Oakman

Customer Interaction Specialist: Harriet Wood

Customer Interaction Specialist: Anareeta Sherghill

Customer Interaction Analyst: Alice Foster

McCann

CCO: Dave Price

ECD: Dan Noller

Creative Director: Clive Davis

Creative Director: Andy Fenton

Managing Director: Laura Mckinlay

Managing Partner: Jane Colbeck

Senior Business Lead: Cara Wheeler

Business Lead: Laura Willis

Senior Social Media Director: Alice Rafferty

Social Media Director: Amelia Lancaster

Senior Social Media Manager: Ollie Caveney

Senior Project Manager: Sophie Jones & Ella Timmins

Head of Integrated Production: Lucy Moore 

Producer: Amanda Riddeal 

Music Supervisor: Chris Graves  

Production 

Production co: Psyop  

Directors: Todd Mueller & Kylie Matulick 

Head of Production: Jamie Pastor 

Executive Producer: Jim Brattin 

Producer: Amy Fahl 

Head of Production, Live Action: Tina Pavlides 

Live Action Producer: Paz Parasmand 

CG Supervisor: Chris Sage 

Edit 

Marshall Street Editors 

Editor: John Mayes 

Audio 

Audio Engineer: Parv Thind 

Audio Producer: Hils Macdonald  

Music 

SixtyFour Music 

Composers: Dan Corbin & Mike Austen  

Music Supervisor: Anne Booty 

Starcom

Managing Partner: Darren Guy

Strategy Director: Emma Johansen

Planning Business Director: Sophie Tatner

Planning Account Director: Tom Amor

Partnerships Business Director: Sacha Feldman

AV Group Director: Louise Jenkins

AV Director: Claire Hicks

OOH Associate Director: Chloe Wilkinson

Publishing & Audio Director: Stanzi Gray

Director of Demand Generation: Katie Collaro

