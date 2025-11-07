Aldi reveals Kevin and Katie’s Chaotic Stag and Hen Do Antics

The narrative unveils some raucous stag do festivities, including losing the groom-to-be, forcing the stags to frantically retrace their steps to ensure he makes it to the altar. Kevin's bewildered best man, Kelvin the Carrot, faces the unenviable task of making the dreaded call to Katie, famously describing the entire affair as having gone 'pear-shaped’.

Full of unforeseen challenges and hilarious obstacles at every turn, including mention of a mysterious trip to Lapland, the group must pull off a Christmas miracle to reunite the couple. But the burning question remains, can Kevin and Katie overcome the festive chaos and make it back for what promises to be the wedding of the season?

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: "We're excited to share the next episode of our Christmas advert, which is sure to bring a smile to faces, as Kevin and Katie the Carrot go on their iconic stag and hen parties. It’s filled with hilarious moments, as well as Christmas spirit and a sprinkle of mischief!”

The campaign is supported by additional social, PR, OOH, and media activations. These include:

· Created and delivered by Clarion Communications:

o PR announcing the episodic adverts

o A range of exclusive, limited-edition ‘Carrot’ gold engagement rings available to shoppers via a free competition

o A creative influencer gifting send-out to influencers

· Created by McCann Content Studios in Manchester:

o ‘Leaked’ messages, images, and voice notes from Kevin’s “stag do group chat” across Aldi’s social channels, created by McCann Content Studios in Manchester

· Delivered by Starcom:

o Cinema placements with the ad lighting up the big screen at Wicked 2 and Zootropolis 2 showings

o The ‘Carrot Uncut’ gossip takeover to generate further buzz and excitement, including a Hello! front page cover, a ‘papped’ feature in New!, and advertorials across Closer, Heat and Bella

o Community-driven storytelling with a TikTok Countdown Sticker and Instagram Reminder Ads allowing users to count down until Kevin’s potential big day

o The next phase of the partnership with ITV Creative, seeing Scarlett Moffatt bringing the Tasty Gossip to social media with new posts amplifying the hype

Consumers are being encouraged to stay tuned and make sure they don't miss the third and final advert to discover if the nation’s favourite carrot couple make it to the altar!