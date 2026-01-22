Work of the Week 22 Jan 2026

Work of the Week

British Heart Foundation's Benches, Monzo's 1p Shop, ALDI's Not Complicated, and more...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

22 January 2026

'Homesick' for Cadbury by VCCP

The latest iteration of its award-winning brand platform 'There's a Glass & a Half in Everyone', Cadbury shows how its chocolate bars are a reminder of home in telling the story of two sisters separated by 6,000 miles.

The work is a reminder that such small human moments can mean everything when you’re far from home.

Read more.

'In Living Memory' for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi

The work flips the script by using benches to celebrate cardiac survivors and acknowledge the importance of research.

The 'In mark the charity's 65th anniversary and will be in place for five years.

Read more.

  • bench brighton bhf

'London Spirit Rebrand' for Marylebone Cricket Club by VCCP

Ahead of the 2026 cricket season, a new look has been revealed for London Spirit by the owners of Lord's Cricket Ground, Marylebone Cricket Club.

Read more.

  • London Spirit OOH posters

'Monzo 1p Kit Shop' for Monzo by BBH

Celebrating the return of its Saving Challenge for 2026, Monzo and Coventry City Football Club came together to spotlight the challenge.

Fans were allowed to purchase Coventry's away shirt in pop-up shops for just 1p when bought with a Monzo card.

Read more.

  • monzo 1p

'Sowieso' for Wero by DEPT

iDEAL is one of the most trusted payment methods in the Netherlands, however, it is rebranding to 'Wero'.

The campaign looks to reassure consumers that their trusted payment habit isn't changing, just its name.

Read more.

  • 5 people looking at a phone

'It's Not Complicated' for ALDI Ireland by Pablo

To spearhead its new brand platform launch in Ireland, the supermarket chain has released a TV campaign parodying the complexities of modern shopping.

Read more.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.