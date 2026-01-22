British Heart Foundation's Benches, Monzo's 1p Shop, ALDI's Not Complicated, and more...

Work of the Week
22 January 2026
'Homesick' for Cadbury by VCCP
The latest iteration of its award-winning brand platform 'There's a Glass & a Half in Everyone', Cadbury shows how its chocolate bars are a reminder of home in telling the story of two sisters separated by 6,000 miles.
The work is a reminder that such small human moments can mean everything when you’re far from home.
'In Living Memory' for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
The work flips the script by using benches to celebrate cardiac survivors and acknowledge the importance of research.
The 'In mark the charity's 65th anniversary and will be in place for five years.
'London Spirit Rebrand' for Marylebone Cricket Club by VCCP
Ahead of the 2026 cricket season, a new look has been revealed for London Spirit by the owners of Lord's Cricket Ground, Marylebone Cricket Club.
'Monzo 1p Kit Shop' for Monzo by BBH
Celebrating the return of its Saving Challenge for 2026, Monzo and Coventry City Football Club came together to spotlight the challenge.
Fans were allowed to purchase Coventry's away shirt in pop-up shops for just 1p when bought with a Monzo card.
'Sowieso' for Wero by DEPT
iDEAL is one of the most trusted payment methods in the Netherlands, however, it is rebranding to 'Wero'.
The campaign looks to reassure consumers that their trusted payment habit isn't changing, just its name.
'It's Not Complicated' for ALDI Ireland by Pablo
To spearhead its new brand platform launch in Ireland, the supermarket chain has released a TV campaign parodying the complexities of modern shopping.