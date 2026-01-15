British Heart Foundation Uses Benches To Celebrate Cardiac Survivors

The AV highlights the stark statistic that someone in the UK dies from cardiovascular disease every three minutes. It features real survivors, seated on their commemorative benches, sharing their personal experiences of living with and overcoming the illness.

Creative imagery of the benches will also feature in an OOH campaign. The imagery will show each survivor seated on their own bench, photographed in a simple documentary style. The individuals featured span a wide range of ages, backgrounds and family roles, reflecting the broad and often unexpected reach of cardiovascular disease.

Media planning and buying for the campaign has been led by Omnicom Media’s PHD. Production across AV and social was led by Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver.

Damion Mower, Director of Brand at British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Cardiovascular disease is one of the UK’s biggest killers, affecting eight million people from every age group and community. Yet, despite its devastating impact, research into it still receives far less funding than many other conditions. With In Living Memory, we’re shining a spotlight on the scale of the challenge, and the incredible difference research is already making. Every story in this campaign is a powerful reminder that continued support isn’t just important - it’s lifesaving.”



Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “When pictures of our benches being installed around the UK came into our inboxes and this idea became not just real but permanent, I watched one of our producers break down with emotion. This extraordinary project is a feat of production, integration and collaboration. It means as much to us as it does each one of the sixty five people who now have living memorials in their parks, villages and towns to remind everyone in the UK about the importance of the British Heart Foundation's research and that their donations save real lives.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: In Living Memory

CLIENT: British Heart Foundation

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

