PlusNet's Surprising Logos, A Waitrose Gavin & Stacey Reunion, Harmon Kardon's Moths & More...
The best work, curated
04 December 2025
'Carrot Watch' for PlusNet's U&Dave Sponsorship by Droga5 London
Featuring the brand's logo appearing in surprising ways across several idents, the campaign marks the brand’s first major brand media investment in over two years.
'Celebrate Xmas with Kelly Brook, Thierry Henry & Dave' for Betway by McCann
To promote its rewards programme during the Christmas holidays, the character-driven campaign features the betting firm's brand ambassadors in surprising ways.
'Streetwear Drop' for Sky Sports and SLAWN by McCann
In celebration of Sky Sport's offering this Christmas period of 200 live football matches, it has collaborated with viral artist SLAWN to release unique, winnable football shirt.
'How To Say It With Food' for Waitrose by Wonderhood
The first instalment of its mini-Christmas series, Waitrose brings together Gavin & Stacey stars to answer some of the nation’s most common Christmas foodie questions.
'Outdo It With Intuit' for Intuit Quickbooks by FCB
FCB created a global campaign for the brand which celebrates how its new finance management software 'Intuit Platform' combines both AI and human intelligence to help accountants and businesses work smarter and faster.
The social-led campaign playfully highlights the productive buzz that happens when AI and humans meet.
'Everything In One Place' for Deutsche Telekom by adam&eveDDB
Deutsche Telekom brings together all of the leads from Stranger Things to highlight how the telecoms network aids proper streaming.
It features a nod to 80s video technology, with a purpose-built machine and 300 bespoke video titles - including E.T, Back To The Future and The Empire Strikes Back.
'Expedition Impossible' for Columbia Sportswear by adam&eve
The work provided a tongue-in-cheek invitation from Columbia Sportswear's CEO Tom Boyle for Flat Earthers to find evidence of the earth's edge while wearing its outdoors gear - reminding that Columbia builds gear tough enough for any journey.
'The Great Christmas Shuffle' for EE by Edelman
This Christmas, Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith have shared a glimpse into how EE's broadband and mobile network is helping their family traditions - from calling loved ones who live abroad to juggling hosting and guesting duties.
'Harmon Kardon x See Hear' for Harman Kardon by Havas UK
Havas created a marketing campaign to support the lauch of its Aura Studio 5 speaker.
The one-minute long film blends together audio and visuals to create a cinematic experience.
'The One Delivery That Matters' for Save The Children by Ace Of Hearts
In the agency's first piece of work for Save The Children, Ace Of Hearts shows how the charity's red lorry is the one that really matters.
Rather than delivering gifts or treats the lorry provides vital security and supplies this Christmas.
'Wishes' for Publicis by Publicis
With a lion at the heart, a new film from Publicis blends live action and AI to celebrate a centenary of creative excellence - and ring in a new one.