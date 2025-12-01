Intuit Quickbooks Celebrates Efficient New AI Software
FCB's latest for the firm highlights how the software's new AI-driven platform allows businesses to run seamlessly
01 December 2025
FCB is rolling out a global campaign for Intuit QuickBooks to support the financial management software’s new ‘Intuit Platform’, an advanced, all-in-one, AI-powered business management system designed to help businesses and accountants work smarter, faster, and more strategically.
The campaign celebrates the powerful blend of AI and HU (Human Intelligence). Its message, “Whatever is holding you back, you can Outdo It with Intuit”, highlights how the Intuit Platform gives business owners time back for what really matters – getting richer insights for better money outcomes – while allowing accountants to foster better client collaboration.
FCB New York developed the global platform idea, creative strategy, and global TVC and VOD, while FCB London took the lead on social, radio, and influencer activity across UK and EMEA. The multi-channel campaign brings to life the simple, seamless way business owners collaborate with QuickBooks’ AI agents to support the way they work, every day.
The social-first films from FCB London bring the use of AI to life with playful, tech-leaning spots that dramatise the partnership between human stories and AI wizardry. Dubbed ‘AI-verts’, the spots show the growth and transformation of real people and real businesses working with QuickBooks. They feature an eclectic range of enterprises including a retro-inspired ski wear brand, a video production company and bespoke tent installation company, all sharing how QuickBooks’ new product has powered their prosperity.
FCB London worked with 456 Studios and Purple Martin to utilise the latest AI tools to shift time from technical execution to creative development. Combining both in-person and AI production techniques, the team shot real humans in real life and used AI to place them right into the environment where QuickBooks is having the most impact on their business – whether that’s a ski slope, a race track, a tech convention, or even a Pirate-themed computer game.
The global launch is supported by an influencer workstream, with FCB London partnering with social teams across FCB’s global network and creators to drive momentum across EMEA.
Sara Tempest, Head of Marketing at Intuit QuickBooks said: “We hear from small business owners every day who feel overwhelmed by the number of tools they’re using to keep their business running. On average, our research found that they’re losing almost a full working day each week to time spent switching between tools. For many, the technology that was meant to help often ends up adding more work.
“With the new Intuit platform, our goal is simple: to give people back time and clarity. By bringing essential tools together in one unified platform and pairing smart AI with trusted human expertise, we’re helping business owners stay in control while easing the pressure of day-to-day tasks. After decades of working alongside small businesses, we know how hard they work, and we’re hugely excited to be spreading the word with FCB in a campaign that captures the creativity and disruptive energy that drives entrepreneurs.
Ben Perez Usher, Creative Director at FCB London added: “Everyone in every industry is talking about AI. But QuickBooks’ business platform combines Human Intelligence with Artificial Intelligence. So, we thought why not try and make a campaign the same way? ‘AI-Verts’ was born. Showcasing real businesses and real human insights, with AI bringing their stories to life in crazily disruptive ways. We didn’t hide the use of AI, we turned it into a key part of our idea, just like QuickBooks does for its users.”
The campaign breaks late November 2025, with additional content rolling out through December. The TVC and VOD will run in Australia, Canada, the UK and US, while the social, radio, and influencer content will go live across the UK and EMEA priority markets including Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, and the UAE.
Credits
Client Credits
Intuit Vice President, EMEA: Leigh Thomas
Head of Marketing: Sara Tempest
Principal Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney
Content and Creative Lead: Katie Savelli
Staff Marketing Manager: Justina Bakutyte
FCB London
ECD: Guy Hobbs
Creative Director: Ben Usher
Senior Art Director: Matias Rojas
Senior Copywriter: Ramiro Agulla
Art Director: Aidaras Lavrinovicius
Copywriter: Andreas Ioannides
Senior Strategist: Anna Green
Managing Partner: Helena Georghiou
Senior Account Director: Michael Freeman
Account Director: Semran Kooner
Senior Account Manager: Pooja Daswani
Account Manager: Jasmine Coulson
Agency Producer: Will Parnall
Photographer: Juliette Dalton
Designer: Dante Attuoni
Production Co: 456 Studios (FCB)
Director: Charlie Coombes
Post-production: Purple Martin
Sound Design: James Lyme
DoP: Tom German