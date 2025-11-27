Betway Celebrates Xmas with Kelly Brook, Thierry Henry & Dave

Ahead of the season of giving, Betway has unveiled a playful new festive campaign for its rewards programme, Your Rewards Each Week. Developed in collaboration with McCann Manchester, the campaign stars brand ambassadors Kelly Brook and Thierry Henry in delightfully unexpected roles as they encourage Betway customers to treat themselves.

The campaign marks the first collaboration between McCann and Betway since their partnership began earlier this year, breaking away from the traditional sports-focused narrative of betting ads to embrace the holiday spirit with a character-driven approach.

Set amongst the familiar chaos of hosting Christmas, the spot sees Dave’s kitchen tasks take on a whimsical twist when he opens the fridge to find a miniature Kelly Brook perched atop a block of cheese. With a cheeky nudge, Brook encourages him to treat himself with Betway’s festive rewards. The surprises escalate as Dave closes the fridge door, only to see his treasured photo of Thierry Henry come to life.