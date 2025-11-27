Betway Celebrates Xmas with Kelly Brook, Thierry Henry & Dave
McCann delivers a fresh and festive twist on betting ads
27 November 2025
Ahead of the season of giving, Betway has unveiled a playful new festive campaign for its rewards programme, Your Rewards Each Week. Developed in collaboration with McCann Manchester, the campaign stars brand ambassadors Kelly Brook and Thierry Henry in delightfully unexpected roles as they encourage Betway customers to treat themselves.
The campaign marks the first collaboration between McCann and Betway since their partnership began earlier this year, breaking away from the traditional sports-focused narrative of betting ads to embrace the holiday spirit with a character-driven approach.
Set amongst the familiar chaos of hosting Christmas, the spot sees Dave’s kitchen tasks take on a whimsical twist when he opens the fridge to find a miniature Kelly Brook perched atop a block of cheese. With a cheeky nudge, Brook encourages him to treat himself with Betway’s festive rewards. The surprises escalate as Dave closes the fridge door, only to see his treasured photo of Thierry Henry come to life.
Lloyd Hartman, Head of UK at Betway, commented: “Betting campaigns at this time of year often focus on the shared social experience of sports ‘fandom’, but for us, the festive season is about more than that – it's about generosity and the joy of giving. This campaign is our way of thanking our customers by offering a special gift in the run-up to Christmas."
Launching on Monday 24h November across OLV, social, and digital platforms, the campaign highlights Betway’s rewards programme by delivering a festive message infused with humour and charm.
Imogen Tazzyman, executive creative director at McCann Manchester, added: “Writing scripts that start with “we open on a beach” might be fun. But do you know what’s even more fun? Writing scripts that include the line “Dave opens the fridge to reveal a teeny tiny Kelly Brook sitting on a Camembert”. Swiftly followed by Thierry Henry coming to life on a Christmas card.
“This was a brilliant opportunity to move away from the usual sport-centric approach and into the festive spirit of storytelling – all while keeping Betway’s rewards at the heart of the narrative. Working with Betway on this project was the most fun we’ve had all year. Pass us the pickles, Kelly!”
CREDITS:
Client: Betway
Head of UK: Lloyd Hartman
Senior marketing manager: Harry Barber
Head of creative studio / creative director: Ollie Butler
Agency: McCann Manchester
Executive creative director: Imogen Tazzyman
Head of project management: Emily Boggs
Deputy creative director: Mick Craven
Managing director: Graham Todd
Strategy director: Hazel Reed
Managing partner: Christian Davis
Account manager: Fred Loveder
Production: Craft Manchester
Executive creative director: Jarred McKnight
Film producer: Jessica Wilson