Matalan Declares 'It's Showtime' This Christmas

“Christmas is such a wonderful time of year – full of joy, excitement and those little moments of magic – and when our customers really go all out to create something special,” said Eilidh MacAskill, Marketing Director at Matalan. “‘It’s Showtime’, celebrates that amazing feeling of putting on the perfect festive show, whether that’s decorating the tree, setting the table or welcoming loved ones through the door. For the first time, our beautiful homeware collection takes centre stage, and it’s been so exciting to see it shine. We hope this campaign inspires everyone to create their own magical Christmas masterpiece at home.”

The campaign is also a key part of McCann’s pioneering new “Alt by Default” initiative, designed to address the significant accessibility gap in advertising for visually impaired audiences. Collaborating closely, McCann and Matalan worked with accessibility partners Cape and Voice Box to ensure audio description (AD) was integrated into the TVC from the very beginning – helping to set a new benchmark for inclusivity in advertising and making it more accessible to everyone.

Imogen Tazzyman, executive creative director at McCann Manchester, commented: “We know our woman loves Christmas. It truly is her showtime. And the Matalan product this year is showstopping. Bringing that excitement, anticipation, and celebration to life - with a little bit of festive magic sprinkled in - has been an absolute pleasure.

“We’re also proud that this campaign is part of our innovative ‘Alt by Default’ initiative. Translating a visual spectacular into audio description that delights and entertains every member of the audience has been a brilliant brief - but it’s one not enough brands are committing to yet. So, we’re thrilled that together with Matalan, we are able to continue making a meaningful impact in driving greater inclusivity in advertising.”

Launching during last night’s final of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 (4 th November), "It's Showtime" will feature a hero spot as well as be rolled out across social channels.

Credits

Agency: McCann Manchester

Business director: Rebecca Ziantoni

Executive creative director: Imogen Tazzyman

Head of strategy: Jordan McDowell

Creative leads: David Ryan Jones & Lewis Dunlop

Producer: Lauren Wells

Director: Francesco Calabrese

Project leads: Emily Boggs & Florence Miller

Account executive: Lucy Wainwright

Production: Craft Manchester

Head of TV: Lucy Moore

Post-production producer: Andreea Garbina

Music supervisor: Chris Graves

Agency producer: Lauren Wells

Producer: Vicky Byrne

Offline: Filippo Patelli

Online: George Hobbs

Director: Francesco Calabrese

Publisher: Freckle Music Ltd

Composer: Stuart Hancock

DOP: Arturo Brunetti

Homeware stylist: Sally Cullen

Colour: Megan Lee, Electric Theatre Collective

Audio: Mike Bovill, 750mph