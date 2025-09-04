Just Eat Recruits Music Legend Craig David
The latest iteration of 'Did Somebody Say', by McCann London, centres on the role of neighbourhood and community
04 September 2025
Today, Just Eat UK&I launched its latest iteration of the iconic ‘Did Somebody Say’ campaign, starring none other than R&B and garage legend, Craig David. This is the first time the on-demand delivery app brings the focus solely to the UK and Ireland, with a vibrant celebration of local culture that stars homegrown talent.
Following in the footsteps of music talent such as Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Latto, Craig David’s garage-inspired rendition of the iconic Just Eat mnemonic creates a new nostalgic sound that champions community, while highlighting the many needs and desires that Just Eat caters to.
Created by McCann London’s senior creatives Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates, with creative direction from Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, the Did Somebody Say UK and Ireland campaign celebrates the people and places of the UK and Ireland, brought to life through Just Eat’s unique lens on customers’ local ordering habits. From thatched cottages and lighthouses, to sleek city flats and suburban semis, the creative leans into the insight that ‘every neighbour got their flava’. With a focus on hyper-local conversations, it sees a shift for the established brand platform into a new era of joyfully serving every household across today’s modern and multicultural UK and Ireland.
On his new partnership with Just Eat, Craig David said: “It’s an honour to team up with Just Eat and bring a garage flava to the iconic ‘Did Somebody Say’ track. I’ve always been about celebrating and championing communities, and the lyrics get to the heart of everyday moments that connect us all. It’s a joy to follow in the footsteps of the legendary artists that have been part of Just Eat's “Did Somebody Say” legacy and to do it for the first time with a focus on the UK and Ireland, is something I’m really proud of.”
The hero 60” film, directed by Romain Chassaing from Academy Films, sees Craig David narrate an exhilarating whistle stop tour of the imaginative ‘Impossible Street’, a residential road home to an array of bubbly neighbours. Craig David stops by six houses, visiting a young couple with three babies enjoying a takeaway and pick-me-up coffee, a man cooking for his date but missing a vital ingredient, and a woman enjoying a bath surrounded by self-care products. The catchy lyrics not only speak to a vivacious and diverse portrait of communities, but also reflect the need for on-demand convenience, highlighting how Just Eat truly serves every side of the neighbourhood.
Andrew Cocker, UK&I Marketing Director at Just Eat commented: “We're thrilled to launch the next chapter of our 'Did Somebody Say' platform with the legendary Craig David. The latest campaign is a brilliant celebration of community, perfectly capturing how Just Eat serves every household and every need across the UK and Ireland. Whether it's a takeaway for a cosy night in, a last-minute grocery item for busy families, or a selfcare treat for yourself, Just Eat is there for every moment.”
Mel Arrow, CEO of McCann London said: “Craig David is an icon, UK garage is an institution, and the 'Did Somebody Say...' platform continues to deliver hit after hit. This campaign signals a new, localised era of relevance for the Just Eat brand. Full of convenience economy insight, and British personality and flava. Well done McCann, and thank you to our brilliant Just Eat UK&I clients who continue to show both their excellent taste and commitment to making stand-out work.”
The social executions have been delivered by McCann Content Studios, McCann’s in-house content team. Recognising the social feed as a 'proverbial street', McCann Content Studios has adopted a fandom strategy, drawing inspiration from the music industry to create engaging and shareable content.
This approach includes a lo-fi, vintage VHS-style music video tapping into Craig David's garage roots, behind-the-scenes glimpses, acapella performances on the Impossible Street, candid snapshots captured by disposable cameras and a 'This or That' game revealing Craig’s preferred takeaway order. Their creative executions ensure the campaign resonates authentically with Just Eat's UK & Irish audience, driving engagement and solidifying the brand's connection to local culture.
Crystal Malachias, Global Co-MD of McCann Content Studios said: “Just Eat has developed a body of work which infiltrates and populates culture. A campaign like this lives, breathes and finds new life on social, so having content at the core of the project from the very start was of the utmost importance to us. We've strived to create content so authentic it feels like a natural extension of Craig's own voice, a user-generated vibe that actually resonates with audiences, as opposed to traditional advertising cut-downs. It's been an absolute privilege to witness the magic that happens when everyone works together, building something that's native to each and every channel it lives on.”
Just Eat UK&I and McCann London worked in partnership with DSC (Diversity Standards Collective), a global research company and collection of consultants, to ensure the campaign authentically and accurately represents the communities brought to life in the series.
The fully integrated campaign will run across TV, DOOH, Cinema, Radio and Social. Bespoke social content created by McCann Content Studios and a creator-first campaign from Billion Dollar Boy stretches the campaign across the digital landscape. It launches in the UK and Ireland on Thursday 4th September with the 60” first airing on Friday 5th September during Gogglebox on Channel 4 at 9:30pm.
Nick Morgan from Craft Talent managed the talent selection and negotiation process for Just Eat UK&I, including securing the unique partnership for Craig David. DEPT® led social planning and UM for media, while Mischief led on UK PR and Teneo on Ireland PR.
