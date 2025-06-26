Shredded Wheat Channels Simplicity

In a bold and refreshing move for the household cereal brand, Shredded Wheat has launched its first new campaign in six years, titled “It Simply Does It.” The campaign, which kicks off this week, aims to reconnect with loyal fans while also resonating with new audiences.

The ad will be prominently featured across a variety of platforms, including television and radio launching in June and running until the end of the year.

With a legacy spanning over a century, Shredded Wheat has consistently been crafted from one single ingredient 100% whole grain wheat. In today’s fast-paced and often complicated world, the campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the beauty of simplicity, reminding consumers that Shredded Wheat offers a straightforward and healthy breakfast option that they can trust.

The heart of the message is delightfully straightforward: "You go be amazing, we’ll stick to the simple stuff." This sentiment encapsulates the essence of Shredded Wheat—empowering individuals to embrace their greatness while enjoying the simplicity of a wholesome high fibre breakfast.