Shredded Wheat Channels Simplicity
Its first campaign in six years - by McCann London - aims to reconnect with loyal fans and reach new audiences
26 June 2025
In a bold and refreshing move for the household cereal brand, Shredded Wheat has launched its first new campaign in six years, titled “It Simply Does It.” The campaign, which kicks off this week, aims to reconnect with loyal fans while also resonating with new audiences.
The ad will be prominently featured across a variety of platforms, including television and radio launching in June and running until the end of the year.
With a legacy spanning over a century, Shredded Wheat has consistently been crafted from one single ingredient 100% whole grain wheat. In today’s fast-paced and often complicated world, the campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the beauty of simplicity, reminding consumers that Shredded Wheat offers a straightforward and healthy breakfast option that they can trust.
The heart of the message is delightfully straightforward: "You go be amazing, we’ll stick to the simple stuff." This sentiment encapsulates the essence of Shredded Wheat—empowering individuals to embrace their greatness while enjoying the simplicity of a wholesome high fibre breakfast.
At the core of the campaign is a captivating 20-second television commercial featuring Rudy, an innovative character who starts his day with Shredded Wheat before diving into his exciting but complicated engineering projects. Rudy’s journey embodies the spirit of creativity and the power of simple choices.
Speaking about the campaign, Sarah Fordy, Head of Marketing for CPUK, expressed her enthusiasm: “Shredded Wheat has always stood for simplicity, but in today’s world, that message is more relevant than ever. With It Simply Does It, we’ve discovered a platform to illustrate just how impactful simple choices can be. This campaign marks the dawn of a new era for our brand—one that celebrates our humble, whole grain roots while connecting with those who appreciate straightforward choices that can help to support their health.”
This revitalised approach heralds an exciting new chapter for Shredded Wheat as it strives to strengthen its position in the breakfast category as a reassuringly healthy and uncomplicated choice, all while embracing the values of modern consumers.
