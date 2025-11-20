Xbox Looks To Close The Gender Coaching Gap

In a first for the series, the women taking part in the project will also appear as playable coaches in future editions of Football Manager, allowing players worldwide to hire them in-game — creating visibility for women’s leadership both on the screen and on the sidelines.

Fronted by US Women’s National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes, the campaign launches with a hero film and social series hosted by The Powerhouse Project co-founder and ex-pro, Mollie Kmita, featuring Anita Asante, Izzy Christiansen, and Anton Toloui discussing the realities of football management and the skills that turn passion into a career. The campaign will roll out across Sky Sports broadcast and digital channels, Xbox’s owned platforms, and a dedicated ‘Missing Managers’ hub. The Powerhouse Project x Xbox community event on December 2 nd will mark the first opportunity for coaches to engage with the programme.

Emma Hayes, US National Team Head Coach and Campaign Ambassador, said:

“We talk a lot about visibility and opportunity — this campaign delivers both. Missing Managers uses creativity to open real pathways for women in football.”

Mohan Gehlot, Senior Marketing Manager at Xbox, said: “What better way to celebrate the much-anticipated debut of the women’s game in Football Manager than by harnessing players’ passion and supporting them to take the first steps on their real-life coaching journey? We want to see the momentum that’s behind women’s football reflected in better representation across all levels of the sport. That’s why we’re looking forward to finding our Missing Managers.”

Mel Arrow, CEO, McCann London, said: “ From Bromley FC to world domination. This is such a brilliant second chapter and evolution of our Everyday Tactician campaign, with the potential to kickstart careers, change minds and create a real difference. Well done McCann and well done to our brave and brilliant clients: Xbox, Sky Sports and Football Manager.

Emiliano De Pietri, CCO, McCann London, added: “ This is one of those ideas that doesn’t just raise awareness of a societal issue—it offers a tangible solution. A five-year program that leads to real certification and opens the door to a career in football management. Showing that gaming can have a positive impact on the game of football .”

The campaign runs across broadcast, digital and social, supported by Sky Sports editorial and broadcast integration, and will extend into 2026 with follow-up storytelling around the winners’ journeys.

