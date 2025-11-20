Xbox Looks To Close The Gender Coaching Gap
Alongside Sky Sports and Football Manager, it uses the power of gaming to help aspiring female managers, made by McCann London
20 November 2025
Xbox, Sky Sports and Football Manager, today launch ‘Missing Managers’, a new integrated campaign created with McCann London, that uses the power of gaming to help close the gender gap in coaching. The campaign marks the launch of Football Manager 26 on Xbox Game Pass, the first edition of the franchise to integrate the women’s game.
While women’s football continues to grow at record pace, less than 9% of professional football managers in the UK are women and in 2024, only 21 women held a UEFA Pro License coaching qualification. Missing Managers brings together three partners — Xbox, Football Manager and Sky Sports — to address that imbalance, transforming in-game success into tangible real-world managerial opportunities.
The campaign builds on the award-winning Xbox Everyday Tactician model, expanding from one gamer-turned-coach into a structured pathway that empowers aspiring female managers at scale.
Female players are invited to prove their skills by completing an in-game challenge in FM26 at www.footballmanager.com/xbox-missing-managers. Successful applicants will qualify for fully-funded professional coaching courses delivered in partnership with The Powerhouse Project — gaining real UEFA qualifications and top-level work experience at Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs.
In a first for the series, the women taking part in the project will also appear as playable coaches in future editions of Football Manager, allowing players worldwide to hire them in-game — creating visibility for women’s leadership both on the screen and on the sidelines.
Fronted by US Women’s National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes, the campaign launches with a hero film and social series hosted by The Powerhouse Project co-founder and ex-pro, Mollie Kmita, featuring Anita Asante, Izzy Christiansen, and Anton Toloui discussing the realities of football management and the skills that turn passion into a career. The campaign will roll out across Sky Sports broadcast and digital channels, Xbox’s owned platforms, and a dedicated ‘Missing Managers’ hub. The Powerhouse Project x Xbox community event on December 2nd will mark the first opportunity for coaches to engage with the programme.
Emma Hayes, US National Team Head Coach and Campaign Ambassador, said:
“We talk a lot about visibility and opportunity — this campaign delivers both. Missing Managers uses creativity to open real pathways for women in football.”
Mohan Gehlot, Senior Marketing Manager at Xbox, said: “What better way to celebrate the much-anticipated debut of the women’s game in Football Manager than by harnessing players’ passion and supporting them to take the first steps on their real-life coaching journey? We want to see the momentum that’s behind women’s football reflected in better representation across all levels of the sport. That’s why we’re looking forward to finding our Missing Managers.”
Mel Arrow, CEO, McCann London, said: “From Bromley FC to world domination. This is such a brilliant second chapter and evolution of our Everyday Tactician campaign, with the potential to kickstart careers, change minds and create a real difference. Well done McCann and well done to our brave and brilliant clients: Xbox, Sky Sports and Football Manager.
Emiliano De Pietri, CCO, McCann London, added: “This is one of those ideas that doesn’t just raise awareness of a societal issue—it offers a tangible solution. A five-year program that leads to real certification and opens the door to a career in football management. Showing that gaming can have a positive impact on the game of football.”
The campaign runs across broadcast, digital and social, supported by Sky Sports editorial and broadcast integration, and will extend into 2026 with follow-up storytelling around the winners’ journeys.
Credits:
Xbox
Chris Lewis - 3rd Party EMEA Partnerships Director
Michael Flatt - EMEA Marcom Director
Mohan Gehlot – Senior Marketing Manager
MiAi
Adam Mekki - MIAI - Snr Partnership lead
Sky Sports
Steff Bryant - Marketing Director
Tom Oriel - Head of Marketing
Nicki Wilson - Marketing Lead
Sports Interactive
Miles Jacobson – Studio Director
Alan Granger – Marketing Director
Rob Cottingham – Senior Content & PR Manager
Tom Hardy – Senior Social Executive
Kate Knowles – Consultant
Andrew Sinclair – PR & Content Executive
Kamal Miah – Senior Brand Manager
Dom Baker – Senior Social Media Manager
Kieran Maher-Smith – Head of Brand and Marketing
Tom Pennington – Senior CRM Manager
SEGA
Harry Ako – Senior Product Marketing Manager
Ryan King - Head of Product PR
McCann London
Mel Arrow – Chief Executive Officer
Emiliano De Pietri – Chief Creative Officer
Jim Nilsson – Global Creative Director
Jacob Björdal – Global Creative Director
Connor Wynn – Senior Creative
Jack Stoten – Senior Creative
Aaron Harridge – Head of Strategy
Alex Passingham – Strategy Director
Tom Oliver – Business Director
Jasmine Wallace – Account Director
Sasha Semple – Senior Account Manager
Angelica Elvy - Senior Account Manager
Karl Cacchioli - Head of Design
David Rinman – Design Director
Max Henderson - Design Director
Matt Bryce – Design Director
Lexie Hoskins – Designer
Craft London
Dennis Olsson – Head of Production
Jack Bayley – Head of Production
Jordan Crankshaw – Producer
Oliver Howkins – Production Assistant
Production Partners:
SomeSuch
Director - Mollie Mills
Executive Producer - Tash Tan
Head of Production - Georgina Fillmore
Producer - Craig Dixon
Production Manager - Laura Thomas-Smith
Content Film Team:
Content Director - Renee Maria Osubu
Director’s Assistant - Emma Chitty
Offline Edit: The Assembly Rooms
Producer: Taise Kerr
Launch Film Editor: Jack Williams
Content Film Editor: Eden Read
________________________________
Colour: Rascal
Producer: Jai Durban
Colourist: Tim Smith
Content Colourist: Dan Levy
________________________________
Sound Design: No.8
Producer: Karen Noden
Sound Designer: Seb Bruen
________________________________
Post Production & VFX: Chris Bristow
Post Producers: Zan Morley, Craig Dixon
Photography:
Photographer: Ollie Ali
Digital Op: Patricia Benitez
1st Photo Assistant: Ben Turner
2nd Photo Assistant: Harri Gillan
PR Support: Dawbell, Edelman, Assembly