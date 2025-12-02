Sky Sports and SLAWN Unveil Streetwear Drop

Stephanie Bryant, Marketing Director, Sports and Movies at Sky, said: “This SLAWN collaboration celebrates the space where football, fashion and art meet.

With over 200 live football fixtures across the festive period, we’re giving fans a month’s Sky Sports NOW membership with every bespoke SLAWN jersey, so they can enjoy every moment of an unmissable Christmas of sport.”

The campaign, developed by McCann London, will see Sky Sports team up with SLAWN to give football fans a unique fashion fix. The first-come-first-served SLAWN shirts will be in London on Saturday 29th November and Birmingham on Sunday 30th November with the coordinates appearing on the SLAWN and Sky Sports social accounts.

On drop day, fans can follow #SkySportsDrop across Sky Sports’ and SLAWN’s social channels as they bring their A game to decode the coordinates and race through the streets to grab their subscription shirt. Fans who find the shirts first will have a unique piece of SLAWN street-style and, as every shirt comes embedded with a one-time NOW TV code, they’ll also have free Sky Sports access for one month.

Mel Arrow, McCann London CEO said: “Sky Sports x SLAWN... the coolest collab of the Christmas period? Well done to McCann London for realising the opportunity and starting yet another campaign we don’t know the ending of.

The subscription shirts are made, the drops are ready, but who will find them and what will the conversation be? Thank you to our brilliant partners at Sky Sports for backing the idea and going on the journey with us.”

As part of the campaign, McCann London have developed a film featuring Sky Sports legendary commentator, Peter Drury. They’re also showcasing the modelling talent of Sky Sports’ iconic pundits Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards.

SLAWN said: “I wanted to bring my art out of the gallery and into the stands, straight into the fabric of football fans and I can’t wait to see how the community reacts.”