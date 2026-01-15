Work of the Week
Barclay's New Brand, McDonald's Secret Menu, Tesco's Multibrand Ad, and More...
'Unexpected Guests' for Deliveroo by Pablo
Created by Pablo, the latest installmet of Deliveroo's 'Now Just Got Even Better' platform tells the story of Deliveroo's evolution from startup to iconic global platform.
'For The Why' for Financial Times by New Commercial Arts
New Commercial Arts is behind the FT's latest campaign, which sheds light on the analysis and thought that shapes the broadsheet newspaper's journalism.
'Yes, Mindful Chef' for Mindful Chef by Mother Design
Mindful Chef has refreshed its brand identity with a new typeset and imagery focused on fresh ingredients.
Centred around the brand's mantra 'Eat Well. Live Better' the work elevates everyday homecooks to chef status.
'Investing is for Everyone' for AJ Bell by Pablo
Pablo London has created a new set of assets for AJ Bell with the aim of helping to highlight that investments aren't just for one type of person.
'Times Change. The Times Remains' for The Times and Sunday Times by MOSAIC
In a venture between WPP-backed MOSAIC with VML and T&P, The Times and Sunday Times revealed the second iteration of its 'Times Change. The Times remains' platform.
The work highlights how quality journalism is pivotal for audiences to understand what's going on around the world.
'Glow' for PureGym by McCann Manchester
PureGym celebrates the 'feel-good glow' experienced after going to the gym. The campaign sees 'Glow' - a big, glowing ball of energy, represents the unbeatable feeling that people can enjoy, day in day out, as PureGym members.
'Secret Menu' for McDonald's by Leo UK
A long-standing fan-created myth has officially been busted by McDonald's as, for the first time, the brand has revealed its secret menu of items.
The campaign addresses customers' speculation of hidden menu items, which sees the Surf N’ Turf, the Chicken Cheeseburger, and the Espresso Milkshake available to buy.
'Bring On The Boom' for MOJU by Leo UK
MOJU's second iteration of its brand platform 'Bring on the Boom' sees the functional shot brand making the most of the time of year where health, vitality and new habit-setting are top of mind.
The work looks to build long-term brand and emotional connection, and, most importantly, to land its core mission: helping people take on the day at full power.
'Better Your Story' for Experian by BBH
The launch of the new brand platform 'Better Your Story' sees Experian encouraging customers to rewrite their financial future.
The work sees high-impact creative centring on well-known nursery rhymes and fairytales to highlight the universal need for a financial help.
'For The Love Of It' for Tesco by BBH
'For The Love Of It' enters the new year tackling the universal, non-negotiable devotion shoppers have for their favourite brands.
The campaign spotlights iconic household brands from Heinz Baked Beans to PG Tips, while showing how customers shouldn't have to compromise on the brands they love, especially when budgets are tight.
'Salon Attitude. Every Day.' for John Frieda by VCCP
John Frieda returns with a fresh, global relaunch and a powerful new brand platform, ‘Salon Attitude. Every Day.’
The campaign, by creative agency of record VCCP, will run for the entirety of 2026, and aims to break through the crowded haircare market by spotlighting the confidence and transformation great hair provides.
'Bank On Lloyds' for Lloyds by Publicis Go
Based off the insight that 75 per cent of adults hope 2026 will be the year they achieve their goals, Lloyds has unveiled a new brand strategy to turn that into reality.
'Bank On Lloyds' is both designed to build customer confidence and turn ambition into action.