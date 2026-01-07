ft

'For The Why': FT's Global Campaign Celebrates Analysis

Created by NCA, the new work sheds light on ho the role of critical thinking shapes the FT's journalism

By Creative Salon

07 January 2026

The consumer subscriptions business of the Financial Times has launched For The Why, a new global marketing campaign that will highlight the FT’s unique strength: helping readers understand the forces shaping business, politics, the economy and the world. The campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency New Commercial Arts (NCA).

Set against the noise, fragmentation and information overload of today’s news media, For The Why will position the FT as the destination for readers who want more than headlines - those seeking deeper, critical analysis and expert interpretation of not just what’s happening, but why it matters. The campaign will also highlight the breadth of FT journalism beyond business and finance, showing how it gives readers greater understanding and value than competing sources.

“Our journalism has always been rooted in answering the hardest questions,” said Fiona Spooner, Managing Director, Consumer Revenue at the Financial Times. “For The Why reflects what we consistently hear from readers: that while headlines are everywhere, trusted explanations and context are not. This campaign shows how FT journalism goes beyond the headlines to provide understanding that others can’t and why that depth of insight is worth paying for.”

Developed by the FT’s Consumer Marketing team, For The Why uses a simple, powerful structure – the who, what and where – to draw audiences in, before revealing the why as the FT’s distinctive value. Creative assets feature FT journalists, including Rob Armstrong and Madhumita Murgia, showcasing their expertise and analysis that drive subscriber value.

  • ft 2.0

For The Why will roll out across the UK, US, EMEA and APAC markets from 7 January for seven weeks, spanning TV, out of home, audio, digital, social, CRM and on-platform placements. 

Ian Heartfield, NCA Creative Founder, said: “Anyone can tell us who, what, where, when. But only journalism as trusted, unbiased, and fearless as the FT can tell us why. We are excited to see where the campaign goes.”

The campaign builds on a strong year for consumer subscriptions at the FT, with total acquisitions up almost 20% year-on-year, the highest volume since 2020.

Credits

Brand: Financial Times

Managing Director: Fiona Spooner

Consumer Marketing Director: Graham MacFadyen

Head of Creative Strategy: Chris Storey

Senior Performance Marketing Executive: Alessandra French

Editor, FT Edit: Hannah Rock

Agency: NCA

Creative

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creative Directors: Brad Woolf & Dan Bailey

Creatives: Neil Ritchie & Andy Parkman

Account Management:

CEO, Ogilvy UK Group: James Murphy

CEO, New Commercial Arts: Hannah White

Managing Director: Louise Bodily

Business Director: Julia Pensabene

Account Manager: Jeff Baker

Planning:

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

CSO, New Commercial Arts: Matt Walters

Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn

Creation, Design & Licensing:

Head of Production: Georgia Dickenson

Print Production Lead: Cara Swindell

Design & Artwork: King Henry Studios

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designers: Christian Tunstall

Artworkers: Sam Stabler

Project Managers: Yaz Mailoud

Animator: Darcy Lowe

Motion Producer: Cassia Henry 

