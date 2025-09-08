Alzheimer’s Society launches new brand platform with ‘A Personal Appeal’

Rachel's story serves as the first in what is set to be a series of personal appeals, each exploring the experience of dementia through the eyes of different individuals in the family following a dementia diagnosis.

Rachel – who has recently received a dementia diagnosis - makes a personal appeal to the nation, directly addressing the camera. Her husband and daughter lovingly encourage her from behind the lens as she discusses her fears and uncertainty about what's to come - a devastating reality familiar to so many.

As Rachel continues, audiences begin to see members of the ‘society’ slowly fill the room behind her. Each symbolise the network of people the charity brings together in their mission to end the devastation of dementia.

The film ends with a tonal shift, as Rachel moves from talking about her personal concerns, to that of the collective “we”. The room is now full of people - from researchers and fundraisers, to support staff, friends and family and the general public - who stand compassionate and resolute to end the devastation of dementia for good; behind Rachel and her family as the voiceover concludes with the call to arms: “It will take a society to beat dementia. Alzheimer’s Society.”

Rachel's story is inspired by and grounded in real experiences, drawing from stories shared through Alzheimer’s Society’s support services, the organisation's wealth of expertise, and rich insights from a lived-experience survey of over 3,000 people about the challenges and barriers faced by those living with and affected by dementia.

A Personal Appeal is the latest creative partnership from New Commercial Arts and Alzheimer’s Society, following a run of successful brand advertising campaigns in recent years. This has led to growth in the charity’s brand awareness and a place in this year’s YouGov list of top 10 charities achieving brand buzz.

Media planning and buying has been managed by Medialab, including a media strategy that will make this personal appeal a national talking point. An AV-led media plan will maximise the reach and frequency across key audiences, driving the emotive messaging through shared moments of consumption to get people talking. Activity will be executed across TV, Advanced TV, Cinema, Radio, including a print roadblock in key newspapers across the launch weekend, and supported by digital channels.

Alex Hyde Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Alzheimer's Society: “We’re delighted to bring the unique breadth of Alzheimer’s Society’s ambition to life through this Personal Appeal, showing both the impact of dementia on an individual and their family, as well as wider society. We want to show that it will take a society to beat dementia – a complex and cruel diseases that devastates the lives of so many families across the UK.

“Inspired by real experiences and the genuine concerns of the thousands of people who contact us for support and reassurance, this campaign seeks to bring the everyday reality of dementia, often hidden behind closed doors, into view for the general public, where awareness and concern of dementia is low. Importantly, we also need to show that Alzheimer’s Society as a collective is always there, delivering help, hope and an absolute determination to end the devastation of dementia for good.”

Steve Hall & Dan Seager, Executive Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: "This campaign doesn’t shy away from the realities of dementia. But it also offers a sense of real support. That’s a tricky balance, but one that’s resulted in a film which is both devastating and hopeful."

Eugen Merher, Director, Academy Films: “Before working on this campaign, I never realised how many people are affected when someone is diagnosed with dementia. It doesn’t just change one life - it reshapes the lives of everyone around them. And it’s humbling to see the power of a community come together to help one individual get through this. I truly hope more people will join the fight, so that no one has to face dementia alone.”

