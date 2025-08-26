Sainsbury's Proves It's For The Everyman (Literally)

A new campaign from New Commercial Arts showcases how Sainsbury’s give you personalised discounts on the things you love with Your Nectar Prices

The ad is a continuation of Sainsbury's commitment to provide 'Good food for all of us' - offering access to innovative and affordable, great-tasting food for every customer

The 30’’ TV ad kicks off with a customer called Wayne asking one of Sainsbury’s signature customer questions, ‘Hey Sainsbury’s - usual big shop, can you save me a few quid?’ In response, Sainsbury’s tells Wayne about Your Nectar Prices which gives you personalised discounts on things you love every week.

To demonstrate just how personalised these savings are, the entire Sainsbury’s store becomes totally personalised to Wayne…a Waynesbury’s if you will. All the Sainsbury’s signage turns to Waynesbury’s, the Sainsbury’s colleagues' faces are swapped for Wayne’s and the iconic bags for life suddenly all have Wayne’s face on them too.