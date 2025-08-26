Sainsbury's Proves It's For The Everyman (Literally)
The latest campaign for the retailer by New Commercial Arts sees Sainsbury's staff and signage swapped for Wayne
26 August 2025
A new campaign from New Commercial Arts showcases how Sainsbury’s give you personalised discounts on the things you love with Your Nectar Prices
The ad is a continuation of Sainsbury's commitment to provide 'Good food for all of us' - offering access to innovative and affordable, great-tasting food for every customer
The 30’’ TV ad kicks off with a customer called Wayne asking one of Sainsbury’s signature customer questions, ‘Hey Sainsbury’s - usual big shop, can you save me a few quid?’ In response, Sainsbury’s tells Wayne about Your Nectar Prices which gives you personalised discounts on things you love every week.
To demonstrate just how personalised these savings are, the entire Sainsbury’s store becomes totally personalised to Wayne…a Waynesbury’s if you will. All the Sainsbury’s signage turns to Waynesbury’s, the Sainsbury’s colleagues' faces are swapped for Wayne’s and the iconic bags for life suddenly all have Wayne’s face on them too.
After this brief moment of hilarity, suddenly everything returns to normal. As we see Wayne leave the store, we see another customer called Elaine arrive and the signage changes to Elainesbury’s, highlighting how Your Nectar Prices are individual to each and every one of us.
The ad is narrated by the iconic voice of Stephen Fry, Sainsbury’s brand VO, and heroes Sainsbury’s in-store colleagues, continuing the brand’s commitment to using their real-life employees in their advertising.
Sainsbury's and NCA worked with Director Tiny Bullet from Arts and Sciences for the spot. Media was planned and bought by PHD.
Alongside the TV, the campaign will be supported by Digital OOH and radio.
Credits
Creative Agency: New Commercial Arts
Media Agency: PHD
Production Company: Arts and Sciences
Director: Tiny Bullet
Editing: Marshall Street Editors
Post production: Selected Works
Audio: Wave Studios