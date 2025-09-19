Battersea Celebrates Animal Rescue All Over Elizabeth Line

Battersea has taken over the digital out-of-home screens across three major London Elizabeth line stations (Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road and Farringdon) as part of its winning campaign for Global’s Look Ahead 2025 competition.

The campaign, created in collaboration with New Commercial Arts, mirrors passenger journeys with the journeys of rescue dogs and cats to their new forever homes, and how Battersea has helped them get there thanks to the expert care it provides to animals at its three rescue centres and even more beyond the gates.

The creative has been designed to be highly contextual to the format, with relevant messages appearing across multiple points of a passenger’s journey on the Elizabeth line - the ‘gateway’ as they enter the station, the ‘ribbons’ as they ascend and descend the escalators, and on the ‘runway’ screens by the tube doors at platform level.

The campaign is also time sensitive, with a different creative being shown during the day and another for the busy commuting hours.

Eight executions playfully show how Battersea is ‘All in, for their journey home’, referencing the countless stories of the tireless work to help find loving homes for rescue dogs and cats - but it’s the animals that are the stars of the show. Their personalities shine through as the dogs and cats interact with the formats; bounding between screens for example, interacting with the words on screen, and with the passengers viewing the ads.