Battersea Celebrates Animal Rescue All Over Elizabeth Line
NCA has created the campaign which is part of the orgaisation's winning work for Global Look Ahead 2025
19 September 2025
Battersea has taken over the digital out-of-home screens across three major London Elizabeth line stations (Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road and Farringdon) as part of its winning campaign for Global’s Look Ahead 2025 competition.
The campaign, created in collaboration with New Commercial Arts, mirrors passenger journeys with the journeys of rescue dogs and cats to their new forever homes, and how Battersea has helped them get there thanks to the expert care it provides to animals at its three rescue centres and even more beyond the gates.
The creative has been designed to be highly contextual to the format, with relevant messages appearing across multiple points of a passenger’s journey on the Elizabeth line - the ‘gateway’ as they enter the station, the ‘ribbons’ as they ascend and descend the escalators, and on the ‘runway’ screens by the tube doors at platform level.
The campaign is also time sensitive, with a different creative being shown during the day and another for the busy commuting hours.
Eight executions playfully show how Battersea is ‘All in, for their journey home’, referencing the countless stories of the tireless work to help find loving homes for rescue dogs and cats - but it’s the animals that are the stars of the show. Their personalities shine through as the dogs and cats interact with the formats; bounding between screens for example, interacting with the words on screen, and with the passengers viewing the ads.
Battersea beat a shortlist of eight ideas selected by a panel of 15 leading figures in creativity, media and marketing to win the competition and secure lucrative media space, with the judges praising the campaign’s ability to utilise the physical environment in a fun, relevant and creative way.
Harriet Lancashire, Head of Brand and Creative at Battersea, said: "Battersea goes above and beyond for every dog and cat that comes to our centres, as well as helping to improve the lives of the animals we'll never meet around the world. This campaign showcases the love and expert care that Battersea gives to rescue dogs and cats on their journey to finding a new home, and we hope it brings a smile to the commuters of London as they make their own journeys home."
Steve Hall, Executive Creative Director at New Commercial Arts, added: “Battersea does such a great job helping animals along their rehoming journey. These ads, targeting people so specifically on their own journeys, are a wonderful reminder of that work. And they’re sure to warm the hearts of even the most battle-hardened London commuters.”
Anto Chioccarelli, Creative Director for Outdoor at Global and judge of the Look Ahead competition, added: “Our Look Ahead competition is about proving how powerful outdoor advertising can be when it’s designed for the medium, not just adapted for it. When used with imagination and heart, creative outdoor has the ability to move people - and that’s exactly what this campaign does. Battersea and New Commercial Arts have created something that’s as warm and human as the journeys it celebrates, turning the daily commute into a reminder of the joy and companionship rescue animals bring. It’s proof that outdoor advertising can stop people in their tracks, bring a smile, and connect with people.”
Chris Reader, Head of Commercial Media at TfL said: “The Look Ahead competition is all about bold ideas that make a lasting impact, and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home delivered a campaign that’s both creative and memorable. Their winning design captured the hearts of the judges and will bring genuine warmth to the TfL estate - connecting with commuters in a way that is truly personal.”
The campaign is live until Sunday 28th September.