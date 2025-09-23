Quidco Uses Comic Form To Dramatise Power Of Saving

In an ad created by NCA, Quidco, one of the UK’s top cashback brands, has launched a new campaign to establish its leading role in rewarding people for their purchases, from ordering a takeaway to booking a flight and everything in between.

A brand-new dynamic, animated, vibrant comic book-creative rollout will deliver a new and memorable strapline ‘Did Ya Quidco?’ Devised by New Commercial Arts to prompt consumers to shop through Quidco before they make any online purchase, and more broadly position the brand as an essential way of saving money that is accessible to everyone.

The multi-channel campaign rolls out across OOH, VOD, DOOH, Radio and Digital Display.

The media planning was handled by UM.