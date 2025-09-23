Quidco Uses Comic Form To Dramatise Power Of Saving
The cashback brand celebrates accessibility in playful, animated comic style
23 September 2025
In an ad created by NCA, Quidco, one of the UK’s top cashback brands, has launched a new campaign to establish its leading role in rewarding people for their purchases, from ordering a takeaway to booking a flight and everything in between.
A brand-new dynamic, animated, vibrant comic book-creative rollout will deliver a new and memorable strapline ‘Did Ya Quidco?’ Devised by New Commercial Arts to prompt consumers to shop through Quidco before they make any online purchase, and more broadly position the brand as an essential way of saving money that is accessible to everyone.
The multi-channel campaign rolls out across OOH, VOD, DOOH, Radio and Digital Display.
The media planning was handled by UM.
Quidco partners with more than 5,000 retailers so shoppers can earn cashback from leading brands such as Boots, British Airways, Lego, Nike, Ocado, Tesco and Trainline, among many others.
Dan Seager and Steve Hall, ECDs, New Commercial Arts: “Everyone loves a quick win. Our new campaign for Quidco looks to get ahead of the moments where consumers get cashback with a punchy creative and memorable line. Both designed to raise awareness of the brand, and to make Quidco a natural part of any online purchase.”
Lis Barton, Chief Customer Officer at MONY Group, which encompasses Quidco: “This campaign captures the essence of Quidco - making cashback second nature, whether you're picking up everyday essentials or making a considered purchase. NCA have brought this vision to life with a punchy and disruptive creative that’s refreshingly unique in our category.”
